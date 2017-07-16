Macklin Uses Top In Win At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) The Midwest Street Stock Championship Series race, the Dean Garland Memorial, saw three different lead changes and one was on the final lap coming out of the fourth turn. Nick Macklin thought he had a good night ahead of him with a second place finish in his heat but he did not report to the tech team after his race and was disqualified from the race. The second place finish would have put him in the six-car dash that decided the first three rows of the 40-lap feature. But instead, Macklin would start 17th and ran through the field as caution after caution after caution would slow the race to a snail’s pace. Every caution saw Macklin increase his position. Dave Crawley, Jr., the night’s fast qualifier, heat winner and dash winner, was poised for a sweep and looked like a sure bet but lost the lead to AJ Meiferdt on the 29th lap. Macklin would close in every so closely as the final cautions fell. Meiferdt stayed low and Macklin continued to run high. The high side ran Macklin directly into the winner’s circle with his $1,000 check.

Timmy Dick of Monticello took home the top honors in the Sportsman division Topless 40 race Saturday night at Macon Speedway. Dick took advantage of a broken racecar with 14 laps remaining to go from second place to the lead position as Dennis Vandermeersch’s car started to slow. Of the 15 scheduled starters, only seven completed the 40-lapper and five finished on the lead lap. All of the Sportsman division drivers raced without their roofs on the cars in a special attraction.

Jake Little was the winner Friday night at Lincoln Speedway and continuing his winning weekend with a 20-lap performance Saturday at Macon Speedway. Starting on the outside of the front row, Little raced away from the group and took his second checkered flag in as many nights.

Tim Hancock took the crate engine of out his son’s B-Modified and put in an A-Modified engine and dominated the field during the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature. Racing high atop the track, Hancock blasted away from the field and despite the charging Rodney Standerfer, Hancock was too much and won his first Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature.

Cody Stillwell of Godfrey parked it into victory lane Saturday night in the B-Modifieds feature. He overtook the top spot from Tim Hancock who was sent to the back of the field as the leader for bringing out the caution flag on a restart. Stillwell held on as Kevin Crowder raced from this tenth place starting spot to a second place result.

Jeremy Reed is back. He has battled his new 4-cylinder for the last few weeks and now has it set up for victory lane as he goes back-to-back for the weekend between Lincoln & Macon.

Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 3. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 4. Austin Lynn (Mason City), 5. Danny Smith (Argenta), 6. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo), 7. Jeff Graham (Stonington), 8. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 9. John Barnard (Sherman), 10. Jeff Wallace (Decatur)

Sportsman–1. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 2. Steven Mattingly (Chenoa), 3. Brandon Pralle (Ashkum), 4. Danny Smith (Argenta), 5. Scott Williams (Anchor), 6. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 7. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield), 8. Anthony Craven (Joliet), 9. Terry Myers (Springfield), 10. Bill Berghaus (Chapin)

B-Modifieds–1. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 2. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 3. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 4. Tom Riech (Springfield), 5. Brett Page (Centralia), 6. Jared Thomas (Edinburg), 7. Roy Magee (Springfield), 8. Amanda Adams (Shelbyville), 9. Dante Brown (Morrisonville), 10. Jordan Warren (Medora)

Pro Late Models–1. Jake Little (Springfield), Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 3. Chris Osborne (East Peoria), 4. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 5. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 6. Kyle McMahon (Mt. Vernon), 7. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 8. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 9. Aaron Heck (Mt. Vernon), 10. Ryan Little (Springfield)

Midwest Street Stock Championship Series–1. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 2. AJ Meiferdt (Coal City), 3. Dave Crawley, Jr. (Decatur), 4. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 5. Jerrad Krick (Earl Park, IN), 6. Chad Rockefeller (Monee), 7. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 8. Terry Reed (Decatur), 9. Roy Beal (Riverton), 10. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur)

Hornets–1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 2. Dustin Reed (Decatur), 3. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 4. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 5. Nate Webb (Clinton), 6. Paul Peters (Pana), 7. Jake Sloat, 8. Carter Dart (Springfield), 9. Matt Reed (Decatur), 10. Vic Overlin (Decatur)