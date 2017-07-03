Quad City Speedway Results 7/2/17

7-2-17 Quad City Speedway Feature Results
Toppert Services 4 Cylinder Make Up
1st 21 Josh Werkmeister
2nd 7x Rob Harding Jr
3rd 05 Jason Barsema
4th c58 Trever Carpenter
5th 70 Ken Stogdell
6th 151 Mark Dennis
7th 115x Mike Wisdom
8th 14j Nick Proehl
9th 716 Charles Schork
10th 112 Cody Ashbaugh
11th f79 Dustin Forbes
12th 09r Steven Rangel
13th 33 Cody Brewster
14th 513 Josh Lane
15th 257 Todd Hines
16th 20kb Lisa Benningfiels
17th 54f Andrew Francis (DNS)
18th 07 Dan Dillon (DNS)
Heat Race Winners: Josh Werkmeister, Cody Brewster, Charles Schork
Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models
1st 32c Chad Holladay
2nd 39 Rob Toland
3rd 07 Matt Ryan
4th w56 Gary Webb
5th 11 Bobby Toland
6th 6 Jay Chenoweth
7th 53 Leroy Brenner
8th 70 Shawn Mulvaney
9th 65 Brian Meiners
10th 95 Eric Sanders
11th 77 Joe Beal
12th 14 BJ Jackson
Heat Race Winners: Gary Webb & Chad Holladay
Iowa Illinois Termite and Pest Control IMCA Modifieds
1st V Milo Veloz Jr
2nd 17 Jason Pershy
3rd 15d Brandon Durbin
4th 99 Rob Toland
5th 3g Bryce Garnhart
6th 8 Greg Durbin
7th 93 Matt Werner
8th 40 Doug Crampton
9th 1 Eric Barnes
10th 29 Craig Crawford
11th 21c Chad Tucker
12th 96 Jason Bahrs
13th 89 TJ Patz
14th 9c Richard Vela
15th 12h Dakota Hayden
16th 37 Steve Gustaf
17th M0 John Ahlers
18th 38j Jim Sandusky
19th 2 Matt Fulton
20th 47 Andy Warner
21st 19c Mark Vervynck
22nd 81c Casey Franks
Heat Race Winners: Milo Veloz, Mark Vervynck, & Jason Pershy
Weber Auto Street Stocks
1st 70 Joe Bonner
2nd 21 Keith Blum
3rd 76 Chuck Fox
4th 02b Mike Anderson
5th 50 Mark Anderson
6th 1 Rob Nylin
7th 22 Cord Williams
8th 00 Rob Henry
9th 85 Erick Turner
10th 10g Perry Gellerstedt
11th 29 Zach Huston
Heat Race Winners: Rob Nylin & Keith Blum
Dynamic Power Racing Tech. IMCA Sport Mods
1st 4 Jared Waterman
2nd 4g Kevin Goben
3rd 21c Chance Huston
4th 92 Dustin Schram
5th 8 Rock Schriner
6th 12 Jared Coppejans
7th 25 Brandon Jewell
8th 75d Dawson Edwards
9th 32 James Thompson
10th 88jr Trey Grimm
11th b33 Cody Calam
12th 007 David Norton
13th 43 Justin Veloz
14th 03 Casey Wages
15th F79 Dustin Forbes
DQ 333 Rick Wages
DQ 20b Jake Whittington
Heat Race Winners: Rick Wages, Brandon Jewell, Trey Grimm
Epic Stone Mod Lites
1st 39g RJ Gonzales
2nd 111 Guy Morse
3rd 17m Mike Morrow
4th 4 Randy Bryan
5th 28p Jeffrey Peterson
6th 66 Mitch Strayer
7th 31 Jason Utter
DQ 22 David Nelson
Heat Race Winner: RJ Gonzales
Toppert Services 4 Cylinders
1st 21 Josh Werkmeister
2nd 22 Dustin Begyn
3rd F79 Dustin Forbes
4th 14j Nick Proehl
5th 05 Jason Barsema
6th 513 Josh Lane
7th c58 Trever Carpenter
8th 716 Charles Schork
9th 70 Ken Stogdell
10th 125 Todd Sibley
11th 112 Cody Ashpaugh
12th s07 Josh Sharpe
13th 20kb Lisa Benningfield
14th 4d Dustin Porter
15th 257 Todd Hines
16th 151 Mark Dennis
17th 115x Mike WIsdom
18th 7x Rob Harding Jr
19th 09r Steven Rangel
Heat Race Winners: Trever Carpenter, Mark Dennis, & Josh Werkmeister