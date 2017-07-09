Standerfer Takes Checkered Flag at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Rodney Standerfer rushed from the bleachers to snap pictures and video during intermission when his dad Pickles Standerfer and other old-time favorites returned to Macon Speedway to be honored. A little while later, Standerfer rushed to the lead in the 20-lap Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature and took home the win. Making the pass for the lead on Curt Rhodes, Standerfer blasted away from the field and nobody was going to catch him as the race dragged on with consecutive green flag laps. Rhodes would stay ahead of Aaron Dragae to finish second.

Jake Little took advantage of his front row starting spot in the Pro Late Model feature and won the feature race. Amazing back and forth action for second place saw Myles Moos get passed by Tommy Sheppard, Jr., and then Moos came back to pass Sheppard, Jr., and retained the runner-up position in the end.

Nick Justice looked to take control of the Street Stock feature until the car gave out on him within the first five laps of the race and Terry Reed would assume to the top spot and race to the victory in a car owned by Charles Biesenthal that Reed agreed to drive during this program.

Tim Hancock ran away with the B-Modified feature yet again and raced in the same car his son Tim Hancock, Jr. used to win Thursday night as part of the Herald & Review 100 event.

In a special appearance by the Beach House Micro Sprints, Tyler Day of Atwood would pass Tony Clifton on the ninth lap and lead the final 11 en route to the victory.

Dustin Reed, current Hornets points leader, finally got the checkered flag in his hands with his first feature win as he outlasted a full field of 4-cylinders. Adam Webb started at the tail after winning the last Hornet feature and he rebounded very well for a top-five finish.

Next week is a special night with the Sportsman division returning and racing without their roofs in a Topless 40. The Street Stocks return with the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series in the Dean Garland Memorial. Also, Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Modifieds and Hornets will make up a full show.

Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds–1. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville, 3. Aaron Dragae (Vandalia), 4. Austin Lynn (Mason City), 5. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 6. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo), 7. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 8. TD Burger (Saunemin), 9. Blake Thompson (Troy), 10. Kaleb Wood (Sullivan)

Pro Late Model–1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Myles Moos (Lincoln), 3. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 4. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 5. Chris Osborne (East Peoria), 6. Greg Kimmons (Pleasant Plains), 7. Braden Johnson (Taylorville), 8. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 9. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 10. Matt Taylor (Springfield)

Street Stocks–1. Terry Reed (Decatur), 2. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 3. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 4. Jason Scrimpsher (Decatur), 5. Gene Reed (Hammond), 6. Nick Justice (Decatur), 7. Roy Beal (Springfield), 8. Jerit Murphy (Lodge), 9. Michael Dick (Decatur), 10. Garrett Lewis (Decatur)

B-Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Tom Riech (Springfield), 3. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 4. Brett Page (Centralia), 5. Roy Magee (Springfield), 6. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 7. Dante Brown (Morrisonville), 8. Billy Adams (Shelbyville), 9. Jamie Riech (Riverton), 10. Amanda Adams (Shelbyville)

Beach House Micro Sprints–1. Tyler Day (Atwood), 2. Tony Clifton (Mt. Zion), 3. Jeremy Camp (Blue Mound), 4. Tyler Duff (Weldon), 5. Jeff Beasley (Urbana), 6. Luke Vaughn (Mahomet), 7. Michael Brummitt (Mt. Zion), 8. Ryan Shorthose (Oreana), 9. Jordan Clary (Edwardsville), 10. Molly Day (Atwood)

Hornets–1. Dustin Reed (Decatur), 2. Matt Reed (Decatur), 3. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 4. Brady Reed (Decatur), 5. Adam Webb (Decatur), 6. Carter Dart (Springfield), 7. Mike McChristy (Mt. Zion), 8. Paul Peters (Pana), 9. Matthew Donaldson (Carlinville), 10. Nate Webb (Clinton)