Macon IL Speedway With A Full Night Planned For Saturday

Miles Chevrolet Presenting Fireman’s Ball Night Plus Dean Garland Classic & Topless Sportsman

Makeup For Casey’s General Stores Armed Forces Night Also Being Honored

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, July 15th, Macon Speedway will be back at it, with a big night planned for the MSSC Street Stocks and UMP Topless Sportsman. Four other divisions will be in action and area firefighters, armed forces members, and Casey’s General Stores customers will be treated to discounted admission. It’s all part of Miles Chevrolet Night at the 1/5-mile dirt race track in Central Illinois.

Headlining the show on track will be the MSSC Street Stocks, a new series in 2017 that pays big money and a point fund at the end of the year. This Saturday, drivers in the UMP Street Stocks will be racing in the Dean Garland Classic, which will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start. The series opened up this season at Lincoln Speedway and had an outstanding show with a full field. The most recent event was held at Fairbury Speedway, where there were over 30 Street Stocks on hand. A huge field is again expected at Macon this weekend, which is a makeup for the original date on May 20 which was rained out.

Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols leads the points by just two over Luke Gash. Nichols won the season opener at Lincoln Speedway, while Coal City, IL’s AJ Meiferdt took the victory at Fairbury. Following Nichols and Gash in the standings are Jerrad Krick from Indiana, Decatur, IL driver Dave Crawley, Jr., and Argenta, IL’s Nick Macklin.

Co-headlining the show will be the Sportsman Topless 40. The Sportsman drivers will remove the roof of the car to give fans a great view of all the work going on behind the wheel. The drivers will run 40 laps for a top prize of $600. Danny Smith, of Argenta, IL, leads the standings by four points over Taylorville, IL’s, Scott Landers. Smith has won two of the four events, while Wes O’Dell and Dennis Vandermeersch have each taken one victory.

Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL, comes into this Saturday’s event holding a 28 point edge in the current Macon standings. Blue Mound, IL driver, Jeff Reed, Jr. has had a solid year so far, putting himself second in the standing, while Cody Maguire, Jake Little, and Roben Huffman complete the top five. The season has seen great parity with several different feature winners including Sheppard with two, Little with four, and Matt Taylor, Rudy Zaragoza, Myles Moos, Ryan Little, and Kyle Logue with one each.

2016 champion, Curt Rhodes, of Taylorville, IL leads the standings in the Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modified division. After a slow start this season with some bad luck, Rhodes has been strong lately, winning two features. Austin Lynn sits second, while Alan Crowder, Jeff Graham, and Brian Lynn round out the top five. Brian Lynn leads the win list with three, while Rhodes, Rodney Standerfer, and Mike Harrison have two each. Ken Schrader rounds out the winners with one.

The UMP B-Mods will continue their strong season this Saturday night with their tenth event at the track. Week-after-week, the B-Mods seem to bring the most consistent field of cars. Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stillwell leads the standings by just ten over last year’s champion, Tim Hancock. Hancock was dominant one season ago, winning all 16 features. This year, he is five for nine, with stronger competition and a little more bad luck mixed in. Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech complete the top five in points. Tim Hancock, Jr. has won two, with Richie Gabriel and Stillwell taking one each.

The UMP Hornet class has been rebounding with improving car counts as of late, and better racing. Following the Hornet Challenge, which had 25 cars, 15 were on hand last week when point leader, Dustin Reed, won his first career feature. The Decatur, IL driver is followed in points by Cook Crawford, Adam Webb, Marty Sullivan, and Paul Peters.

As usual, Miles Chevrolet night recognizes area firefighters with discount admission at the gates for the firefighters and their families. Any area firefighter who shows their badge and/or fireman ID, will receive tickets for just $5 on Saturday night.

Armed forces members are also being honored this Saturday, as part of the Casey’s General Stores makeup from the May 20 rainout. Any armed forces member, active or retired, that shows their valid ID, will receive free admission for the event for themselves.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw will end at 5:50 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 and free for kids 11 and under.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 556 0 2 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 528 28 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 526 30 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 466 90 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 448 108 6 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 186 7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 322 234 8 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 318 238 9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 248 308 10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 228 328



Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 546 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 520 26 3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 434 112 4 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 178 5 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 360 186 6 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 360 186 7 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 352 194 8 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 284 262 9 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 250 296 10 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 216 330



UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 474 0 2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 464 10 3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 414 60 4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 406 68 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 388 86 6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 316 158 7 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 306 168 8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 268 206 9 0JR Tim Hancock Mt. Olive IL 224 250 10 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 214 260



UMP Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 224 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 220 4 3 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 218 6 4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 198 26 5 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 160 64 6 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 110 114 7 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 94 130 8 25 Dennis Vandermeersch Arlington IL 60 164 9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 60 164 10 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 58 166



UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 616 0 2 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 608 8 3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 540 76 4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 478 138 5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 424 192 6 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 364 252 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 362 254 8 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 342 274 9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 314 302 10 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 224 392



UMP Hornets