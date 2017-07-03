Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Richards Goes Back to Back in Lucas Oil Action from Ohio

Richards Goes Back to Back in Lucas Oil Action from Ohio

Josh Richards

MANSFIELD, OH (July 2, 2017) – The first ever visit to Mansfield Motor Speedway on Sunday Night by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was a huge success. There was a tremendous crowd combined with a spectacular racing surface saw the fans witness Josh Richards winning for the second night in row.

Richards took the lead at the start of the race and led every lap for the second night in a row, but behind Richards there was two-wide racing for most of the 50 lap feature deep into the field. Gregg Satterlee out-dueled fellow Rookie of the Year contender, Hudson O’Neal to take the second spot as he joined Richards on the podium for the second night in a row. O’Neal – the 16-year-old son of former series champion, Don O’Neal – made his first LOLMDS podium appearance with a third-place finish.
Completing the top five were Darrell Lanigan and Tim McCreadie. Current LOLMDS point leader Scott Bloomquist started 11th and finished in sixth to maintain the series points lead.
“This is one awesome track,” said the 29-year-old in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for this fifth time this season and for the 17th time in his career. “I was fortunate enough to come here and run an ARCA race for Venturini Motorsports like seven years ago. To have another dirt track come onboard, you don’t see that very often. It’s cool to see them put the effort out and with such a facility like this it’s neat to win here.”
“I can’t thank the crowd and the track crew enough. I was a little skeptical from the races earlier this year on how the track conditions would be, but they did a phenomenal job getting the track worked in. The car moved around really well. I could pass cars pretty much at will, I had a few close calls, but other than that, the car was exceptional.”
Richards’ Eric and Kelly Brock owned, Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket is sponsored by Bulk Material Lift, Corey Frazier-State Farm, Valvoline, Keyser, Riggs Motorsports, Integra, Sunoco Fuels, and Alexander Lawn and Landscaping.
The battle for second went on for several laps between Satterlee and Hudson O’Neal. Satterlee was finally able to clear O’Neal with a little more than ten laps to go.
“It an awesome race, just glad to get on the podium two nights in a row,” said Satterlee. “They haven’t raced here a lot. Our hats are off to the promoter and everyone who put this show on tonight. There was a huge crowd here tonight. We always like racing in front of a big crowd it’s always a lot of fun. We had a great car again, but we have some more tweaking to do to catch this green number 1 car.”
“Good job to Hudson, he’s only 16 and he is going to be a threat for years to come. I enjoyed racing with him side-by-side tonight, hopefully we can all get to do this again tomorrow night in Zanesville. This is a beautiful facility and we could race all over the track. I look forward to coming back,” said the driver of the Satterlee Petroleum, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket.
Hudson O’Neal was ecstatic for his first career LOLMDS podium finish. “It was a blast out there. Congratulations to Josh on the win. I am just happy to be here and run inside the top three. I can’t wait to call my car owner Todd Burns and tell him, he is going to be so excited. It’s so much fun racing with all of these guys. It’s a whole team effort. I look to coming back here next year it races phenomenal,” said the driver of the Peak Antifreeze and Motor Oil, Vermeer Midwest, Mark Martin Automotive, Kimball Midwest by Krissie sponsored Club 29 entry.
Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Steve Francis, and Dennis Erb Jr.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Sunday, July 2nd, 2017
Freedom 50 – presented Summit Racing Equipment
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal / 16.721 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 16.881 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Boom Briggs, Rod Conley, Ryan Markham, Larry Bellman, Jr., Bob Mayer

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Matt Irey, Steven Kester, Mike Bores, Dave Hornikel

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Steve Francis, Robert Anderzack, Jason Montgomery, Ben Mott, Kody Evans

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$10,800
2
3
22
Gregg Satterlee
Rochester Mills, PA
$6,300
3
1
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$4,300
4
9
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
$3,450
5
5
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$2,950
6
11
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
$2,800
7
6
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$2,300
8
7
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$2,100
9
12
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
$1,900
10
4
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$1,800
11
8
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$1,875
12
17
77
Steven Kester
Holland, OH
$1,050
13
18
21m
Jason Montgomery
Jackson, OH
$1,025
14
13
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
$1,700
15
16
71R
Rod Conley
Wheelersburg, OH
$950
16
10
240
Doug Drown
Wooster, OH
$925
17
24
4G
Kody Evans
Camden, OH
$900
18
14
36
Matt Irey
Ashland, OH
$875
19
15
8a
Robert Anderzack
Swanton, OH
$850
20
19
5m
Ryan Markham
Ashland, OH
$825
21
21
1m
Ben Mott
White Lake, MI
$800
22
25
42*
Bob Mayer
Holland, OH
$800
23
22
59
Larry Bellman, Jr.
Wooster, OH
$800
24
23
71h
Dave Hornikel
Mansfield, OH
$800
25
20
15b
Mike Bores
Bellevue, OH
$800
Race Statistics
Entrants: 25

Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 50)
Cautions: Doug Drown (Lap 29); Don O’Neal (Lap 40)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 11th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 6 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Don O’Neal
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #2 – 17.6503 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Hudson O’Neal
Time of Race: 25 minutes 13 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
POINTS
EARNINGS
1
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
4085
$129,325
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
4030
$110,500
3
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
4010
$106,650
4
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
3745
$74,800
5
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
3675
$84,050
6
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
3625
$59,725
7
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
3560
$68,675
8
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
3495
$54,250
9
22
Gregg Satterlee
Rochester Mills, PA
3385
$55,325
10
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
3270
$42,275
11
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
3095
$38,175
12
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
2975
$34,225
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
