Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Midget driver Paul Graybrook passed away Tuesday from injuries in Springfield crash!

Midget driver Paul Graybrook passed away Tuesday from injuries in Springfield crash!


Midget driver Paul Graybrook passed away from injuries following a crash at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Graybrook flipped over the back straightaway wall on lap 2 of the feature.

Paul Graybrook of Greenwood, Indiana died at the Memorial Medical Center from his injuries Tuesday morning.

Preliminary results of an autopsy indicate he died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is pending.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Driver Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash at Eldora Speedway
  2. BRYAN CLAUSON PASSES AWAY AFTER INJURIES SUSTAINED IN BELLEVILLE CRASH
  3. Double-duty driver Dereck King seeks 1st POWRi Midget victory in co-sanctioned FanFest with Badger at Belle-Clair July 1-2
  4. Tuesday’s Top Ten – The Midget Stampede
  5. Andrew Felker becomes 1st POWRi driver to win Midget, Micro features in same event
  6. BELL GOES 2 FOR 2 ON ILLINOIS MIDGET SWING WITH LINCOLN MIDGET SCORE

Tagged with:

7 comments

  1. Larry Bantz
    July 5, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Thoughts & Prayers go out to the Graybrook Family…Godspeed..

    Reply
  2. Karen Barker
    July 6, 2017 at 12:49 am

    So sorry for your loss..

    Reply
  3. Danny Grimmett
    July 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Probably would not have died if there would have been some fucking catch fences around they didn’t have not one single catch fence there at all

    Reply
  4. Charles Putney
    July 6, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Gods speed Driver praying for your family

    Reply
  5. Roger Jameson
    July 6, 2017 at 4:15 am

    Thoughts&Prayers to the family..

    Reply
  6. JB Cross
    July 6, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Prayers for everyone

    Reply
  7. Steve Meyer Sr.
    July 6, 2017 at 4:54 am

    Sending prayers

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy