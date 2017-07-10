Quad City Speedway Results 7/9/17

7-9-17 Feature Results
Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models
1st 32c Chad Holladay
2nd 7 Andy Nezworski…
3rd 39 Rob Toland
4th 07 Matt Ryan
5th w56 Gary Webb
6th 14 BJ Jackson
7th 6 Jay Chenoweth
8th 5 Shaune Lewis
9th 53 Leroy Brenner
10th 77 Joe Beal
11th 11 Bobby Toland
12th 95 Eric Sanders
Heat Race Winners: Matt Ryan & Bobby Toland
Iowa Illinois Termite and Pest Control IMCA Modifieds
1st V Milo Veloz Jr
2nd 17 Jason Pershy
3rd 3g Bryce Garnhart
4th 1 Eric Barnes
5th 40 Doug Crampton
6th 93 Matt Werner
7th 57 Tim Hamburg
8th 8L Chris Lawrence
9th 19c Nathan Balensifen
10th 29 Craig Crawford
11th 21c Chad Tucker
12th 89 TJ Patz
13th 38j Jim Sandusky
14th 9c Richard Vela
15th 55c Jacob Copley
16th 99 Rob Toland
17th 15d Brandon Durbin
Heat Race Winners: Milo Veloz Jr & Jason Pershy
Weber Auto Street Stocks
1st 21 Keith Blum
2nd 1 Rob Nylin
3rd 70 Joe Bonney
4th 76 Chuck Fox
5th 3 Dwayne Smith Jr
6th 10g Perry Gellerstedt
7th 22 Cord Williams
8th 85 Ron Turner
9th 37 Mike Anderson
10th 78 Nick Lawrence
11th 50 Mark Anderson
Heat Race Winners: Ron Turner & Keith Blum
Dynamic Power Racing Tech. IMCA Sport Mods
1st 21c Chance Huston
2nd 4 Jared Waterman
3rd 21w Andrew Burk
4th 25 Brandon Jewell
5th 333 Rick Wages
6th 007 David Norton
7th 12 Jared Coppejans
8th 20b Jake Whittington
9th 03 Casey Wages
10th 38 Brandon Comins
11th 92 Dustin Schram
12th 43 Justin Veloz
13th 75d Dawson Edwards
14th 8 Rick Schriner
15th 20 Nick McCrady
Heat Race Winners: Andrew Burk & David Norton
Epic Stone Mod Lites
1st 39g RJ Gonzales
2nd 111 Guy Morse
3rd 5 Michael Domingues
4th 66 Mitch Strayer
5th 22 Dave Nelson
6th 17m Mike Morrow
7th 66p Jon Padilla
8th 157 Clint Morehouse
9th b5 Brian Tipps
10th 2 Brian Schnell
Heat Race Winners: RJ Gonzales & Mike Morrow
Toppert Services 4 Cylinders
1st 7x Rob Harding Jr
2nd 22 Dustin Begyn
3rd 05 Jason Barsema
4th 70 Ken Stogdell
5th 112 Cody Ashpaugh
6th 4d Dustin Porter
7th 151 Mark Dennis
8th 125t Tim Sibley
9th 21 Josh Werkmeister
10th F79 Dustin Forbes
11th s07 Josh Sharpe
12th 20kb Lisa Benningfield
13th 513 Josh Lane
14th c58 Trever Carpenter
15th 125 Todd Sibley
16th c22 Cameron Poci
Heat Race Winners: Josh Werkmeister & Lisa Benningfield