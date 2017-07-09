Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/8/17

360 Sprints A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Miles Paulus (21)
Marshall, Mo
|75
|1
|2.
|Cody Baker (38)
Oak Grove, Mo
|70
|2
|3.
|Randy Martin (14)
California, Mo
|65
|3
|4.
|Evan Martin (4)
Lohman, Mo
|60
|4
|5.
|Tyler Blank (75)
California, Mo
|55
|7
|6.
|Tony Bruce Jr (86)
Owasso, Ok
|50
|9
|7.
|Mike Trent (0)
Rocheport, Mo
|48
|5
|8.
|Ben Brown (49b)
Marshall, Mo
|46
|8
|9.
|Chris Solomon (83)
New Brisbane, Mb
|44
|11
|10.
|Paul Solomon (7)
Melbourne, Ab
|42
|6
|11.
|Lanny Carpenter (24)
Clarksburg, Mo
|40
|14
|12.
|Nathan Ryun (18x)
Corder, Mo
|39
|13
|13.
|Zach Davis (3Z)
Savannah, Ms
|38
|12
|14.
|Brian Beebe (37)
Oak Grove, Mo
|37
|10
|DNS.
|Ayrton Gennetten (3)
Gravois Mills, Mo
|0
|15
A Mods A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Ryan Middaugh (21)
Fulton, Mo
|100
|1
|2.
|Robbie Reed (5X)
|95
|2
|3.
|Steve Picou (0X)
High Ridge, Mo
|91
|3
|4.
|Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo
|87
|5
|5.
|Ronnie Woods (53)
Mexico, Mo
|84
|10
|6.
|Curt Potter (11P)
Boonville, Mo
|81
|9
|7.
|Chris Spalding (29)
|78
|11
|8.
|Jimmy Dowell (48)
|76
|12
|9.
|Kevin Blackburn (26K)
|74
|7
|10.
|Colson Kirk (5)
Urbana, Mo
|72
|4
|11.
|Nathan Vaughn (12V)
|70
|8
|12.
|Scotty Roberts (25)
Columbia, Mo
|68
|6
B Mods A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Galen Hassler (25)
Columbia, Mo
|100
|1
|2.
|Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo
|95
|4
|3.
|Rex Harris (30)
Macks Creek, Mo
|91
|5
|4.
|Chad Staus (C3)
Otterville, Mo
|87
|2
|5.
|Tony Fincher (1)
Lebannon, Mo
|84
|13
|6.
|Lance Cox (63)
Mexico, Mo
|81
|10
|7.
|Cale Turner (66)
Fulton, Mo
|78
|14
|8.
|Cole Queathem (82Q)
Troy, Mo
|76
|18
|9.
|Earl Pryor (57E)
Troy, Mo
|74
|12
|10.
|Mark Forrester (10F)
Columbia, Mo
|72
|15
|11.
|Ryu Taggart (14)
Jefferson City, Mo
|70
|19
|12.
|Bill Schaar (51)
St. Robert, Mo
|68
|16
|13.
|Adam Hall (574)
Columbia, Mo
|66
|8
|14.
|Tyler Chainey (07)
Russellville, Mo
|64
|20
|15.
|Charles Saunders (16S)
|62
|23
|16.
|Jonathan Lucas (76L)
Fayette, Mo
|60
|22
|17.
|Mack Ray (77R)
Fayette, Mo
|58
|17
|18.
|Tyler Imhoff (33)
|56
|21
|19.
|Cole Campbell (22)
Mexico, Mo
|55
|3
|20.
|Andrew Page (24A)
Columbia, Mo
|54
|7
|21.
|Brandon Lennox (17)
New London, Mo
|53
|6
|22.
|Cody Frazon (73)
|52
|9
|23.
|Donald Jackson (42J)
Lebanon, Mo
|51
|11
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Jason Russell (2j)
Eugene, Mo
|75
|3
|2.
|Chris Smyser (25S)
Lancaster, Mo
|70
|4
|3.
|Jon Melloway (74X)
Hallsville, Mo
|65
|5
|4.
|Justin Russell (0X)
Henley, Mo
|60
|8
|5.
|Richard Kimberling (1K)
Slater, Mo
|55
|7
|6.
|Walt Imhoff (69)
Jamestown, Mo
|50
|2
|7.
|Jared Riddle (40)
|48
|9
|8.
|David Melloway (14X)
Columbia, Mo
|46
|6
|9.
|Todd McCoin (7X)
Barnett, Mo
|44
|1
Mod Lites A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Mike Kennedy (95)
|1
|2.
|Justin Raffurty (75)
|2
|3.
|Ed Griggs (47)
Pleasant Hill, Mo
|3
|4.
|Tim Sterner (4T)
Adrian, Mo
|7
|5.
|Jeff Raffurty (98)
|4
|6.
|Nathan Wolfe (3)
|9
|7.
|Charlie Laizure (111)
|6
|8.
|Anthony Lane (02)
|10
|9.
|Mark Lane (33L)
|8
|10.
|Josh Guy (14)
|5
Street Stocks A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Craig Roden (46)
Montgomery City, Mo
|75
|1
|2.
|Jimmy Myers (007)
Laddonia, Ms
|70
|2
|3.
|Zach Zeugin (35)
Fair Play, Mo
|65
|6
|4.
|Cole Henson (31C)
Russellville, Mo
|60
|5
|5.
|Steve Beach (10)
Eldon, Mo
|55
|7
|6.
|D J Degraffenreid (7)
Eldon, Mo
|50
|3
|7.
|Marshall Berry (4)
Lake Ozark, Mo
|48
|13
|8.
|Joe Francis (32)
Lebannon, Mo
|46
|10
|9.
|Jay Flinn (06)
Lebanon, Mo
|44
|11
|10.
|Brandon Hays (4U)
California, Mo
|42
|9
|DNS.
|Zack Smith (12Z)
Centertown, Mo
|0
|4
|DNS.
|Donnie Taylor (T8R)
High Point, Mo
|0
|12
|DNS.
|Derek Henson (27D)
Russellville, Mo
|0
|8