Macon Speedway Set For 37th Herald & Review 100 Thursday Summer Nationals Event A Yearly Favorite Among Fans

(Macon, IL) A Macon Speedway crowd favorite is on tap this Thursday, July 6 as the Summer Nationals Hell Tour makes its annual trip to the 1/5-mile bullring. Some of the best Super Late Model drivers in the midwest will be on track, competing in the 37th running of the prestigious Herald & Review 100. Adding to the highly popular show will be the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds running with the Summit Modified Nationals. The UMP B-Mods are also on the schedule

The Herald & Review 100 debuted back in 1981 with the first ever event in the series. It has been a staple ever since, with fans coming from all over to see the high horsepowered Super Late Models on the tight track, racing two and even three wide for the evening’s top prize. Last year, Oakwood, IL hotshoe, Bobby Pierce, won his first H&R 100, despite having success with the Lucas Oil Late Models and winning other events at the track. Pierce’s father, Bob, is second on the all-time event wins list with four. Shannon Babb, a local driver from Mowequa, IL, leads the list with five wins, all coming since 2006.

Pierce, the defending winner of the race and two-time defending champion of the Hell Tour, is again this year’s point leader. Heading into the event, Pierce has a comfortable edge on Shannon Babb, while the two Illinois drivers are followed by an Arkansas father-son duo, Billy Moyer and Billy Moyer, Jr. El Paso, IL’s Ryan Unzicker completes the top five in this year’s standings.

Throwing a wrench into the Summer National regulars’ plans has been Brandon Sheppard, from New Berlin, IL. Sheppard, who competes full time with the World Of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model tour and leads their standings, has been absolutely dominant since joining the tour a week ago. Sheppard has won five straight races on the Summer Nationals tour, claiming victories in Plymouth IN, Pevely, MO, Lincoln, IL, Quincy, IL, and Brownstown, IL. If things work out right on Thursday, Sheppard may just be part of the field and continue his hot streak.

An outstanding field of Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds are expected to be on the property for the Summit Modified Nationals appearance. The race will be paying $1,500 to win and $150 to start and will draw some stellar competitors. Nick Hoffman, formerly from Missouri but now from North Carolina, where he works for NASCAR teams, is leading the standings, claiming five wins so far this year. The Modified Nationals championship is decided by taking a driver’s best eight finishes. Last year, Hoffman won eight, so he claimed it convincingly. Three more wins and he could do the same this season.

The Modifieds will have all of the Macon regulars plus NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader. Schrader was strong on May 29, when he made his last Macon appearance, beating Kenny Wallace in a 50-lap feature. Others to watch for will include current Summit Modified Nationals point runner-up Ray Bollinger from Kewanee, IL, Curt Rhodes, the current Macon Speedway point leader, and of course, perennial Modified hotshoe, Mike Harrison, who has won in upwards of 20 features already this summer. 40 different Modified drivers were on hand at the Lincoln Speedway event this past Sunday.

Rounding out Thursday’s action will be the UMP B-Mods. The class has seen solid fields all year long at the track. Cody Stillwell currently leads the points by 18 over last year’s champion, Tim Hancock. Last year, Hancock went unbeaten at 16-for-16 in the class but he’s had a little bad luck mixed in this year. Hancock does lead in the wins department with four, followed by Stillwell, Richie Gabriel, and Tim Hancock, Jr. with one each.

Pit gates open Thursday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $25, while kids 11 and under are $5.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway).

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (TOP 10’s)

Summer Nationals Hell Tour

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood IL 968 0

2 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa IL 891 77

3 21 Billy Moyer Batesville AR 839 129

4 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville AR 815 153

5 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso IL 743 225

6 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles MO 697 271

7 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo MN 691 277

8 4G Bob Gardner East Peoria IL 681 287

9 5N Dustin Nobbe Batesville IN 558 410

10 31 Paul Stubber Perth AUS 507 461

Summit Modified Nationals

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville NC 613 0

2 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 572 41

3 96m Mike McKinney Plainfield IL 514 99

4 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 467 146

5 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro KY 440 173

6 24H Mike Harrison Highland IL 435 178

7 25w Allen Weisser Peoria IL 364 249

8 8K Levi Kissinger Mt. Vernon IL 330 283

9 14c Rick Conoyer St. Louis MO 321 292

10 89w Rick Weitekamp Springfield IL 294 319

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 364 0

2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 336 28

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 334 30

4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 318 46

5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 298 66

6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 272 92

7 74 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 250 114

8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 200 164

9 0JR Tim Hancock Mt. Olive IL 164 200

10 360 John Seets Brighton IL 158 206