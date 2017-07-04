Carrier Cashes in at Muskingum County Speedway

ZANESVILLE, OH (July 3, 2017) – Eddie Carrier Jr. took over the lead on lap 25 when Devin Moran suffered heartbreaking mechanical issues. He then went on to dominate the remainder of the race to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned event on Monday Night at the Muskingum County Speedway. It was Carrier’s ninth career LOLMDS victory.

Carrier becomes the 14th different winner this season on the LOLMDS tour, in his Keaton’s Collision Center, Durham-powered Longhorn Chassis entry. The 46-year-old driver withstood several charges from Scott Bloomquist who left the race under caution on lap 48. Afterwards, Carrier went unchallenged the rest of the way.

Hudson O’Neal collected his second-straight podium finish with a career best runner-up finish in the Todd Burns-owned, Club 29 entry as he out-dueled Tim McCreadie in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn. Don O’Neal and Josh Richards completed the top five.

“Thank you to Longhorn Chassis, as well as Rick and Jake Keaton for giving me such a good car. I am a big guy and to find a car that fits is tough sometimes, but we have had something special going on the last two weeks. We won at Florence last week and to come here and beat these guys, that’s huge.”

“Scott’s [Bloomquist] going to race you clean; he and I have run together so much over the years that we know what to expect out of each other. I was fighting and trying to hold him off.”

Hudson O’Neal closed the gap on fellow LOLMDS Rookie of the Year candidate Gregg Satterlee, who finished in 24th. “What an amazing race track and race, Donnie [Moran] knows what he’s doing. Tim [McCreadie] and I had good race, once I cleared him I thought I had a shot at Eddie. I have to go down there [to the pits] and thank my crew. They have given me a great race car the last two nights.”

McCreadie with his third-place finish closed the gap on the top-two in points. “Man, when I passed little O’Neal I thought I had a good shot at the win, but he came back and got back around me. The bottom just never took off all night. He [O’Neal] and Devin [Moran] are respectful on and off the race track. It’s hard to find that nowadays there are some that forget where there right rear quarter-panel is.”

Completing the top ten were Rod Conley, Boom Briggs, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, and Mason Zeigler.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Monday, July 3rd, 2017

Bear Welding Services 60

Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Devin Moran/ 14.928 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Josh Richards / 15.082 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, Darrell Lanigan, Rick Mardis, Bob Mayer, Craig Wolford

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Owens, Ben Mott, Jerry Aber, Shane McLoughlin, Dennis Erb, Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Hudson O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Josh Richards, RJ Conley, John Wyer, Rod Conley, Steve Casebolt

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Eddie Carrier, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Doug Drown, Jared Hawkins, Steven Kester, Larry Bellman, Jr., Larry Holbrook, Freddie Carpenter

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, RJ Conley, John Wyer, Rod Conley, Rick Mardis, Steven Kester, Bob Mayer, Jerry Aber, Larry Bellman, Jr., Larry Holbrook, Freddie Carpenter, Shane McLoughlin, Steve Casebolt -DNS, Dennis Erb, Jr.-DNS, Craig Wolford-DNS

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 4 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Salt Rock, WV $12,000 2 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $6,300 3 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 4 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 14 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,950 6 20 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,800 7 10 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $2,200 8 8 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,100 9 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,000 10 7 43A Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,100 11 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,075 12 23 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,750 13 15 1m Ben Mott White Lake, MI $1,025 14 1 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,000 15 24 c4 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $1,000 16 13 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,700 17 22 77 Steven Kester Holland, OH $1,000 18 12 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000 19 19 16 John Wyer Zanesville, OH $1,000 20 21 2 Rick Mardis West Lafayette, OH $1,000 21 18 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 22 17 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700 23 16 1H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,000 24 3 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,700



Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1 – 24); Eddie Carrier Jr. (Laps 25 – 60)

Cautions: Darrell Lanigan (Lap 2); RJ Conley (Lap 8); Steve Francis (Lap 18); Debris (Lap 21); Devin Moran (Lap 24); Ben Mott (Lap 26); Mason Zeigler (Lap 48)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Freddie Carpenter

Wrisco Feature Winner: Eddie Carrier Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Rod Conley (Started: 20th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Rod Conley

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Eddie Carrier Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Zach Frields

Fastest Lap of the Race: Devin Moran (Lap #7 – 15.6412 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Eddie Carrier Jr. (26 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 33 minutes 34 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4260 $131,400 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4245 $113,450 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4230 $110,850 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3955 $78,350 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3865 $86,150 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3750 $61,425 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3745 $70,675 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3665 $56,000 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 3510 $57,025 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 3420 $43,975 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3325 $44,475 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 3170 $36,425

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*