Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Chris Madden & Devin Moran penalized by WoO Late Model Series

Chris Madden & Devin Moran penalized by WoO Late Model Series

Penalty Report

CONCORD, N.C. — July 13, 2017 — World Racing Group has announced penalties in the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Models Series. Per the Series rulebooks and the integrity of the sport, such infractions shall be announced. Members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the World Racing Group Appeals Commission as provided in Section 12 of the General Rules and Specifications.

 

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models Series Penalty:

Chris Madden, driver of the No. 44 Late Model has violated Section 11.1-L of the 2017 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Rule Book

11.1-L:

Any member that goes into another competitor’s pit area or to another competitors car and becomes involved in any type of altercation will be subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World of Outlaws Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials

A fine of $500 to Chris Madden, who will be placed on probation for the remainder of the 2017 season. Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.

As provided in the Appeal Section of the rule book Section 12 and posted online at www.worldracingroup.com, members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the WRG Appeals Commission.

____________________________________________________________________________

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models Series Penalty:

Devin Moran, driver of the No. 9 Late Model has violated Section 11.1-R 2017 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Rule Book

11.1-R

Any member who drives or causes to be driven a race car in a dangerous and aggressive manner in the restricted area will be subject to Team disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World of Outlaws Craftsman officials or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.

A fine of $700 and 14 points to Devin Moran, who will be placed on probation for the remainder of the 2017 season. Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.

As provided in the Appeal Section of the rule book Section 12 and posted online at www.worldracingroup.com, members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the WRG Appeals Commission.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Devin Moran to chase Craftsman World of Outlaw Late Model Series ROTY and title with Tye Twarog
  2. Timothy Culp Lands First World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Win
  3. Chris Dolack Returns to World of Outlaws Family as New Late Model Series Director
  4. Christman Steps Down as Series Director of World of Outlaw Late Model Series 
  5. Chris Madden takes Ultimate Super Late Model Series win at Toccoa!
  6. Devin Moran Wheels His Way to First Series Victory

Tagged with:

9 comments

  1. Ricky Hard
    July 13, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Bekki Carpenter

    Reply
  2. Noah Sheckler
    July 13, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Jeff Medlock

    Reply
  3. Jeff Kelm
    July 13, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    My only question is why did RJ Conley get suspended for something that happend at Atomic is it because a punch was landed?

    Reply
  4. Ron Haslett
    July 13, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    U guys wonder why u don’t get fans or car it’s the dam rules maybe some of u officials need to read them urself

    Reply
  5. Bryan Woolard
    July 13, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Marvin Dorfler is not gonna like this. 🏁

    Reply
  6. Bobby Stilts Jr
    July 13, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Dang what happened? Video anywhere?

    Reply
  7. Jay Reed
    July 14, 2017 at 8:51 am

    WoO, you are going to not have fans at any of your races.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy