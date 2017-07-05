Veterans and Military Appreciation Night – with racing and barbecue – at Lucas Oil Speedway this week

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 5, 2017) – Lucas Oil Speedway will honor the Military and Veterans on Saturday night with a big evening combining racing and barbecue.

The Springfield News-Leader Media Group Presents a Special Veterans and Military Appreciation Night of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series as all Veterans and Military personnel with ID will be admitted free. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the evening’s featured class running for a special 25-lap, $500-to-win main event.

In addition to the action on the track, at least 32 barbecue teams from the region will be competing in the Inaugural “Red White Blue & Que.” Presented by Lucas Oil Speedway, the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition will bring some of the nation’s top professional teams to south-central Missouri – and raise funds for a pair of worthy causes.

Keeping with the veterans and military theme, proceeds from the Red White Blue & Que will go to Korean War Military Veterans along with The Warriors Journey, an online resource for military warriors and their families. Visit TheWarriorsJourney.org for more information on the organization based in Springfield, Mo., and the ways it offers help to military veterans and their families.

Fans attending the race program will have the opportunity to sample barbecue from the competing teams, on the Lucas Oil Speedway midway prior to the races. For $5 fans can sample pulled pork plus pork ribs for $1 per bone, then vote for their favorite to determine “People’s Choice” winner.

“It’s always one of the highlights of our season to pay tribute to our Veterans and Military with our annual Military Appreciation Night,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “We want to thank the Springfield News-Leader Media Group for coming on board to be a part of this year’s big event.

“We’re also excited to be a part of the Inaugural Red White Blue & Que Barbecue event, especially with the benefits going to the Veterans and Military families,” Robinson added. “We hope everyone will come out for some great racing and enjoy some barbecue, while also paying tribute to our Veterans and Military.”

The barbecue teams will compete on Sunday for $5,000 in prize money and valuable points on the KCBS circuit as the national Team of the Year race heats up. Gettin’ Basted of Branson, Mo., ranked No. 5 in this week’s KCBS points chase, is entered in this weekend’s event.

For more information on the Red White Blue & Que, please visit RedWhiteBlueQ.com. Teams interested in entering can contact event organizer Michelle Higgins at (417) 682-1568 or via email at MichelleHiggins31@yahoo.com.

On the race track, the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and the Big O Tires Street Stocks will join the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods in action.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35.

In the featured B-Mods, Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kan., has overtaken midseason points champ Shawn Strong and leads the overall championship race by 51 points. Sixteen-year-old Kaeden Cornell of Willard, Mo., is only 70 points behind.

Saturday’s admission prices:

Adults (16 and up) $12

Seniors (62 and up) $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

All Veterans and Active Military FREE with ID

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $25

Pit Pass $30

For ticket information on all all events at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admission director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and the 2017 racing schedule, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Please visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway.

The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on July 15 for the CMH Diamond Nationals.

