Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Spoon River Speedway Results – 7/8/17

Spoon River Speedway Results – 7/8/17

7/8/17 UMP HORNET RESULTS

Hornets             Quick Draw Results Date _________ 7/8/2017
Final Finishing Order
Segment #1 Segment #2
1 Rick Deford
1 Rick Deford(1) Rick Deford(3) 2 Kyle Dearing
2 Kyle Dearing(5) Kyle Dearing(2) 3 April Holt
3 April Holt(4) April Holt(1) 4 John Pace
4 Brian Rynders (2) John Pace(5) 5 Brian Rynders
5 John Pace(3) Brian Rynders(4) 6

7/8/17 UMP MODIFIED RESULTS

Modifieds             Quick Draw Results Date _________ 7/8/2017
Final Finishing Order
Segment #1 Segment #2
1 Allen Weisser
1 Tommy Duncan(3) Allen Weisser(13) 2 Brandon Roberts
2 Allen Weisser(13) Brandon Roberts(11) 3 Tommy Duncan
3 Zane Oedewaldt(8) Zac Oedewaldt(1) 4 Zane Oedewaldt
4 Brandon Roberts(11) Mike Brooks(8) 5 Todd Bates
5 Todd Bates(9) Todd Bates(10) 6 Mike Brooks
6 Jason Frankel(10) Zane Oedewaldt(12) 7 Jason Frankel
7 Mike Brooks(14) Tommy Duncan(14) 8 Zac Oedewaldt
8 Jim Ippensen(2) Jason Frankel(9) 9 Jim Ippersen
9 Steve Theivagt(6) Jim Ippersen(7) 10 Steve Theivagt
10 Craig Spegal(12) Steve Theivagt(6) 11 Wiley Holt
11 Wiley Holt(7) Wiley Holt(4) 12 Craig Spegal
12 Carl Tolbert(1) Chad Parsonx(2) 13 Chad Parsons
13 Chad Parsons(4) Carl Tolbert(3) 14 Carl Tolbert
14 Zac Oedewaldt(5) Craig Spegal(5)

7/8/17 E-MOD RESULTS

E-Mod             Quick Draw Results Date _________ 7/8/2017
Final Finishing Order
Segment #1 Segment #2
1 Mark Anderson
1 Mark Anderson(5) Mark Anderson(18) 2 Branson Blackshear
2 Kevin Morrow(6) Jake Montgomery(4) 3 Kevin Morrow
3 Branson Blackshear(4) Matt Dobey(8) 4 Steve Jones
4 Brad Willis Jr(1) Mason Duncan(1) 5 Matt Dobey
5 Steve Jones(8) Branson Blackshear(16) 6 Kyle Girard
6 Kyle Girard(10) Kevin Morrow(17) 7 Brad Willis Jr
7 Brandon David(17) Steve Jones(14) 8 Jake Montgomery
8 Jeff Dotzer(2) Kyle Girard(13) 9 Brandon David
9 Dawson Cook(14) Dawson Cook(10) 10 Dawson Cook
10 Ray Rivers(12) Brandon David(12) 11 Jeff Dotzer
11 Matt Dobey(15) Brad Willis Jr(15) 12 Mason Duncan
12 Justin Cox(18) Jeff Dotzer(11) 13 Ray Rivers
13 Dustin Branch(16) Ray Rivers(9) 14 Justin Cox
14 Shannon Liescke(13) Justin Cox(7) 15 Dustin Branch
15 Jake Montgomery(11) Lacey Goodin(3) 16 Lacey Goodin
16 Lacey Goodin(9) Dustin Branch(6) 17 Shannon Liescke
17 Trent Ross(7) Shannon Liescke(5) 18 Trent Ross
18 Mason Duncan(3) Trent Ross(2)

7/8/17 UMP PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS

Pro Late Models             Quick Draw Results Date _________ 7/8/2017
Final Finishing Order
Segment #1 Segment #2
1 Tommy Elston
1 Tommy Elston(5) Tommy Elston(12) 2 Allen Weisser
2 AJ May(8) Allen Weisser(10) 3 Evan Fink
3 Allen Weisser(12) Evan Fink(9) 4 AJ May
4 Evan Fink(4) Jeff Ray(7) 5 Jeff Ray
5 Josh Jackson(1) AJ May(11) 6 Brad Denney
6 Jeff Ray(3) Brad Denney(5) 7 Mavrick Piller
7 Mavrick Piller(7) Mavrick Piller(6) 8 Josh Jackson
8 Brad Denney(10) Sean Dray(3) 9 Sean Dray
9 David Marlow(11) Jacob Denney(2) 10 Jacob Denney
10 Sean Dray(2) Josh Jackson(8) 11 Davis Marlow
11 Jacob Denney(6) David Marlow(4) 12 Melissa Hansmeyer
12 Melissa Hansmeyer(8) Melissa Hansmeyer(1)
Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Spoon River Speedway Results 6/3/17
  2. Spoon River Speedway Results 6/11/16
  3. Spoon River Speedway Results – 5/6/17
  4. Spoon River Speedway Results 8/13/16
  5. Spoon River Speedway Results 4/22/17
  6. Spoon River Speedway Results – 5/28/17

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy