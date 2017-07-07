Macon IL Speedway Saturday July 8 Preview/Updated Standings

Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Promotion Saturday At Macon Speedway

6 Divisions Plus Hall Of Fame Reunion And Kid’s Boxcar Races Fill Program

(Macon, IL) After one of the biggest Herald & Review 100’s in recent memory Thursday night, Macon Speedway officials have little time to get prepared for another action packed night at the 1/5-mile speedplant in Macon, IL.

Six divisions of racing will be back at it this Saturday, July 8 with a special “Buy One, Get One” general admission special. Fans who bring an extra guest along can get the guest in free once paying for their own ticket. It’s a great deal for those trying to bring the whole family out for an action packed evening. CEFCU Kid’s Club featuring Kid’s Box Car races and a Hall Of Fame Drivers Reunion will also be held.

Leading the list of divisions on track for Saturday night is the UMP Pro Late Model class. After a sluggish start this season with low car counts, the division has rebounded nicely over the last few weeks, having great races as well as solid fields of cars. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. currently leads the Macon standings by 16 points over Blue Mound, IL’s Jeff Reed, Jr. Sheppard has picked up two wins in nine starts this season, while Reed and third place point contender, Cody Maguire, have not found victory lane quite yet. Jake Little and Roben Huffman complete the top five in points.

Thursday night’s show had 38 Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds on the property for the Summit Modified National race. Many of the local regulars were on track to compete, including point leader, Curt Rhodes, of Taylorville, IL. Rhodes is up by 22 points on Austin Lynn of Mason City, IL. Alan Crowder, Brian Lynn, and Danny Smith complete the top five in standings. Rhodes has two feature wins, while Brian Lynn has claimed three.

A strong field of 21 UMP B-Mods were on track Thursday and the division will again race this Saturday night. Godfrey, IL driver, Cody Stillwell, leads the points by 14 over Tim Hancock. Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech round out the top five in the standings. Arguably, the B-Mods have been Macon’s strongest and most consistant division on a weekly basis this season. 46 different drivers have been on track in the division this year.

The UMP Street Stocks have had some great races this year as well. Saturday nights event will be a final tune-up before the big Dean Garland Classic next weekend for the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series. Boody, IL driver, Shawn Ziemer, is coming off of his first feature win and leads the standings by just six points over Decatur, IL’s Brian Dasenbrock. Jason Scrimpsher, Jeremy Nichols, and Garrett Lewis round out the top five. Nichols has run just eight out of the eleven features but has won seven of them.

The UMP Hornets will be on track as well, after having 25 at the previous event, the Hornet Challenge. Decatur, IL driver, Dustin Reed, has been extemely close to feature wins all year but has yet to seal the deal. That said, he holds a 26 point lead over Lincoln, IL’s Cook Crawford. Adam Webb, the Hornet Challenge Macon winner, is third in points, running just a part-time schedule. Marty Sullivan and Ryan Cantrell complete the top five in points.

Rounding out the classes will be the Beach House Micros. Last week, the Micros had over 30 cars on track during the USAC National Midget appearance. In addition to a pair of POWRi sanctioned shows so far, the Micros have also run a couple times under the track banner and have been average over 30 cars at each event.

For the kids, the night will have another edition of CEFCU Kid’s Club. The special event for kids club will be the kid’s boxcar races. Kids 11 and under are to design a box with a racing theme to strap over their shoulders and compete on track at intermission.

Last but not least, the Macon Speedway Hall Of Fame Reunion will take place before the races and each of those attending will be introduced at intermission. The Illinois Stock Car Hall Of Fame will also have a display set up, including a vintage racecar.

Pits open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end when the drivers meeting begins at 5:50, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 but if you bring someone along, they get in free! It’s a buy one, get one free grandstand admission night at the track. Just mention, “buy one, get one” when you purchase your ticket. Kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 500 0

2 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 484 16

3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 480 20

4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 406 94

5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 394 106

6 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 328 172

7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 322 178

8 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 260 240

9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 248 252

10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 228 272

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 488 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 466 22

3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 386 102

4 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 120

5 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 360 128

6 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 324 164

7 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 308 180

8 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 252 236

9 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 220 268

10 51 Jamie Riech Riverton IL 170 318

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 418 0

2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 404 14

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 376 42

4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 348 70

5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 338 80

6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 306 112

7 74 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 274 144

8 0JR Tim Hancock Mt. Olive IL 224 194

9 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 222 196

10 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 162 256

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 558 0

2 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 552 6

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 486 72

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 478 80

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 382 176

6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 362 196

7 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 342 216

8 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 314 244

9 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 304 254

10 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 174 384

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 432 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 406 26

3 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 300 132

4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 296 136

5 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 234 198

6 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 228 204

7 911 Brad Rexroad Hammond IL 158 274

8 J4 Bradley Dasenbrock Decatur IL 144 288

9 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 132 300

10 6S Stacy Stinson Decatur IL 130 302