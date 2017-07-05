Midget driver Paul Graybrook passed away Tuesday from injuries in Springfield crash!



Midget driver Paul Graybrook passed away from injuries following a crash at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Graybrook flipped over the back straightaway wall on lap 2 of the feature.

Paul Graybrook of Greenwood, Indiana died at the Memorial Medical Center from his injuries Tuesday morning.

Preliminary results of an autopsy indicate he died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is pending.