Devin Gilpin Grabs Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Brownstown Speedway

Brownstown, IN – July 1, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would be in action at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Saturday evening and Devin Gilpin would lead all thirty laps of the event and see the checkered flag first and claim the $1,500 payday.

With the heat race winners redrawing to determine starting positions in the first two rows of the event, Devin Gilpin would draw the pole position and jump out to the early race lead and build a comfortable margin until the only caution of the event waved on lap eight for a spin by Bill Hager. With action back underway, Gilpin would continue to lead the event, with Brian Shaw dogging him from his runner-up spot. Shaw would continue to chase Gilpin and by lap twenty-four of the thirty lap event, Shaw had closed to within a couple of car lengths of race leader Gilpin and would pull alongside Gilpin to challenge for the lead on several occasions in the remaining laps of the contest, but Gilpin would hold off the challenges of Shaw to score the victory, with Shaw settling for the runner-up spot, while Josh Harris would claim the final podium finishing position with a third place effort. Jeremy Owens and Jacoby Hines would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Brownstown Speedway would be Tait Davenport, Tony Anderson, Gabe Menser, Matt Boknecht, and John Clippinger.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Sunday July 2 at Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY ($1,500 to win)and Tuesday July 4 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Il ($1,500 to win).

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Tony Anderson 14.970

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 4 transfer)- Tony Anderson, Matt Boknecht, Jacoby Hines, Jordan Wever, Lucas Wehmiller, Webb Lee, Caleb Demoss, Dustin Golden

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 4 transfer)- Tait Davenport, Jeremy Owens, Bill Hager, John Clippinger, Bryson Clark, Dennis Boknecht, Michael Knight

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 4 transfer)- Josh Harris, Brian Shaw, Gabe Menser, Clayton Miller, Chad Combs, Frank Paladino, Justin Wethington, Ryan Sterling

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 4 transfer)- Devin Gilpin, Earl Plessinger, Tim Prince, Rick Gumm, Brandon Reed, Roy Bruce, Jr., Jarod Fleetwood

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- Bryson Clark, Caleb Demoss, Webb Lee, Dennis Boknecht, Dustin Golden, Lucas Wehmiller, Michael Knight

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- Roy Bruce, Jr., Chad Combs, Jarod Fleetwood, Frand Palodino, Justin Wethington, Brandon Reed, Ryan Sterling

Summit Racing Equipment A-Main– Devin Gilpin, Brian Shaw, Josh Harris, Jeremy Owens, Jacoby Hines, Tait Davenport, Tony Anderson, Gabe Menser, Matt Boknecht, John Clippinger, Clayton Miller, Jordan Wever, Chad Combs, Tim Prince, Bryson Clark, Brandon Reed, Bill Hager, Rick Gumm, Caleb Demoss, Earl Plessinger, Frank Paladino, Roy Bruce, Jr.

Race Statistics

*Entries- 30

*Race Leaders- Devin Gilpin (1-30)

*Cautions- 1 (lap 8)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- Brandon Reed, Frank Paladino

*Track Provisional Starters- None

*Time of Race- N/A

*Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Tony Anderson

*ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Chad Combs (started 20th- finished 13th: advanced 7 positions)

*FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Jeremy Owens

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Jacoby Hines

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Tony Anderson

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Tony Anderson

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Tait Davenport

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Josh Harris

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Devin Gilpin

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Award ($75 gift certificate to the first non-transfer)- Webb Lee

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Schedule

April 28 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial- Postponed (Make-Up Date September 15)

April 29 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 20 (Saturday)- Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 21 (Sunday)- Kickapoo Motor Speedway (Danville, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 26 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start

May 27 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Memorial Day Weekend Roundup- Mike McKinney-Plainfield, IL

May 28 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- Mike Harrison-Highland, IL

June 23 (Friday)- Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out

June 24 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Josh Rice-Verona, KY

June 30 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start-Rain Out (rescheduled for August 25_

July 1 (Saturday)- Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start

July 2 (Sunday)- Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start

July 4 (Tuesday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- $1,500 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Friday)- Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Summer Shootout

July 15 (Saturday)- Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)- $2,000 to win/$200 to start- Hope for Harlie Benefit

August 25 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start

September 1 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start

September 2 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$500 to start- 5th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start

September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial

September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100

September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic

September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic

October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors

*Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

*Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners

Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company