Richards Goes Back to Back in Lucas Oil Action from Ohio

MANSFIELD, OH (July 2, 2017) – The first ever visit to Mansfield Motor Speedway on Sunday Night by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was a huge success. There was a tremendous crowd combined with a spectacular racing surface saw the fans witness Josh Richards winning for the second night in row.

Richards took the lead at the start of the race and led every lap for the second night in a row, but behind Richards there was two-wide racing for most of the 50 lap feature deep into the field. Gregg Satterlee out-dueled fellow Rookie of the Year contender, Hudson O’Neal to take the second spot as he joined Richards on the podium for the second night in a row. O’Neal – the 16-year-old son of former series champion, Don O’Neal – made his first LOLMDS podium appearance with a third-place finish.

Completing the top five were Darrell Lanigan and Tim McCreadie. Current LOLMDS point leader Scott Bloomquist started 11th and finished in sixth to maintain the series points lead.

“This is one awesome track,” said the 29-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for this fifth time this season and for the 17th time in his career. “I was fortunate enough to come here and run an ARCA race for Venturini Motorsports like seven years ago. To have another dirt track come onboard, you don’t see that very often. It’s cool to see them put the effort out and with such a facility like this it’s neat to win here.”

“I can’t thank the crowd and the track crew enough. I was a little skeptical from the races earlier this year on how the track conditions would be, but they did a phenomenal job getting the track worked in. The car moved around really well. I could pass cars pretty much at will, I had a few close calls, but other than that, the car was exceptional.”

Richards’ Eric and Kelly Brock owned, Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket is sponsored by Bulk Material Lift, Corey Frazier-State Farm, Valvoline, Keyser, Riggs Motorsports, Integra, Sunoco Fuels, and Alexander Lawn and Landscaping.

The battle for second went on for several laps between Satterlee and Hudson O’Neal. Satterlee was finally able to clear O’Neal with a little more than ten laps to go.

“It an awesome race, just glad to get on the podium two nights in a row,” said Satterlee. “They haven’t raced here a lot. Our hats are off to the promoter and everyone who put this show on tonight. There was a huge crowd here tonight. We always like racing in front of a big crowd it’s always a lot of fun. We had a great car again, but we have some more tweaking to do to catch this green number 1 car.”

“Good job to Hudson, he’s only 16 and he is going to be a threat for years to come. I enjoyed racing with him side-by-side tonight, hopefully we can all get to do this again tomorrow night in Zanesville. This is a beautiful facility and we could race all over the track. I look forward to coming back,” said the driver of the Satterlee Petroleum, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket.

Hudson O’Neal was ecstatic for his first career LOLMDS podium finish. “It was a blast out there. Congratulations to Josh on the win. I am just happy to be here and run inside the top three. I can’t wait to call my car owner Todd Burns and tell him, he is going to be so excited. It’s so much fun racing with all of these guys. It’s a whole team effort. I look to coming back here next year it races phenomenal,” said the driver of the Peak Antifreeze and Motor Oil, Vermeer Midwest, Mark Martin Automotive, Kimball Midwest by Krissie sponsored Club 29 entry.

Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Steve Francis, and Dennis Erb Jr.



Race Summary

Sunday, July 2nd, 2017

Freedom 50 – presented Summit Racing Equipment

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Hudson O'Neal / 16.721 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 16.881 seconds Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Boom Briggs, Rod Conley, Ryan Markham, Larry Bellman, Jr., Bob Mayer FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Matt Irey, Steven Kester, Mike Bores, Dave Hornikel Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Steve Francis, Robert Anderzack, Jason Montgomery, Ben Mott, Kody Evans Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $10,800 2 3 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $6,300 3 1 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,300 4 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $3,450 5 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,950 6 11 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,800 7 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,300 8 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,100 9 12 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,900 10 4 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,800 11 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,875 12 17 77 Steven Kester Holland, OH $1,050 13 18 21m Jason Montgomery Jackson, OH $1,025 14 13 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,700 15 16 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $950 16 10 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH $925 17 24 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $900 18 14 36 Matt Irey Ashland, OH $875 19 15 8a Robert Anderzack Swanton, OH $850 20 19 5m Ryan Markham Ashland, OH $825 21 21 1m Ben Mott White Lake, MI $800 22 25 42* Bob Mayer Holland, OH $800 23 22 59 Larry Bellman, Jr. Wooster, OH $800 24 23 71h Dave Hornikel Mansfield, OH $800 25 20 15b Mike Bores Bellevue, OH $800

Race Statistics Entrants: 25 Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 50)

Cautions: Doug Drown (Lap 29); Don O’Neal (Lap 40)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 11th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 6 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Don O’Neal

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #2 – 17.6503 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Hudson O’Neal

Time of Race: 25 minutes 13 seconds Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4085 $129,325 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4030 $110,500 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4010 $106,650 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3745 $74,800 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3675 $84,050 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3625 $59,725 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3560 $68,675 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3495 $54,250 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 3385 $55,325 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 3270 $42,275 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3095 $38,175 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 2975 $34,225

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*