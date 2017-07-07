Mike Harrison wins Macon’s Summit Modified Nationals!

Macon, IL – A jam-packed pits included 38, that’s right, 38 Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds to run with the Summit Modified Nationals. Mooresville, NC driver and current Nationals point leader, Nick Hoffman, took the lead from the get-go in the 30-lap main event. The man on the move, not to anyone’s surprise, was Highland, IL driver Mike Harrison. The veteran and many time winner and champion, started deep in the field and was 12th after two laps. That’s when he started making his approach, running the top of the track, passing car after car. His biggest moves came from lap 14 on. He rocketed into the second spot with eight laps to go and it was on moments later for the lead. Harrison drove up beside Hoffman and into the lead, never looking back. Following Harrison to the impressive victory were Hoffman, Kenny Wallace, Steven Brooks, and Mike McKinney.

Feature:

1. Mike Harrison

2. Nick Hoffman

3. Kenny Wallace

4. Steven Brooks

5. Mike McKinney

6. Jeffery Ledford

7. Brian Lynn

8. curt Rhodes

9. Zeb Moake

10. Nicholas Lueth

11. Brian Bielong

12. Ken Schrader

13. Ray Bollinger

14. Tim Luttrell

15. Joe Strawkas

16. Austin Lynn

17. Shaun Horstmann

18. Dave Armstrong

19. Tyler Nicely

20. Alan Crowder

21. Danny Smith

22. Rick Weitekamp