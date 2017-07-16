Billy Moyer Rocks to I-30 Speedway Rockabilly Cash

Little Rock, Arkansas (07/15/17) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil contested its richest stand-alone event of the season on Saturday night with a trip to Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway. At the end of the night Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer had claimed the $5,000 payday in the 7th annual Rockabilly 45.

“We really had more there than what we showed with this car tonight, but I wanted to make sure I didn’t hurt my tires,” said the veteran from Batesville, Arkansas. “I haven’t run here just a ton, so I’m not real familiar with how the tires would hold up. One minute they felt like they were giving up and the next they were firing perfectly.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better car tonight, and it’s really cool to win in front of such a big crowd so close to home.”

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter Garrett Alberson and Moyer brought the field to the green for the 45-lap affair. Moyer immediately jumped to a lead that he would never relinquish as the race went green.

While Moyer was a constant at the front of the pack, Alberson, Robert Baker, and 8th-starting Jack Sullivan consistently mixed things up for the runner-up spot.

Only a trio of mid-race cautions would slow Moyer’s progress and he would cruise to the comfortable $5,000 victory, which marked the seventh of his career with the tour. Baker, Sullivan, Jared Landers, and Garrett Alberson completed the Top-5.

Kyle Beard received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award.

Charlie Cole was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award

Next on tap for the tour is a trip to Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas) on Friday, July 28 for a $2,000-to-win event. For more information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, KARR Transportation Incorporated, Big Air, Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, McClain Custom Cabinets, P&W Sales, Schoenfeld Headers, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 15, 2017

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Billy Moyer 2)Robert Baker 3)Jack Sullivan 4)Jared Landers 5)Garrett Alberson 6)Chandler Petty 7)Jon Mitchell 8)Tyler Erb 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Kyle Beard 11)Jeff Floyd 12)BJ Robinson 13)Zach McMillan 14)Trey Beene 15)David Payne 16)Tanner Kellick 17)Tommy Surrett 18)Gavin Landers 19)Ronny Adams 20)Brandon Wilson

DNS: Wendell Wallace, Shane Harris, Timothy Culp, Joseph Long, Charlie Cole, Lynn Beach

Entries: 26

Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): 13.796 seconds

Group B Fast Qualifier: 13.968 seconds

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Garrett Alberson

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Tommy Surrett

KARR Transportation Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

Hoosier Racing Tires Heat Race #4 Winner: Robert Baker

Mark Martin Powersports B-Main #1 Winner: Tanner Kellick

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Garrett Alberson

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Charlie Cole

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Kyle Beard

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Leaders: Billy Moyer (1-45)

Caution: 4

Red Flag: 0

