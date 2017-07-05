Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brandon Sheppard earns $14,900 payday with Fayette County Speedway Summer Nationals win!

Brandon Sheppard

July 4th, 2017
FEATURE:
1. Brandon Sheppard
2. Shannon Babb
3. Bobby Pierce
4. Chub Frank
5. Gordy Gundaker
6. Mike Marlar
7. Ryan Unzicker
8. Tim Manville
9. Tyler Erb
10. Tanner English
11. Rusty Schlenk
12. Bob Gardner
13. Billy Moyer Jr.
14. Jordan Bauer
15. Brent Larson
16. Brian Shirley
17. Jason Feger
18. Kyle Bronson
19. Austin Theiss
20. Michael Kloos
21. Daryn Klein
22. Kevin Weaver

  1. Michael Carter
    July 5, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Led every lap but the first one!

  2. Pam DeClue
    July 5, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    This is awesome because the Promoter Charlie DePew goes above and beyond for racers! He is Not in it for the money! We need about a dozen of him in our race region!

