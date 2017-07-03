Richards Goes Back to Back in Lucas Oil Action from Ohio

MANSFIELD, OH (July 2, 2017) – The first ever visit to Mansfield Motor Speedway on Sunday Night by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was a huge success. There was a tremendous crowd combined with a spectacular racing surface saw the fans witness Josh Richards winning for the second night in row.
Race Summary
Sunday, July 2nd, 2017
Freedom 50 – presented Summit Racing Equipment
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal / 16.721 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 16.881 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Boom Briggs, Rod Conley, Ryan Markham, Larry Bellman, Jr., Bob Mayer
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Matt Irey, Steven Kester, Mike Bores, Dave Hornikel
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Steve Francis, Robert Anderzack, Jason Montgomery, Ben Mott, Kody Evans
Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
2
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$10,800
|
2
|
3
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Rochester Mills, PA
|
$6,300
|
3
|
1
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$4,300
|
4
|
9
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
$3,450
|
5
|
5
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$2,950
|
6
|
11
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$2,800
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$2,300
|
8
|
7
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$2,100
|
9
|
12
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
$1,900
|
10
|
4
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$1,800
|
11
|
8
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,875
|
12
|
17
|
77
|
Steven Kester
|
Holland, OH
|
$1,050
|
13
|
18
|
21m
|
Jason Montgomery
|
Jackson, OH
|
$1,025
|
14
|
13
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,700
|
15
|
16
|
71R
|
Rod Conley
|
Wheelersburg, OH
|
$950
|
16
|
10
|
240
|
Doug Drown
|
Wooster, OH
|
$925
|
17
|
24
|
4G
|
Kody Evans
|
Camden, OH
|
$900
|
18
|
14
|
36
|
Matt Irey
|
Ashland, OH
|
$875
|
19
|
15
|
8a
|
Robert Anderzack
|
Swanton, OH
|
$850
|
20
|
19
|
5m
|
Ryan Markham
|
Ashland, OH
|
$825
|
21
|
21
|
1m
|
Ben Mott
|
White Lake, MI
|
$800
|
22
|
25
|
42*
|
Bob Mayer
|
Holland, OH
|
$800
|
23
|
22
|
59
|
Larry Bellman, Jr.
|
Wooster, OH
|
$800
|
24
|
23
|
71h
|
Dave Hornikel
|
Mansfield, OH
|
$800
|
25
|
20
|
15b
|
Mike Bores
|
Bellevue, OH
|
$800
Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 50)
Cautions: Doug Drown (Lap 29); Don O’Neal (Lap 40)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 11th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 6 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Don O’Neal
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #2 – 17.6503 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Hudson O’Neal
Time of Race: 25 minutes 13 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
4085
|
$129,325
|
2
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
4030
|
$110,500
|
3
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
4010
|
$106,650
|
4
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
3745
|
$74,800
|
5
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
3675
|
$84,050
|
6
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
3625
|
$59,725
|
7
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
3560
|
$68,675
|
8
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
3495
|
$54,250
|
9
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Rochester Mills, PA
|
3385
|
$55,325
|
10
|
15
|
Steve Francis
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
3270
|
$42,275
|
11
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
3095
|
$38,175
|
12
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
2975
|
$34,225