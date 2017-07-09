Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Lake Ozark Speedway --> Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/8/17

Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/8/17

360 Sprints A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Miles Paulus (21)
Marshall, Mo		 75 1
2. Cody Baker (38)
Oak Grove, Mo		 70 2
3. Randy Martin (14)
California, Mo		 65 3
4. Evan Martin (4)
Lohman, Mo		 60 4
5. Tyler Blank (75)
California, Mo		 55 7
6. Tony Bruce Jr (86)
Owasso, Ok		 50 9
7. Mike Trent (0)
Rocheport, Mo		 48 5
8. Ben Brown (49b)
Marshall, Mo		 46 8
9. Chris Solomon (83)
New Brisbane, Mb		 44 11
10. Paul Solomon (7)
Melbourne, Ab		 42 6
11. Lanny Carpenter (24)
Clarksburg, Mo		 40 14
12. Nathan Ryun (18x)
Corder, Mo		 39 13
13. Zach Davis (3Z)
Savannah, Ms		 38 12
14. Brian Beebe (37)
Oak Grove, Mo		 37 10
DNS. Ayrton Gennetten (3)
Gravois Mills, Mo		 0 15

 

A Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Ryan Middaugh (21)
Fulton, Mo		 100 1
2. Robbie Reed (5X) 95 2
3. Steve Picou (0X)
High Ridge, Mo		 91 3
4. Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo		 87 5
5. Ronnie Woods (53)
Mexico, Mo		 84 10
6. Curt Potter (11P)
Boonville, Mo		 81 9
7. Chris Spalding (29) 78 11
8. Jimmy Dowell (48) 76 12
9. Kevin Blackburn (26K) 74 7
10. Colson Kirk (5)
Urbana, Mo		 72 4
11. Nathan Vaughn (12V) 70 8
12. Scotty Roberts (25)
Columbia, Mo		 68 6

 

B Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Galen Hassler (25)
Columbia, Mo		 100 1
2. Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo		 95 4
3. Rex Harris (30)
Macks Creek, Mo		 91 5
4. Chad Staus (C3)
Otterville, Mo		 87 2
5. Tony Fincher (1)
Lebannon, Mo		 84 13
6. Lance Cox (63)
Mexico, Mo		 81 10
7. Cale Turner (66)
Fulton, Mo		 78 14
8. Cole Queathem (82Q)
Troy, Mo		 76 18
9. Earl Pryor (57E)
Troy, Mo		 74 12
10. Mark Forrester (10F)
Columbia, Mo		 72 15
11. Ryu Taggart (14)
Jefferson City, Mo		 70 19
12. Bill Schaar (51)
St. Robert, Mo		 68 16
13. Adam Hall (574)
Columbia, Mo		 66 8
14. Tyler Chainey (07)
Russellville, Mo		 64 20
15. Charles Saunders (16S) 62 23
16. Jonathan Lucas (76L)
Fayette, Mo		 60 22
17. Mack Ray (77R)
Fayette, Mo		 58 17
18. Tyler Imhoff (33) 56 21
19. Cole Campbell (22)
Mexico, Mo		 55 3
20. Andrew Page (24A)
Columbia, Mo		 54 7
21. Brandon Lennox (17)
New London, Mo		 53 6
22. Cody Frazon (73) 52 9
23. Donald Jackson (42J)
Lebanon, Mo		 51 11

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Jason Russell (2j)
Eugene, Mo		 75 3
2. Chris Smyser (25S)
Lancaster, Mo		 70 4
3. Jon Melloway (74X)
Hallsville, Mo		 65 5
4. Justin Russell (0X)
Henley, Mo		 60 8
5. Richard Kimberling (1K)
Slater, Mo		 55 7
6. Walt Imhoff (69)
Jamestown, Mo		 50 2
7. Jared Riddle (40) 48 9
8. David Melloway (14X)
Columbia, Mo		 46 6
9. Todd McCoin (7X)
Barnett, Mo		 44 1

 

Mod Lites A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Mike Kennedy (95) 1
2. Justin Raffurty (75) 2
3. Ed Griggs (47)
Pleasant Hill, Mo		 3
4. Tim Sterner (4T)
Adrian, Mo		 7
5. Jeff Raffurty (98) 4
6. Nathan Wolfe (3) 9
7. Charlie Laizure (111) 6
8. Anthony Lane (02) 10
9. Mark Lane (33L) 8
10. Josh Guy (14) 5

 

Street Stocks A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Craig Roden (46)
Montgomery City, Mo		 75 1
2. Jimmy Myers (007)
Laddonia, Ms		 70 2
3. Zach Zeugin (35)
Fair Play, Mo		 65 6
4. Cole Henson (31C)
Russellville, Mo		 60 5
5. Steve Beach (10)
Eldon, Mo		 55 7
6. D J Degraffenreid (7)
Eldon, Mo		 50 3
7. Marshall Berry (4)
Lake Ozark, Mo		 48 13
8. Joe Francis (32)
Lebannon, Mo		 46 10
9. Jay Flinn (06)
Lebanon, Mo		 44 11
10. Brandon Hays (4U)
California, Mo		 42 9
DNS. Zack Smith (12Z)
Centertown, Mo		 0 4
DNS. Donnie Taylor (T8R)
High Point, Mo		 0 12
DNS. Derek Henson (27D)
Russellville, Mo		 0 8
Print Friendly

