Chris Madden & Devin Moran penalized by WoO Late Model Series

Penalty Report

CONCORD, N.C. — July 13, 2017 — World Racing Group has announced penalties in the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Models Series. Per the Series rulebooks and the integrity of the sport, such infractions shall be announced. Members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the World Racing Group Appeals Commission as provided in Section 12 of the General Rules and Specifications.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models Series Penalty:

Chris Madden, driver of the No. 44 Late Model has violated Section 11.1-L of the 2017 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Rule Book

11.1-L:

Any member that goes into another competitor’s pit area or to another competitors car and becomes involved in any type of altercation will be subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World of Outlaws Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials

A fine of $500 to Chris Madden, who will be placed on probation for the remainder of the 2017 season. Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.

As provided in the Appeal Section of the rule book Section 12 and posted online at www.worldracingroup.com, members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the WRG Appeals Commission.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models Series Penalty:

Devin Moran, driver of the No. 9 Late Model has violated Section 11.1-R 2017 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Rule Book

11.1-R

Any member who drives or causes to be driven a race car in a dangerous and aggressive manner in the restricted area will be subject to Team disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World of Outlaws Craftsman officials or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.

A fine of $700 and 14 points to Devin Moran, who will be placed on probation for the remainder of the 2017 season. Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.

As provided in the Appeal Section of the rule book Section 12 and posted online at www.worldracingroup.com, members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the WRG Appeals Commission.