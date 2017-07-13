Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 back in action this Saturday

Pevely, MO (July 13th, 2017) This Saturday, July 15th, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 returns to action after a week off with a full lineup of racing on the schedule.

The UMP DIRTcar Late Models action is headlined with a great battle for the points championship between Rusty Griffaw and Jeff Herzog. Only 21 points separate the two in the championship chase. As always a great field of UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar Pro Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar/AARA Sportsman & UMP DIRTcar/AARA Pro 4 Stocks should be on hand to battle on the 1/3 mile dirt oval.

Grandstand admission is only $12 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5pm with racing at 7pm.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located 30 minutes south of downtown St. Louis in Pevely, MO at exits 178 and 180 off of Interstate 55. For more information, visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.