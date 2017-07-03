Darron Fuqua Captures $5,000 Central Missouri Speedway USRA Modified Victory!

CMS Public Relations

July 2, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) Night two of the 12th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl completed the race weekend at Central Missouri Speedway as 83 drivers signed in for the night. USRA Modifieds came out in full force with 38 cars, Midwest Mod-Lites produced 34 drivers while the POWRi Allstar Midget Series had 11 cars on hand in a race program that featured 17 events for the fans on hand.

The program began with five preliminary heat races for the Midwest Mod-Lites as drivers worked to qualify onto the starting grid in pursuit of a $1000-to-win finale. Josh May sailed to a win over David Raffurty in the opening heat race with Travis Alexander beating Ed Griggs to the line in heat two. Cody Kretchmar took heat three over Mike Kennedy. Justin Kinderknecht triumphed over Justin Raffurty in heat four while Dillon Raffurty outdueled Cody Miller in heat five.

Twenty-six additional USRA Modifieds along with the 12 locked in cars from night one then took to the track in four heat races as drivers were in search of valuable passing points. Heat-race wins went to Darron Fuqua over Gunner Martin. Heat two saw Justin Johnson in victory lane with Dean Wille second. Jim Moody chose to re-qualify for the night and claimed the victory in heat three over Kerry Davis. Ryan Middaugh found his way to the lead over Aaron Marrant in the final heat race. USRA Modifieds later returned to the track for their B-Main, and it was Nathan Gold who claimed the win.

The POWRi Allstar Midget series then made their way to the field to complete preliminary heat races for the night with Jason Walls claiming heat one over Luke Howard, and Dustin Gilbert. Chad Winfrey then took command of the second heat over Shaun Shapel and Chad Frewaldt.

In the 12-lap main event for the Allstar Midgets, Chad Winfrey and Luke Howard led the drivers to the initial green flag. Winfrey led the opening nine circuits before the #3 of Dustin Gilbert swept around him to grab the lead. Gilbert went on to celebrate his first main-event win at CMS. Luke Howard was solid with a second-place run followed by Winfrey, Shapel, and Robert Bell to round out the top five.

Midwest Mod-Lites were next to take to the track for their $1,000-to-win main event as Joe Huggins and Justin Kinderknech led a very large field of talented drivers to the green. Yellow flags slowed the event on laps 5 and 11. As racing resumed, fourth-starting Josh May hounded the front leaders for the opening circuits of the 25-lap main event. By lap 10, May grabbed the lead and never looked back picking up his first ever CMS feature win. Randy Bryan appeared to finish second but was disqualified during post-race tech. This meant that Dillon Raffurty was second with Cody Miller third. Travis Alexander was fourth and Justin Raffurty fifth.

Darron Fuqua quickly established himself as a front runner for the weekend as he captured the 20-lap scramble over Kerry Davis, Jim Moody, and Gunner Martin before the 24-car starting grid for the 50-lap finale returned to close out the night.

Matt Dotson and Darron Fuqua started on row one with Fuqua taking the early lead. Dotson tried repeatedly to make a bit for the lead on a smooth, yet difficult track condition. Fuqua then found his rhythm and pulled away from Dotson and Johnny Scott inside the top three.

The first caution flag in the event waved on lap 11 for a spin involving Shad Badder and then again on lap 17 for Chad Lyle’s spin in turn four. Fuqua continued his dominance and pulled away from Dotson and Johnny Scott in third before another caution waved for Tim Karrick. drew a caution at lap 26.

Just as things were beginning to heat up for the lead and about to be interesting with the leaders close together behind lapped traffic, the caution flag flew again to dismay of fans hoping to see some side-by-side action on the difficult track. Johnny Scott and Matt Dotson had a fierce battle going throughout the night in second as did Shultz and Stormy Scott for third. The late-race cautions were for Jim Moody and Dennis Elliott, who both suffered flat tires. Kevin Blackburn was also a victim of a flat tire during the closing laps.

When racing resumed, Johnny Scott went for an opening on Matt Dotson in turn three but ran out of real estate and wound up spinning from third in the field. Scott’s spin set up a final dash to the checkers. Dotson came to life for the races closing laps and pulled to within a few feet of Fuqua, especially in turns one and two; however, on this night, no one found a way around Fuqua, who drives the number 87 car and ironically collected his 87th career main event victory. It was Fuqua’s second career win at Central Missouri Speedway and his biggest career win to date.

Matt Dotson gave it all he could to win his second CMS special-event of the year but he had to settle for second. Terry Schulz was a solid third in the rundown with Stormy Scott fourth, and Aaron Marrant in fifth. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

CMS will take a week off next weekend July 8th; however, we will return to action on Saturday, July 15th for another special event, this time the Street Stocks will take to the track for their annual ‘track special event’ featuring a $1,500-to-win main event. USRA Modifieds, Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stocks will join in on the action.

When racing resumes on Saturday, July 15th, pit gates will open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Warning: late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30.

Special Events pricing will be in effect on July 15th. General admission adults $15, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits on either night are $35 each. There will be no private vehicles allowed in the pits throughout the weekend, only race cars and haulers are permitted.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

A-MAIN RESULTS FROM SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2017 (Complete results on the CMS Website)

Mod Lite Feature Event (25 Laps)

1st- 99-Josh May, Des Moines IA

2nd- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

3rd- 7m-Cody Miller, Kansas City

4th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

5th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

6th- 18-Blake Wilson, Mavlevale AR

7th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

8th- 7-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City

9th- 1jr-Justin Kinderknecht, Salina KS

10th- 111-Charles Laizure, Harrisonville

11th- 171-Donnie Dannar, Oak Grove

12th- x50-Joe Huggins, Des Moines IA

13th- 7T-Erin Turner, Van Meter IA

14th- 88-Jeromy Wilson, Mavlevale AR

15th- 3-Nathan Wolf, Lee’s Summit

16th- 95-Mike Kennedy, Boone IA

17th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS

18th- 4r-Robert Baslee, Holden

19th- 4t-Tim Sterner, Adrian

20th- 76-David Raffurty, Kansas City

21st- 26-Owen Edwards, Eldorado KS

22nd- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

23rd- 6-Trace Ayers, Brookville KS

DQ- 64x-Randy Bryan, Ames IA

POWRi Allstar Midget Series Feature

1st- 3-Dustin Gilbert, Tonganoxie KS

2nd- 2h-Luke Howard, Overland Park, KS

3rd- 321-Chad Winfrey, Liberty

4th- 84-Shaun Shapel, Wichita KS

5th- 71.5-Robert Bell, Colfax IA

6th- 10-Jason Walls, St. James

7th- 56y-Lee Lengel, Springhill KS

8th- 7rs-Merril Lamb, Iola KS

9th- 4F-Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City KS

10th- 926-Morgan Frewaldt, Brandon SD

DNS- 1j-Todd Jackson, Independence

USRA Modified Feature Event (50 Laps)

1st- 87-Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, KS

2nd- 88d-Matt Dotson, Sturgeon

3rd- 90-Terry Schultz. Sedalia

4th- 2s-Stormy Scott, Cameron

5th- 70-Aaron Marrant, Richmond

6th- 02-Tanner Mullens, Goddard KS

7th- 03-John Allen, Chanute KS

8th- 33-Chad Lyle, Oak Grove

9th- 75-Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek

10th- 7j-Justin Johnson, Olathe KS

11th- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa

12th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS

13th- 21-Ryan Middaugh, Fulton

14th- 6w-Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr IA

15th- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton

16th- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City

17th- 1st-Johnny Scott, Cameron

18th- 38c-Jason Pursley, Hermitage

19th- 1k-Tim Karrick, Basehor, KS

20th- 0x-Steve Picou, High Ridge

21st- 173-Shad Badder, Oak Grove

22nd- 16s-Kerry Davis, Parkville

23rd- 69n-Cory Wray, Trenton

24th- 12v-Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia