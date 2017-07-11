MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Center Stage At Lincoln Speedway

Friday’s Lincoln Courier Night To Feature Five Divisions Of Racing

(Lincoln, IL) The MOWA Sprint Cars, a fan favorite at Lincoln Speedway, will be flying around the 1/4-mile dirt oval this coming Friday, July 14. It’s the second and final event this season for the full size, winged, 410 sprint cars at the Central Illinois track this summer. Lincoln Courier night will also feature the Midwest Big Ten UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, POWRi Lucas Oil DII MIdgets presented by Nutech Seed, and UMP Hornets. Fan giveaways will take place throughout the night, sponsored by Melling Performance.

Springfield, IL’s Jimmy Moughan currently leads the standings in the series, which has numerous drivers not only from Central Illinois but from Lincoln as well. St. Louis, MO driver and open wheel standout, Brad Loyet, is second in points coming into the event. Lincoln’s own AJ Bruns is third in points, while Logan Faucon of Springfield, IL and Jacob Patton from Bethalto, IL complete the top five. Last season, a full field of sprint cars were at Lincoln with Californian, Willie Croft taking the exciting victory. Croft was followed by Price-Miller, Paul Nienhiser, Ryan Bunton, and Jake Blackhurst.

The Midwest Big 10 Series Pro Late Models will be back in action for the first time in a few weeks. Event #6 of the tour will have Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, leading the way by 24 points over Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Andy Minett, and Ryan Little complete the top five in standings. Jake Little has won three of the five races so far this season, with victories at Macon, Jacksonville, and Lincoln. Guy Taylor won the Lincoln Big 10 opener, while Ryan Little claimed the most recent win at Macon. The division will be racing for $600 to win.

The strong UMP Modified class will be on track with Ashland, IL driver, Brandon Roberts leading the list of big name Mod drivers. Roberts has won two features this season and is up by 30 points on Mason City, IL driver Brian Lynn. Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger, who has had a great Summit Modified Nationals run is third, followed by Austin Lynn and Mike Brooks. Bollinger, Roberts, and Allen Weisser have claimed Modified victories at the speedway so far this season.

Belleville, IL driver Tyler Vantoll has been at the top of the POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed standings at the track since early in the year. Vantoll has claimed three feature wins but is up by just four points on Waterman, IL’s Jack Routson. Local favorite, Andy Baugh, from Mason City, IL is third in points, while Gedd Ross, and Dave Baugh complete the top five.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the UMP Hornets. While not originally on the schedule for this coming Friday, a lot of interest was shown from drivers wanting a place to run this week, so the date was added. Hopedale, IL competitor Shane Kelly heads into the event leading the way in this year’s points, four up on Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew. Lincoln, IL driver Cook Crawford is third, while Vernon Carlow and Adam Webb complete the top five. The Hornets will be running for at least $100 to win but as much as $120 based on 16 cars or more.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 this Friday, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw will end at 5:50 when the drivers meeting begins, and hotlaps will start around 6:00. Racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20, while children 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 276 0

2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 252 24

3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 238 38

4 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 222 54

5 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 222 54

6 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 208 68

7 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 196 80

8 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 172 104

9 2K Kyle Van Dorn New Berlin IL 170 106

10 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 162 114

Lincoln Speedway Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 272 0

2 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 254 18

3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 246 26

4 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 214 58

5 20 Dustin Ingram Lincoln IL 212 60

6 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 200 72

7 21 J.R. Maple Lincoln IL 138 134

8 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 136 136

9 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 128 144

10 2K Kyle Van Dorn New Berlin IL 124 148

UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 330 0

2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 300 30

3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 280 50

4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 264 66

5 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 206 124

6 98C Cole Hussong Mattoon IL 186 144

7 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 172 158

8 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 132 198

9 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 128 202

10 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 112 218

POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets Presented By Nutech Seed

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 30T Tyler Vantoll Belleville IL 236 0

2 10R Jack Routson Waterman IL 232 4

3 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 172 64

4 51R Gedd Ross Havana IL 164 72

5 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 156 80

6 56 Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 146 90

7 5 Wyatt Teare Rankin IL 140 96

8 19E Daltyn England 124 112

9 2 Austin Archdale Brimfield IL 104 132

10 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 100 136

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 14K Shane Kelley Hopedale IL 154 0

2 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 150 4

3 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 110 44

4 89 Vernon Carlow Springfield IL 106 48

5 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 100 54

6 24 Kenny Butterfield Mapleton IL 60 94

7 13 Jake Balk Milwaukee WI 58 96

8 3 Bob Sanders Lincoln IL 56 98

9 18 Jay Orr South Milwaukee WI 56 98

10 88 Derrick DeFord Canton IL 54 100