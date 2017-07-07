Central Missouri Speedway Numbers Crunch and Deep Breath Before Second Half of Season!

CMS Public Relations

July 7, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) One weekend after the 12th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) and its staff will enjoy a weekend off July 8th to catch a breath after another successful special-event weekend at the track before heading into the second half of the season.

After Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas captured the $5,000-to-win USRA Modified main event last weekend, it was revealed it was his 87th career victory, ironically his number is 87 and it led us to consider crunching some numbers of our own from the whirlwind Independence Day weekend of events at CMS.

Over the two-day event, six car classes turned laps at the speedway, including USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and POWRi Allstar Midget Series. On Saturday, 94 drivers competed in the race program, which included 13 heat races, 1 b-main, 1 Modified scramble, and 4 feature events for a total of 19 events, all completed in 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Night two events included 11 heat races, 2 B-mains, 1 Modified scramble and 3 feature events, highlighted by the 50-lap, $5,000-to-win USRA Modified race for the 83 cars on hand. Night two featured 17 events, completed in 3 hours and 5 minutes. All total, 36 different races were held for the drivers over the weekend. The entire race weekend too just 5 hours and 55 minutes of on-track time to complete.

Night one featured a total of 209 total laps turned with night two adding an additional 223 laps for a total of 432 competitive race laps for the entire two-day special event. Who turned these laps, 95 different drivers representing five different states, which included Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

USRA Modifieds, which headlined the weekend, turned 196 laps, Midwest Mod-Lites completed 121 laps, USRA B-Mods 44 laps, Pure Stocks 24 laps, POWRi Allstar Midget Series 24 laps, and Street Stocks 23 laps.

The next special event at CMS is just over a week away as the track roars back to life for the second half of the season with action on Saturday, July 15th for another special event, this time the Street Stocks will take to the track for their annual ‘track special event’ featuring a $1,500-to-win main event. USRA Modifieds, Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stocks will join in on the action.

When racing resumes on Saturday, July 15th, pit gates will open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Warning: late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30.

Special Events pricing will be in effect on July 15th. General admission adults $15, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits on either night are $35 each. There will be no private vehicles allowed in the pits throughout the weekend, only race cars and haulers are permitted.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.