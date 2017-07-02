Richards, Norris, Wood, and Dannar Take Wins as Matt Dotson Grabs Pole Position for Sunday at Central Missouri Speedway!

CMS Public Relations

June 28, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) The weather for racing was perfect on night one for the highly anticipated 12th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl as race fans and drivers kicked off a holiday weekend of special events at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS).

There were 94 drivers on hand racing their way through heat races, B-mains, and features. In the USRA B-Mod feature, Jake Richards had a rock-solid and no mistake race for his fifth CMS feature triumph this season. Brett Wood from Warrensburg battled for the win for his first victory of the year in the Street Stocks. Midwest Mod-Lite driver, Donnie Dannar from Oak Grove found himself in victory lane for the $500-to win special feature for his third feature win in-a-row and Larry Norris from Lone Jack celebrated in victory lane with his first Pure Stock feature win of the season.

The USRA modifieds competed in a series of heat races, a B-main, and a 20-lap scramble, which qualified twelve drivers on the inside row for tonight’s $5,000 to-win feature. Matt Dotson earned the inside poll with Johnny Scott, Stormy Scott, Terry Schultz, Chad Lyle, Dalton Kirk, Shad Badder, John Allen, Tim Karrick, James Dean Eaton, Nathan Vaughn and Dennis Elliott filling out the remaining inside row starting positions. Jim Moody qualified but then relinquished his starting spot and will try again tonight during an all-new round of qualifying for USRA Modifieds.

The Pure Stocks started off the night of heat racing action with 14 drivers checked in for competition. Larry Norris charged to the first heat win of the night in front of Steve Evans and Dakota Brisbin. Then Roger Detherage grabbed the second heat ahead of Darrin Christy and Dallas Heuser.

Later on in the early part of the feature, Detherage and Christy battled for the lead through several cautions before both drivers were involved in a caution themselves on one of the restarts. With the leaders relegated to the back for the restart, Larry Norris assumed command with Steve Evans in second. Norris stayed steady for the remainder of the race as Christy and Detherage moved back into the top five. As the checkers flew Norris hung on for the win and it appeared Evans was second and Christy third, but they were disqualified after post-race technical inspection, which moved Detherage back up into second. Scott Martin, Jeff Hardy, and Joey Harper completed the top five.

USRA B-Mod drivers competed against a field of 23 drivers registered for racing. During the three qualifying heat races, Jake Richards outlasted Brad Smith and grabbed the opening heat race. Steve Clancy hung on ahead of Jacob Ebert and took the second heat race checkers. In heat three. Kameron Grindstaff bested Rex Harris and earned the final heat win.

The USRA B-Mod feature commenced with Richards in command with Rex Harris and Brad Smith in close pursuit. After several cautions, Richards stayed up front as the top five changed after Smith was involved in a spin in turn two after close racing contact with Clancy. Jacob Ebert entered as the next contender along with Clancy and Cody Brill. In the end, Richards never relinquished the lead and hung for his fifth win at CMS. Ebert remained in second with a good run followed by Cody Brill, Steve Clancy, and Cody Frazon.

The Midwest Mod-Lites were lightning fast on the smooth clay oval as 20 drivers registered for their night one $500 to-win special. Donnie Danner, Michael Raffurty and Ed Griggs charged to the checkers for their three respective heat wins.

In the feature, the mod-lite drivers had a heated battle up front between Griggs, Michael Raffurty, Dannar, and Cody Miller early in the race. Dannar pulled away from the field on lap seven; however, two cautions reset the field with Dannar continuing to control the race each restart. Several drivers including Dillon Raffurty used the top side of the track to move up several positions. Charlie Laizure started to come on strong late in the race but as the checkers flew, Dannar made it three in-a-row at CMS with the feature win. Dillon Raffurty made a last lap move in turn four to grab second as Laizure, Griggs and Michael Raffurty rounded out the top five finishers.

In the Street Stock division, drivers once again set their sights on the winner’s circle for a heat-race victory. The heat race had Michael Mullins, Jay Prevete and Brian Inlow in the top three. As the Street Stock main event began, Prevete held the lead for the first four laps as with Brett Wood closing in on him using the middle lane of the track. Wood then made his move out of turn four as Prevete slid back to second with Mullins in third. After a few more caution periods, Wood held his lead and never looked back for his first CMS feature win of the year. Prevete appeared to grab second but was later disqualified which moved Mullins into second with Scotty Dukes, Brian Inlow and Chad Eickleberry in the top five.

This week during the USRA “Mighty” Modified heat races, the fans reacted enthusiastically to some of the best racing of the night as 30 drivers attempted to qualify for the inside row top 12 starting spots for Sunday. Dalton Kirk grabbed the first heat ahead of Tyler Schmidt. Then Johnny Scott took the checkers in heat two in front of Terry Schultz. The third heat belonged to Matt Dotson who claimed the win with Stormy Scott and Johnny Allen close behind. The final heat had Jim Moody take the win over Cory Wray and Shad Badder. In the B-main, Brian Johnson, Nathan Vaughn, Dennis Elliott and James Dean Eaton transferred into the night one, 20-lap scramble.

At the start of the scramble, Johnny Scott took the early lead with Matt Dotson battling with him for the lead. Dotson made a clever move in turn four on lap four after some great lane-swapping racing between J Scott and Dotson. Meanwhile behind the leaders, Stormy Scott, Terry Schultz, and Jim Moody battled in the top five. Chad Lyle also made his presence known as he climbed past Moody into the top five. After two late race cautions, Dotson took the victory as he kept all challengers behind and him and claimed the inside row one starting position for tonight’s 50-lap Tom Wilson Memorial feature. Joining Dotson on the inside row for tonight’s finale are Johnny Scott, Stormy Scott, Terry Schultz, Dalton Kirk, Shad Badder, John Allen, Tim Karrick, James Dean Eaton, Nathan Vaughn and Dennis Elliott.

For Sunday’s race program, USRA Modifieds return for a second night of action in which drivers will compete for the outside row starting positions through a series of heat races, b-main if needed, and the night two 20-lap scramble. The finale of the night will be the 50-lap, $5,000-to-win and $1,000-to-Start main event. Midwest-Mod Lites return for their $1,000-to-Win main event on night number two. The POWRi Allstar Midget Series also joins in on the action as they make their first appearance of the season at CMS.

On Sunday, pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Warning: late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30. Special Events pricing will be in effect both nights. General admission adults $15, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits on either night are $35 each. There will be no private vehicles allowed in the pits throughout the weekend, only race cars and haulers are permitted.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please. For complete point standings visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

A-MAIN RESULTS FROM SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2017 (Complete results on the CMS Website)

Pure Stocks A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo 100 3 2. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Calhoun, Mo 95 2 3. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo 91 7 4. Jeff Hardy (427)

Sedalia, Mo 87 9 5. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo 84 12 6. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo 81 5 7. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo 78 8 8. Rob Gard (51)

Warrensburg, Mo 76 13 9. Dallas Heuser (15H)

Corder, Mo 74 6 DNS. Chuck Gard (296)

Kingsvile, Mo 0 11 DNS. Glenn Wilson (8up)

Peculiar, Mo 0 10 DNS. David Doelz (4d)

Warsaw, Mo 0 14 DQ. Steve Evans (x89)

Warrensburg, Mo 0 4 DQ. Darrin Christy (3b)

Kansas City, Ks 0 1

USRA B-Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Jake Richards (17J)

Lansing, Ks 100 1 2. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo 95 6 3. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo 91 8 4. Steve Clancy Jr (12C)

Odessa, Mo 87 5 5. Cody Frazon (73)

Lamonte, Mo 84 10 6. Luke Nieman (181)

Nortonville, Ks 81 13 7. Rex Harris (30)

Urbana, Mo 78 2 8. Michael Bixby (20)

Harrisonville, Mo 76 23 9. Doug Wetzel (10x)

Leeton, Mo 74 16 10. Chris Kitch (13k)

Columbia, Mo 72 15 11. Kody Bray (15S)

Archie, Mo 70 17 12. Jeremy Lile (17k)

Higginsville, Mo 68 22 13. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo 66 4 14. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo 64 11 15. Jacob Callahan (27)

Warrensburg, Mo 62 19 16. Monty Mitchell (53)

Windsor, Mo 60 20 17. Dean Bachner (91)

Olathe, Ks 58 12 18. Jonathan Knotts (92JK)

Independence, Mo 56 18 19. Bob Nakoneczny (21B)

Warrensburg, Mo 55 14 20. Rod Cordon (17c)

Independence, Mo 54 9 21. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo 53 3 22. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo 52 7 DNS. Kevin Skaggs (15K)

Kirkville, Mo 0 21

Mod Lites A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo 0 2 2. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo 0 5 3. Charlie Laizure (111)

Harrisonville, Mo 0 6 4. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo 0 3 5. Cody Miller (7M)

Kansas City, Mo 0 4 6. Michael Raffurty (7)

Kansas City, Mo 0 1 7. Tim Sterner (4T)

Adrian, Mo 0 8 8. Erin Turner (7t)

Van Meter, Ia 0 11 9. David Raffurty (76)

Kansas City, Mo 0 13 10. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo 0 9 11. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo 0 7 12. Tony Sterner (40)

Harrisonville, Mo 0 10 13. Joshua Guy (14)

Knob Noster, Mo 0 17 14. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks 0 12 15. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo 0 18 16. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo 0 19 17. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo 0 15 18. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo 0 14 19. Charlie Brown (82)

Nevda, Ia 0 16 DNS. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks 0 20

Street Stocks A-Feature

Feature

1st- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

2nd- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

3rd- 07-Scott Dukes, Odessa

4th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia

5th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

6th- 11k-Kiell Morton, LaPlata

DQ- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

USRA Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Matt Dotson (88d)

Sturgeon, Mo 0 1 2. Johnny Scott (1st)

Cameron, Mo 0 2 3. Stormy Scott (2s)

Cameron, Mo 0 4 4. Terry Schultz (90)

Sedalia, Mo 0 6 5. Chad Lyle (33)

Oak Grove, Mo 0 8 6. Dalton Kirk (30)

Edgerton, Ks 0 5 7. Shad Badder (173)

Bates City, Mo 0 7 8. John Allen (03)

Chanute, Ks 0 9 9. Tim Karrick (1K)

Basehor, Ks 0 12 10. James Dean Eaton (24JR)

Bates City, Mo 0 20 11. Nathan Vaughn (12v)

Sedalia, Mo 0 18 12. Dennis Elliott (6W)

Mt Ayr, Ia 0 19 13. Cory Wray (69N)

Trenton, Mo 0 13 14. Devon Havlik (5D)

Iowa Falls, Ia 0 16 15. Tyler Schmidt (66T)

Easton, Ks 0 11 16. Kevin Blackburn (26K)

Fulton, Mo 0 15 17. Brian Johnson (97K)

Independence, Mo 0 17 18. Colson Kirk (5)

Urbana, Mo 0 10 19. David Wood (82)

Richmond, Mo 0 14 *20. Jim Moody (00)

Odesa, Mo 0 3

*Note, Jim Moody originally finished 8th but relinquished his finishing position and will attempt to re-qualify on Sunday night during night two outside row qualifying.