Charleston Speedway Results – 7/15/17

B-Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Rine.B 2-Buckler.R 3-Morrison.J 4-Tucker.A 5-Winn.B 6-Dunlap.S 7-Brandenburg.Z 8-White.A 9-Nethery.J 10-Hendrickson.T 11-Boldrey.T 12-Tapscott.R 13-Shick.J 14-Wiltermood.D 15-Huckstep.B 16-Wiltermood.J 17-Evans.C 18-Johnston.J

Crate Late Model – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Jackson.J 2-Hufford.D 3-Shuman.R 4-Staggs.M 5-Allen.J

Street Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Hetherington.J 2-Long.L 3-Quimby.K 4-Ring.D 5-Shook.C 6-Figgins.B 7-Foster.D 8-Dedrick.G

UMP Modifieds – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Schrock.K 2-Prater.W 3-Shain.D 4-Hussong.C 5-Mills.R 6-Jones.J 7-Snyder.J 8-Robertson.C 9-Landes.S 10-Reed.T 11-Beatty.M 12-Laughlin.K 13-Kuhn.E 14-Winnett.D 15-Parker.L 16-Cary.R 17-Smith.J 18-Krockenberger.D 19-Gamble.R

