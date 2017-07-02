Phillips sweeps Freedom Classic

By Trenton Berry – Salina, Oklahoma (July 1, 2017) – Terry Phillips rolled from the outside pole and wired the field to sweep the 4th Annual Buddy’s Home Furnishings Freedom Classic weekend at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma. The win for Phillips is his 114th in the long running history of the Lucas Oil MLRA.

“We made some tweaks,” said Phillips of his improved Late Model performance of late. “We’ve been working our butts off and changing things. We’ve kind of got us a combination that fits both cars evidently. I want to thank everybody for coming out. I love this place. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re getting a lot closer.”

Behind Phillips there was a lot going on. When the dust settled Payton Looney ended in the runner up spot. He held it initially and then Tony Jackson Jr made his way around for the position. The two got together on lap 24 and Jackson restarted at the tail.

Jesse Stovall grabbed the third spot and took podium finishes both nights this weekend. He and Will Vaught went back and forth for some entertaining action just past the quarter way mark.

Joe Godsey and Scott Crigler completed the top five.

Crigler was not in the pits prior to Saturday, but made the most of his visit to Salina. He rolled off 19th for the start of the feature and earned the Casey’s General Stores Hard Charger award.

With Phillips’ win tonight he becomes the second driver to sweep the Freedom Classic weekend. Jesse Stovall was the first to do it during his 18 win season in 2015.

Speaking of Stovall, he will continue to carry the Midwest Sheet Metal fluorescent yellow spoiler into the next event. Terry Phillips has moved to second in the standings, with Tony Jackson Jr, Rodney Sanders and Randy Timms completing the balance of the top five.

Next up for the the Lucas Oil MLRA is a Saturday, July 15, date with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Wheatland, Missouri for the CMH Diamond Nationals, paying $12,000 to win.

Salina Highbanks Speedway Contingencies 7/1/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Terry Phillips

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Scott Crigler

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Payton Looney

Hooker Harness “11th Place” – Mason Oberkramer

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Brantlee Gotschall

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – Terry Phillips

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Terry Phillips

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Jesse Stovall

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Rocky Miller

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Terry Phillips

Real Racing Wheels – Joe Gorby

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Payton Looney

Wehrs Machine – JC Wyman

LucasOilRacing.TV A Feature (40 Laps): 1. Terry Phillips 2. Payton Looney 3. Jesse Stovall 4. Joe Godsey 5. Scott Crigler 6. Rodney Sanders 7. Jeff Roth 8. Randy Timms 9. JC Wyman 10. Jeremy Grady 11. Mason Oberkramer 12. Jacob Magee 13. Jason Redman 14. Shannon Scott 15. Tony Jackson Jr 16. Raymond Merrill 17. Joe Gorby 18. Nick Whitehead 19. Brantlee Gotschall 20. Bob King 21. Will Vaught 22. Brandon Mitchell 23. Blonde Bomber Mitchell

Swift Springs Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. Terry Phillips 2. Rodney Sanders 3. Jeff Roth 4. Brandon Mitchell 5. Jeremy Grady 6. Brantlee Gotschall 7. Scott Crigler 8. Dillon Rupe

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Payton Looney 2. Tony Jackson Jr 3. Mason Oberkramer 4. Randy Timms 5. Jacob Magee 6. Bob King 7. Shannon Scott

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. Jesse Stovall 2. Joe Gorby 3. Will Vaught 4. Raymond Merrill 5. JC Wyman 6. Jason Redman 7. Joe Gorby

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.