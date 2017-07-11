Lucas Oil Late Model Series rolls into Tri-City Speedway & Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend!

BATAVIA, OH (July 11, 2017) – The pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to the Midwest this weekend.

Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City, IL, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 13th Annual NAPA KNOW HOW “Battle at the Beach 50” on Friday, July 14th. The action-packed event includes a complete show of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. Scott Bloomquist returns as the defending champion. The Open Wheel Modifieds and B-Modifieds will also be in action at Tri-City Speedway on July 14th. For tickets and more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net.

The festivities will shift to Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland, MO, on Saturday, July 15th. The 11th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals includes a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 60-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will also be in action at Lucas Oil Speedway on July 15th. For tickets and more information, visit: www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

In 2016, Jared Landers claimed the CMH Diamond Nationals over Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Scott Bloomquist. The event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, and the usual array of local standouts are expected, including: Jesse Stovall, Terry Phillips, Tony Jackson Jr., and more!

2017 Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4895 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4885 -10 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4735 -160 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4450 -445 5 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4435 -460 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4405 -490 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4250 -645 8 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4155 -740 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 4070 -825 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 3950 -945 11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 3790 -1105 12 99 Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 3650 -1245

Track Information:

Tri-City Speedway

Phone Number: 618-931-7836

Tracks Promoter: Kevin & Tammy Gundaker

Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Tri-City Speedway – July 14th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20 (no cutting, no siping) Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Tri-City Speedway – July 14th Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

General Manager: Dan Robinson

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Lucas Oil Speedway – July 15th:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20 (no cutting, no siping)

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40, WRS55

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Lucas Oil Speedway – July 15th Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000