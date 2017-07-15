Josh Richards, Mike Harrison & Robbie Eilers take wins at Tri-City Speedway

Tri City Speedway
B Modified 7/14/2017
A-Main :
1. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 2. Trey Harris (Hillsboro, MO), 3. Everett Bradham (Olney, IL), 4. Terry Michael Bolin (B) (Brighton, IL), 5. Ryan Eilers (Highland, IL), 6. Stephen Muilenburg (Sparta, MO), 7. Troy Medley (Festus, MO), 8. Clint Young (Ava, IL), 9. Treb Jacoby (O’Fallon, MO), 10. Jeff LeBaube (Dittmer, MO), 11. Mike Null (Wentzville, MO), 12. Stephen Fohne (Troy, IL), 13. Cole Queathem (B) (Troy, MO), 14. Mike Jones (Marissa, IL), 15. Craig Bessinger (Pacific, MO), 16. Jake Seets III (Brighton, IL), 17. Chris Stahlschmidt (B) (Brighton, IL), 18. Billy Knebel Jr (Millersburg, IL), 19. Tommie Seets Jr (M) (Alton, IL), 20. John Hobson (Foristell, MO),
B-Main:
1. Owen Steinkoenig (Highland, IL), 2. Doug Tye (B) (Troy, IL), 3. Kevin Morgan (B) (St. Charles, MO), 4. Keith Rose (BR) (Hartford, IL), 5. Richie Gabriel (B) (Godfrey, IL), 6. Mike Monnig (Big Spring , MO), 7. George Wilson (Troy, MO), 8. Rich Lentz (Carterville, IL), 9. Doug Blair (O’ Fallon, MO), 10. Earl Pryor (B) (Troy, MO), 11. Tommy Gaither (B) (Bunker Hill, IL), 12. Matt Brucato (B) (Arnold, MO), 13. Johnny Seets III (M) (Brighton, IL), 14. Jordan Warren (B) (Medora, IL), 15. Jimmie Naylor (B) (Brighton, IL),
Heat 1:
1. Robbie Eilers (Highland, IL), 2. Tommie Seets Jr (M) (Alton, IL), 3. Jake Seets III (Brighton, IL), 4. Ryan Eilers (Highland, IL), 5. Richie Gabriel (B) (Godfrey, IL), 6. Tommy Gaither (B) (Bunker Hill, IL), 7. Earl Pryor (B) (Troy, MO),
Heat 2:
1. Terry Michael Bolin (B) (Brighton, IL), 2. Clint Young (Ava, IL), 3. Craig Bessinger (Pacific, MO), 4. Chris Stahlschmidt (B) (Brighton, IL), 5. Owen Steinkoenig (Highland, IL), 6. Rich Lentz (Carterville, IL), 7. Jordan Warren (B) (Medora, IL),
Heat 3:
1. Trey Harris (Hillsboro, MO), 2. John Hobson (Foristell, MO), 3. Billy Knebel Jr (Millersburg, IL), 4. Cole Queathem (B) (Troy, MO), 5. Doug Tye (B) (Troy, IL), 6. Keith Rose (BR) (Hartford, IL), 7. Kevin Morgan (B) (St. Charles, MO),
Heat 4:
1. Everett Bradham (Olney, IL), 2. Jeff LeBaube (Dittmer, MO), 3. Mike Null (Wentzville, MO), 4. Stephen Fohne (Troy, IL), 5. Mike Monnig (Big Spring , MO), 6. Matt Brucato (B) (Arnold, MO), 7. Jimmie Naylor (B) (Brighton, IL),
Heat 5:
1. Troy Medley (Festus, MO), 2. Stephen Muilenburg (Sparta, MO), 3. Treb Jacoby (O’Fallon, MO), 4. Mike Jones (Marissa, IL), 5. George Wilson (Troy, MO), 6. Johnny Seets III (M) (Brighton, IL), 7. Doug Blair (O’ Fallon, MO),
Lucas Oil Late Models 7/14/2017
A-Main :
1. Josh Richards (Shinnston, WV), 2. Tim McCreadie (Avon, NY), 3. Don O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 4. Brian Shirley (Chatham, IL), 5. Jimmy Owens (Newport, TN), 6. Shannon Babb (Moweaqua, IL), 7. Hudson Oneal, 8. Gregg Satterlee (Indiana, PA), 9. Earl Pearson Jr. (Jacksonville, FL), 10. Billy Moyer (Batesville, AR), 11. Dennis Erb, Jr. (Carpentersville, IL), 12. Timothy Culp (Sheridan, AR), 13. Chris Simpson (Oxford, IA), 14. Steve Francis (Ashland, KY), 15. Billy Laycock (L) (Marine, IL), 16. Billy Drake (Bloomington, IL), 17. Boom Briggs (Bear Lake, PA), 18. Austin Rettig (Sikeston, MO), 19. Clay Daly (Salinas, CA), 20. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, TN), 21. Darrell Lanigan, 22. Logan Martin (West Plains, MO), 23. Rick Salter (Highland, IL), 24. Jeff Herzog (Herculaneum, MO), 25. Tony Jackson, Jr. (Lebanon, MO),
B-Main 1:
1. Rick Salter (Highland, IL), 2. Dennis Erb, Jr. (Carpentersville, IL), 3. Austin Rettig (Sikeston, MO), 4. Billy Laycock (L) (Marine, IL), 5. Jeff Herzog (Herculaneum, MO), 6. Jeremy Sneed (L) (Mt Vernon, IL), 7. Clay Daly (Salinas, CA), 8. Caleb Ashby (Cunningham, TN),
B-Main 2:
1. Tony Jackson, Jr. (Lebanon, MO), 2. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, TN), 3. Chris Simpson (Oxford, IA), 4. Kolby Vandenbergh (Ashland, IL), 5. Jason Papich (Nipomo, CA), 6. Allen Murray (San Antonio, TX), 7. Bob King (INdependence, MO), 8. Jake O Neil (Tucson, AZ),
Heat 1:
1. Brian Shirley (Chatham, IL), 2. Darrell Lanigan, 3. Don O Neal (Martinsville, IN), 4. Billy Drake (Bloomington, IL), 5. Clay Daly (Salinas, CA), 6. Austin Rettig (Sikeston, MO), 7. Jeff Herzog (Herculaneum, MO), 8. Billy Laycock (L) (Marine, IL),
Heat 2:
1. Jimmy Owens (Newport, TN), 2. Tim McCreadie (Avon, NY), 3. Logan Martin (West Plains, MO), 4. Timothy Culp (Sheridan, AR), 5. Rick Salter (Highland, IL), 6. Dennis Erb, Jr. (Carpentersville, IL), 7. Jeremy Sneed (L) (Mt Vernon, IL), 8. Caleb Ashby (Cunningham, TN),
Heat 3:
1. Josh Richards (Shinnston, WV), 2. Billy Moyer (Batesville, AR), 3. Hudson Oneal, 4. Boom Briggs (Bear Lake, PA), 5. Tony Jackson, Jr. (Lebanon, MO), 6. Chris Simpson (Oxford, IA), 7. Allen Murray (San Antonio, TX), 8. Jake O Neil (Tucson, AZ),
Heat 4:
1. Shannon Babb (Moweaqua, IL), 2. Earl Pearson Jr. (Jacksonville, FL), 3. Steve Francis (Ashland, KY), 4. Gregg Satterlee (Indiana, PA), 5. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, TN), 6. Kolby Vandenbergh (Ashland, IL), 7. Jason Papich (Nipomo, CA), 8. Bob King (INdependence, MO),
UMP Modifieds 7/14/2017
A-Main :
1. Mike Harrison (Highland, IL), 2. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 3. Ray Walsh (Saint Louis, MO), 4. Dean Hoffman (M) (Troy, IL), 5. Rick Conoyer (M) (Wentzvile, MO), 6. Rick Stevenson (O’Fallon, MO), 7. Zach Schantz (Highland, IL), 8. Zeb Moake (Freeburg, IL), 9. Kevin Lee (Granite City, IL), 10. Mark Enk (M) (St. Ann, MO), 11. Tyler Roberts (White Hall, IL), 12. Josh Russell (M) (Dittmer, MO), 13. Shaun Horstmann (Highland, IL), 14. Will Krup (Mt. Carmel, IL), 15. Michael Long (Fowler, IL),
Heat 1:
1. Rick Stevenson (O’Fallon, MO), 2. Rick Conoyer (M) (Wentzvile, MO), 3. Will Krup (Mt. Carmel, IL), 4. Josh Russell (M) (Dittmer, MO), 5. Mike Harrison (Highland, IL), 6. Zach Schantz (Highland, IL), 7. Kevin Lee (Granite City, IL), 8. Dean Hoffman (M) (Troy, IL),
Heat 2:
1. Ray Walsh (Saint Louis, MO), 2. Michael Long (Fowler, IL), 3. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 4. Zeb Moake (Freeburg, IL), 5. Mark Enk (M) (St. Ann, MO), 6. Shaun Horstmann (Highland, IL), 7. Tyler Roberts (White Hall, IL),
Qualifying 1:
1. Rick Conoyer (M) (Wentzvile, MO), 2. Mike Harrison (Highland, IL), 3. Rick Stevenson (O’Fallon, MO), 4. Dean Hoffman (M) (Troy, IL), 5. Will Krup (Mt. Carmel, IL), 6. Zach Schantz (Highland, IL), 7. Josh Russell (M) (Dittmer, MO), 8. Kevin Lee (Granite City, IL),
Qualifying 2:
1. Michael Long (Fowler, IL), 2. Ray Walsh (Saint Louis, MO), 3. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, KY), 4. Zeb Moake (Freeburg, IL), 5. Shaun Horstmann (Highland, IL), 6. Mark Enk (M) (St. Ann, MO), 7. Tyler Roberts (White Hall, IL),