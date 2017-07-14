All systems go for tonight’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series race at Tri-City Speedway!

July 14th, 2017 – The weather has moved out of the area and today’s forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s which is perfect weather for tonight’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series action. Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City, IL, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 13th Annual NAPA KNOW HOW “Battle at the Beach 50” tonight. The action-packed event includes a complete show of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. Scott Bloomquist returns as the defending champion. The UMP DIRTcar Open Wheel Modifieds and B-Modifieds will also be in action at Tri-City Speedway tonight with both paying $1,000 to win for their feature events.

The festivities will get underway with Pit Gates opening at 2:00pm, followed by Grandstand Gates opening at 4:00pm. A mandatory drivers meeting is set to take place at 6:00pm with Hot Laps slated for 6:30pm. Ticket prices in the General Admission area will be $30 for adults with Children ages 12 and under admitted for FREE. A pit pass is $40 for adults; $15 for children ages 12 and under.

The nation’s elite dirt late model teams are expected to challenge a strong contingent of local and regional stand-outs at the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Included among those are: Josh Richards; Jimmy Owens; Scott Bloomquist; Earl Pearson Jr.; Don O’Neal; Steve Frances; Hudson O’Neal; Dennis Erb Jr.; Darrell Lanigan; Tim McCreadie and more!

The battle for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship is heating up. Josh Richards currently holds a ten-point lead of three-time National Champion, Scott Bloomquist. Tim McCreadie is third, while Don O’Neal and Earl Pearson Jr. round out the top five in championship standings. Sixth through twelfth are: Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Steve Francis, Hudson O’Neal, and Boom Briggs.

Founded in 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is the nation’s premier dirt late model sanctioning organization, sanctioning 53 events across 19 states in 2016. The series is owned by the parent company Lucas Oil Products Inc. and receives national exposure through a TV package filmed, produced, and edited by Lucas Oil Production Studios. Multiple Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events will broadcast on five TV Networks in 2017 including CBS, NBC Sports, CBS Sports Network, MAVTV Motorsports Network, and the all-new Lucas Oil Racing TV.

Tri-City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Road in Granite City, Illinois, just off I-270 at Exit 3. For information, call 618-931-7836 (track), or (636) 448-9111. Also, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net for additional information.