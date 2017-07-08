LaVeine and Reu Become First Time Winners at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, July 7, 2017) – Iowa’s oldest running county fair, the Lee County Fair, kicked off this week, with Friday, July 7th being the annual racing event. A nice crowd was on hand to witness another great night of racing at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. At the end of the night two drivers scored their first wins of the season at the track, while three others picked up multiple wins of the season.

David Prim and Josh Barnes led the field to green in the 15 lap Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compact feature, which was the first to take to the track. Barnes would take advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Mike Reu and Prim. Mike Reu would follow in Barnes’ tire tracks over the next 5 laps, as Barry Taft, who started 5th, and Brandon Reu, who started 7th, were working their way towards the front. Barnes run up front came to an end on lap 7 when he slowed with troubles. This would allow Mike Reu to go by to take over the top spot. leaving Taft and Brandon Reu to battle it out for the runner up spot. Brandon Reu was able to work under Taft for second on lap 13, but didn’t have enough laps to chase down his dad, Mike, for the lead. As Mike Reu held on to win his first of the season at the track. Brandon Reu was 2nd, Taft was 3rd, Kimberly Abbott was 4th, with Chuck Fullenkamp coming from 8th to finish 5th in his first start of the season.

The 18 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA SportMod feature was up next, with Jason Riegel and Jim Walker making up the front row. Walker used his front row start to grab the lead on lap 1 over Kyle Hill and Brandon Dale. Then coming off turn 4 to complete lap 5, Austen Becerra, who started 6th, slipped under Walker to take the top spot away from him. While Becerra set the fast pace out front, Vance Wilson, who started 7th, and Tony Dunker, who started 8th, were working their way towards the front. But without a caution to bunch the field up there was no catching Becerra on this night, as he went on to score his second win in a row and fourth overall at the track this year. Dale was 2nd, Wilson was 3rd, Dunker was 4th, with Daniel Fellows, who was making his debut in the SportMod class after running Sport Compacts to start the season, came from 11th to round out the top 5.

Up next was the 20 lap Budweiser IMCA Modified feature, with Bill Roberts Jr. and Dennis LaVeine leading the field to green. Roberts Jr. would take advantage of his starting spot to jump out front on lap 1 over LaVeine and Michael Long. The lead for Roberts Jr. would come to an end on lap 2, as he slowed down the front stretch with troubles to bring out the yellow and ending his night. LaVeine inherited the lead on the restart, with Jeff Waterman over taking Long for the runner up spot. Waterman then tried to work under LaVeine over the final 18 laps, while Long tried to get by Waterman for second. But LaVeine was able to hold them off to claim his first win of the season at the track. Waterman held on for 2nd, Long was 3rd, Chris Zogg finished 4th, with Dean McGee rounding out the top 5.

Kevin Koontz and Chad Krogmeier led the field to the drop of the green flag in the Donnellson Tire and Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Krogmeier grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Koontz and Dean Kratzer. Krogmeier started to pull away from the battle behind him, when the first caution of the race appeared on lap 7. Koontz would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Krogmeier moved back out front, with John Oliver Jr, who started 8th, and Jason Cook, who started 6th, close behind. One lap later, lap 8, disaster would strike Krogmeier, as Oliver Jr. tried to slid in front of him coming off turn four. But contact between the two got Krogmeier sideways, and then he ending up rolling and collecting Jeremy Pundt to bring out the red. Krogmeier climbed from his car okay. Cook would inherit the lead on the restart, with Corey Strothman, who started 11th, and Oliver Jr. quickly coming back from the rear following. Oliver Jr. tried to work under Strothman over the final laps, while Cook pulled away. Without a caution to bunch the field up, Cook went on to pick up his third win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Strothman held on for 2nd, Oliver Jr. was 3rd, Pundt recovered from the wreck on lap 8 to come back up to finish in 4th, with Jake Powers coming from 12th to finish in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 20 lap Steffes UMP Pro Late Models, with Tommy Elston and Jeff Guengerich drawing the front row for the event. Elston took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Denny Woodworth and Guengerich. The action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 2, when Trent Grotz spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Elston moved back out front, with Woodworth and Guengerich close behind. Elston then held the top spot until lap 13, when Woodworth slipped by for the lead. Then just after lap 13 was scored complete the second and final caution of the race came out, as Brandon Ruffcorn spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Coming off turn 2 on the restart Elston was able to slip under Woodworth to take the lead back, with Sam Halstead, who started 7th, following into third. Despite a few late challenges from Woodworth, Elston was able to hold on to score his third win of the season at the track. Woodworth settled for 2nd, Halstead was 3rd, Guengerich was 4th, with Derek Liles coming home in 5th.

There is NO racing at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway next Friday, July 14th. But the action will return on Friday, July 21st, with the Dan Elmore Memorial being presented by Mohrfeld Electric. In action on the night will be the Steffes UMP Pro Late Models, Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA SportMods, and the Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts. Plus the 305 Sprint Cars will make their first and only appearance of the season.

Gates will open at 5:30 PM, hot laps at 7 PM, and racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $10, seniors (60+) $9, students (11-17) $5, and kids 10 & under FREE!! Pit passes are $25, age 7-13 $15, ages 4-6 $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website page at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, July 7, 2017 – Fair Race

Steffes UMP Pro Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 3. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 4. Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 5. Derek Liles, Eldon, IA; 6. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 7. Trent Grotz, Liberty, IL; 8. Brandon Ruffcorn, Donnellson, IA; 9. Laine VanZandt, Camp Point, IL; 10. Charles VanZandt, Camp Point, IL; 11. Chris Richard, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 12. Joey Gower, Quincy, IL; 13. Tegan Evans, Clinton, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Derek Liles; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Chris Richard; 4. Joey Gower; 5. Laine VanZandt; 6. Trent Grotz; 7. Brandon Ruffcorn

Heat 2: 1. Sam Halstead; 2. Jeff Guengerich; 3. Ron Boyse; 4. Denny Woodworth; 5. Charles VanZandt; 6. Tegan Evans

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 2. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 3. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 4. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 5. Dean McGee, Galesburg, IL; 6. Blake Woodruff, Galesburg, IL; 7. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 8. Austin Emery, Kellogg, IA; 9. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA

Heat: 1. Michael Long; 2. Dennis LaVeine; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Bill Roberts Jr.; 6. Dean McGee; 7. Blake Woodruff; 8. Dakota Simmons; 9. Austin Emery

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 2. Corey Strothman, Mt. Union, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr. , Danville, IA; 4. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 5. Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 6. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. Chase Exlline, Centerville, IA; 8. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 9. Cody Washburne, New London, IA; 10. Michael Larsen, Monroe City, MO; 11. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 12. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 13. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Jason Cook; 3. Cody Washburne; 4. Kevin Koontz; 5. Chase Exlline; 6. Corey Strothman; 7. Ray Raker

Heat 2: 1. Dean Kratzer; 2. Chad Krogmeier; 3. Jeremy Pundt; 4. Beau Taylor; 5. Michael Larsen; 6. Jake Powers

Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Sport Mods

A-Feature: 1. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 2. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 3. Vance Wilson, Quincy, IL; 4. Tony Dunker, Quincy, IL; 5. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 6. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 7. Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL; 8. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 9. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 10. Rick Barlow Jr., Montrose, IA; 11. Kyle Hill, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 12. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 13. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 14. Jim Walker, Mystic, IA; 15. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA

Heat 1: 1. Vance Wilson; 2. Brandon Dale; 3. John Oliver Jr.; 4. Austin Howes; 5. Jason Riegel; 6. Daniel Fellows; 7. Brandon Symmonds; 8. Michael Benjamin

Heat 2: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Tony Dunker; 3. Kyle Hill; 4. Jim Walker; 5. Rick Barlow Jr.; 6. Bob Cowman; 7. Brandyn Ryan

Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Mike Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 4. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 6. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 7. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 8. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 9. Kenny Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA

Heat: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Mike Reu; 3. David Prim; 4. Barry Taft; 5. Brandon Lambert; 6. Kimberly Abbott; 7. Brandon Reu; 8. Chuck Fullenkamp; 9. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 10. Kenny Smith