Will Krup Wins with Summit Racing Equipment AMS at Windy Hollow Speedway

Owensboro, KY – July 2, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY on Sunday evening for the first time in several season and Will Krup of Mount Carmel, IN would take the lead around the one-third mark of the thirty lap contest and drive on to his second career Summit Racing Equipment AMS victory and bag the $1,500 payday.

Tait Davenport would lead the opening two circuits of the event before Josh Harris snatch the race lead away from Davenport on lap three and would lead the event until Will Krup would begin to challenge Harris for the top spot and the pair would battle for the lead, with Krup taking the lead in the event on lap ten. Krup would maintain the race lead and would survive four caution periods during the remainder of the event and a turn four last lap high-side charge from Harris that would see Krup grab the win by a car-length over Harris. Chad Boone would finish in the third position, while Brian Shaw and Danny Schwartz would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Woindy Hollow Speedway would be John Clippinger, Donald Brantley, Bobby Miles, Gabe Menser, and Stephen Elliott.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Tuesday July 4 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL paying $1,500 to win, along with lap leader money that will be an additional $50 per lap to each driver that leads laps in the event.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Windy Hollow Speedway-Owensboro, KY (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Josh Harris 16.630

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (all transfer)- Tait Davenport, Chad Boone, Donald Brantley, Brian Shaw, Gabe Menser, John Clippinger, Danny Schwartz, Blaze Melton

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (all transfer)- Josh Harris, Will Krup, Todd Riley, Bobby Miles, Stephen Elliott, Brennon Jenkins, Ronnie Cotton

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 4 transfer)- None

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 4 transfer)- None

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- None

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- None

Summit Racing Equipment A-Main- Will Krup, Josh Harris, Chad Boone, Brian Shaw, Danny Schwartz, John Clippinger, Donald Brantley, Bobby Miles, Gabe Menser, Stephen Elliott, Blaze Melton, Tait Davenport, Todd Riley, Brennon Jenkins

Race Statistics

*Entries- 15

*Race Leaders- Tait Davenport (1-2), Josh Harris (3-9), Will Krup 10-30)

*Cautions- 7 (lap 3, 6, 10, 13, 13 restart, 20, 21)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- None

*Track Provisional Starters- None

*Time of Race- N/A

*Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Josh Harris

*ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Danny Schwartz (started 13th- finished 5th: advanced 8 positions)

*FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Brian Shaw

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Danny Schwartz

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Donald Brantley

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Tait Davenport

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Josh Harris

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- None

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- None

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Award ($75 gift certificate to the first non-transfer)- None

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Schedule/Results

April 28 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial- Postponed (Make-Up Date September 15)

April 29 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 20 (Saturday)- Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 21 (Sunday)- Kickapoo Motor Speedway (Danville, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced)

May 26 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start

May 27 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Memorial Day Weekend Roundup- Mike McKinney-Plainfield, IL

May 28 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- Mike Harrison-Highland, IL

June 23 (Friday)- Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out

June 24 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Josh Rice-Verona, KY

June 30 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start-Rain Out (rescheduled for August 25_

July 1 (Saturday)- Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Devin Gilpin-Columbus, IN

July 2 (Sunday)- Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Will Krup-Mount Carmel, IN

July 4 (Tuesday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- $1,500 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Friday)- Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Summer Shootout

July 15 (Saturday)- Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)- $2,000 to win/$200 to start- Hope for Harlie Benefit

August 25 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start

September 1 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start

September 2 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$500 to start- 5th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start

September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial

September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100

September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic

September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic

October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors

*Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

*Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners

Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company