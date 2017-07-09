Spoon River Speedway Results – 7/8/17
7/8/17 UMP HORNET RESULTS
|
|Hornets
|
| Quick Draw Results
|Date _________
|7/8/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Final Finishing Order
|
|Segment #1
|
|Segment #2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Rick Deford
|
|
|
|
|1
|Rick Deford(1)
|
|Rick Deford(3)
|
|2
|Kyle Dearing
|
|
|
|
|2
|Kyle Dearing(5)
|
|Kyle Dearing(2)
|
|3
|April Holt
|
|
|
|
|3
|April Holt(4)
|
|April Holt(1)
|
|4
|John Pace
|
|
|
|
|4
|Brian Rynders (2)
|
|John Pace(5)
|
|5
|Brian Rynders
|
|
|
|
|5
|John Pace(3)
|
|Brian Rynders(4)
|
|6
|
|
|
|
|
7/8/17 UMP MODIFIED RESULTS
|
|Modifieds
|
| Quick Draw Results
|Date _________
|7/8/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Final Finishing Order
|
|Segment #1
|
|Segment #2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Allen Weisser
|
|
|
|
|1
|Tommy Duncan(3)
|
|Allen Weisser(13)
|
|2
|Brandon Roberts
|
|
|
|
|2
|Allen Weisser(13)
|
|Brandon Roberts(11)
|
|3
|Tommy Duncan
|
|
|
|
|3
|Zane Oedewaldt(8)
|
|Zac Oedewaldt(1)
|
|4
|Zane Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|4
|Brandon Roberts(11)
|
|Mike Brooks(8)
|
|5
|Todd Bates
|
|
|
|
|5
|Todd Bates(9)
|
|Todd Bates(10)
|
|6
|Mike Brooks
|
|
|
|
|6
|Jason Frankel(10)
|
|Zane Oedewaldt(12)
|
|7
|Jason Frankel
|
|
|
|
|7
|Mike Brooks(14)
|
|Tommy Duncan(14)
|
|8
|Zac Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|8
|Jim Ippensen(2)
|
|Jason Frankel(9)
|
|9
|Jim Ippersen
|
|
|
|
|9
|Steve Theivagt(6)
|
|Jim Ippersen(7)
|
|10
|Steve Theivagt
|
|
|
|
|10
|Craig Spegal(12)
|
|Steve Theivagt(6)
|
|11
|Wiley Holt
|
|
|
|11
|Wiley Holt(7)
|
|Wiley Holt(4)
|
|12
|Craig Spegal
|
|
|
|
|12
|Carl Tolbert(1)
|
|Chad Parsonx(2)
|
|13
|Chad Parsons
|
|
|
|
|13
|Chad Parsons(4)
|
|Carl Tolbert(3)
|
|14
|Carl Tolbert
|
|
|
|
|14
|Zac Oedewaldt(5)
|
|Craig Spegal(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/8/17 E-MOD RESULTS
|
|E-Mod
|
| Quick Draw Results
|Date _________
|7/8/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Final Finishing Order
|
|Segment #1
|
|Segment #2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Mark Anderson
|
|
|
|
|1
|Mark Anderson(5)
|
|Mark Anderson(18)
|
|2
|Branson Blackshear
|
|
|
|
|2
|Kevin Morrow(6)
|
|Jake Montgomery(4)
|
|3
|Kevin Morrow
|
|
|
|
|3
|Branson Blackshear(4)
|
|Matt Dobey(8)
|
|4
|Steve Jones
|
|
|
|
|4
|Brad Willis Jr(1)
|
|Mason Duncan(1)
|
|5
|Matt Dobey
|
|
|
|
|5
|Steve Jones(8)
|
|Branson Blackshear(16)
|
|6
|Kyle Girard
|
|
|
|
|6
|Kyle Girard(10)
|
|Kevin Morrow(17)
|
|7
|Brad Willis Jr
|
|
|
|
|7
|Brandon David(17)
|
|Steve Jones(14)
|
|8
|Jake Montgomery
|
|
|
|
|8
|Jeff Dotzer(2)
|
|Kyle Girard(13)
|
|9
|Brandon David
|
|
|
|
|9
|Dawson Cook(14)
|
|Dawson Cook(10)
|
|10
|Dawson Cook
|
|
|
|
|10
|Ray Rivers(12)
|
|Brandon David(12)
|
|11
|Jeff Dotzer
|
|
|
|11
|Matt Dobey(15)
|
|Brad Willis Jr(15)
|
|12
|Mason Duncan
|
|
|
|
|12
|Justin Cox(18)
|
|Jeff Dotzer(11)
|
|13
|Ray Rivers
|
|
|
|
|13
|Dustin Branch(16)
|
|Ray Rivers(9)
|
|14
|Justin Cox
|
|
|
|
|14
|Shannon Liescke(13)
|
|Justin Cox(7)
|
|15
|Dustin Branch
|
|
|
|
|15
|Jake Montgomery(11)
|
|Lacey Goodin(3)
|
|16
|Lacey Goodin
|
|
|
|
|16
|Lacey Goodin(9)
|
|Dustin Branch(6)
|
|17
|Shannon Liescke
|
|
|
|
|17
|Trent Ross(7)
|
|Shannon Liescke(5)
|
|18
|Trent Ross
|
|
|
|
|18
|Mason Duncan(3)
|
|Trent Ross(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/8/17 UMP PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS
|
|Pro Late Models
| Quick Draw Results
|Date _________
|7/8/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Final Finishing Order
|
|Segment #1
|
|Segment #2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Tommy Elston
|
|
|
|
|1
|Tommy Elston(5)
|
|Tommy Elston(12)
|
|2
|Allen Weisser
|
|
|
|
|2
|AJ May(8)
|
|Allen Weisser(10)
|
|3
|Evan Fink
|
|
|
|
|3
|Allen Weisser(12)
|
|Evan Fink(9)
|
|4
|AJ May
|
|
|
|
|4
|Evan Fink(4)
|
|Jeff Ray(7)
|
|5
|Jeff Ray
|
|
|
|
|5
|Josh Jackson(1)
|
|AJ May(11)
|
|6
|Brad Denney
|
|
|
|
|6
|Jeff Ray(3)
|
|Brad Denney(5)
|
|7
|Mavrick Piller
|
|
|
|
|7
|Mavrick Piller(7)
|
|Mavrick Piller(6)
|
|8
|Josh Jackson
|
|
|
|
|8
|Brad Denney(10)
|
|Sean Dray(3)
|
|9
|Sean Dray
|
|
|
|
|9
|David Marlow(11)
|
|Jacob Denney(2)
|
|10
|Jacob Denney
|
|
|
|
|10
|Sean Dray(2)
|
|Josh Jackson(8)
|
|11
|Davis Marlow
|
|
|
|11
|Jacob Denney(6)
|
|David Marlow(4)
|
|12
|Melissa Hansmeyer
|
|
|
|
|12
|Melissa Hansmeyer(8)
|
|Melissa Hansmeyer(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
