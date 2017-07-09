Owens Prevails in Lucas Oil Win at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, TN (July 8, 2017) For the second time in 2017, Jimmy Owens dominated the competition at one of his home-state tracks by winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Mountain Moonshine Classic on Saturday Night at Smoky Mountain Speedway.

Owens grabbed the lead at the start of the 60-lap main event and led all the way before a packed grandstand. Brandon Overton was looking for his second straight LOLMDS win and charged from the eighth starting spot to finish second. Scott Bloomquist overtook Series point-leader, Josh Richards late in the race to finish third. Richards came home in fourth and Darrell Lanigan rounded out the top five.

Owens wrestled the lead away from pole-sitter Ray Cook at the start of the race and Owens bolted away from the field. The only thing that slowed Owens was the only caution of the race, which came out on lap six. Owens held more than a straightaway lead over the field for the remainder of the race.

“Man, I can’t thank my crew enough, they have worked their tails off on this car. We have been away from home the last week or two and we needed to get things sorted out. It’s good to know a lot of hard work has paid off. Thanks to Shannon and Jeff for making this car go.”

With a multitude of Owens’ supporters on hand, the three-time LOLMDS National Champion responded to their support. “Without the fans we are nothing, they are what makes this sport great. We love them all and appreciate their support over the years.”

“The track was in great shape; the pits, those I am not so sure of, and we may have the hauler stuck out there. But after the rain they had this afternoon it was good to see the sunshine and the great crowd on hand. I didn’t want to see a caution after that first one they had. I am glad I didn’t have to contend with the 116 [Overton] car at the end.”

The Ramirez Motorsports, Rocket Chassis entry is powered by an Andy Durham engine and sponsored by: E3 Spark Plugs, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Power Rig LLC, Red Line Oil, and Boomtest Well Service.

Overton; the previous night’s LOLMDS winner at Cherokee Speedway; made another late race charge, but this time came one spot short of victory. “Yes, I would have like to have had a caution there at the end, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. Congrats to Jimmy on the win. We just got it going too late tonight to win it. But to run second with these guys, it’s all well worth it.”

Bloomquist rebounded for a third-place finish – passing Richards to gain valuable championship points. “Overton was really good at the end. We got a little bit tight at the end, we just had to hang in there. It looked like one time we were coming on, but then we picked up a push. I am sure if we would have had a caution, we might have had something for them. Everything is running good again so hopefully we will be back up front again.”

Completing the top ten were Dale McDowell, Ray Cook, Casey Roberts. Dennis Erb Jr, and Shanon Buckingham.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, July 8th, 2017

Mountain Moonshine Classic

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Darrell Lanigan / 15.820 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 15.806 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Ray Cook, Darrell Lanigan, Casey Roberts, Dennis Erb, Jr., Steven Roberts, Robby Moses, Forrest Trent, Bobby Giffin

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Steve Francis, Donald McIntosh, Tommy Kerr, Carder Miller, Kenny Cobble, Billy Ogle Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Scott Bloomquist, Don O’Neal, Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Millwood, Tim McCreadie, Skip Arp, Chicky Barton

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Brandon Overton, Dale McDowell, Gregg Satterlee, Michael Chilton, Dusty Carver, Boom Briggs, Chad Ogle

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steven Roberts, Tommy Kerr, Robby Moses, Carder Miller, Billy Ogle Jr., Forrest Trent, Bobby Giffin, Kenny Cobble

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Michael Chilton, Tim McCreadie, Tyler Millwood, Dusty Carver, Chicky Barton, Chad Ogle, Skip Arp, Boom Briggs-DNS

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $13,000 2 8 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $5,500 3 6 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $4,500 4 4 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,550 5 5 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,950 6 12 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,800 7 1 53 Ray Cook Brasstown, NC $1,500 8 9 101 Casey Roberts Toccoa, GA $1,300 9 13 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,900 10 7 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,100 11 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,875 12 14 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $1,850 13 18 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,025 14 20 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 15 16 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $1,700 16 21 21 Robby Moses Maryville, TN $1,000 17 23 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $1,700 18 24 9c Dusty Carver Englewood, TN $1,000 19 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,700 20 19 4T Tommy Kerr Maryville, TN $1,000 21 15 7m Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,000 22 22 31T Tyler Millwood Kingston, GA $1,000 23 10 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 24 17 111 Steven Roberts Jesup, GA $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 32

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 60)

Cautions: Steven Roberts (Lap 6)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Dusty Carver

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Overton (Started: 2nd; Finished: 8th; Advanced 6 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Overton

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #7 – 16.2769 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (60 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Ray Cook

Time of Race: 21 minutes 14 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4895 $126,750 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4885 $141,950 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4735 $116,075 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4450 $84,600 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4435 $92,925 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4405 $89,875 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4250 $67,575 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4155 $61,200 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 4070 $66,850 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 3950 $50,625 11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 3790 $49,950 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 3650 $41,600

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*