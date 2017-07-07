Mike Harrison wins Macon’s Summit Modified Nationals!

Macon, IL – A jam-packed pits included 38, that’s right, 38 Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds to run with the Summit Modified Nationals. Mooresville, NC driver and current Nationals point leader, Nick Hoffman, took the lead from the get-go in the 30-lap main event. The man on the move, not to anyone’s surprise, was Highland, IL driver Mike Harrison. The veteran and many time winner and champion, started deep in the field and was 12th after two laps. That’s when he started making his approach, running the top of the track, passing car after car. His biggest moves came from lap 14 on. He rocketed into the second spot with eight laps to go and it was on moments later for the lead. Harrison drove up beside Hoffman and into the lead, never looking back. Following Harrison to the impressive victory were Hoffman, Kenny Wallace, Steven Brooks, and Mike McKinney.
Feature:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Nick Hoffman
3. Kenny Wallace
4. Steven Brooks
5. Mike McKinney
6. Jeffery Ledford
7. Brian Lynn
8. curt Rhodes
9. Zeb Moake
10. Nicholas Lueth
11. Brian Bielong
12. Ken Schrader
13. Ray Bollinger
14. Tim Luttrell
15. Joe Strawkas
16. Austin Lynn
17. Shaun Horstmann
18. Dave Armstrong
19. Tyler Nicely
20. Alan Crowder
21. Danny Smith
22. Rick Weitekamp