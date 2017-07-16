Street Stock Special Goes to Marc Carter while Jimmy Dowell, Dillon Raffurty, Jake Richards, and Byron Glotzbach also grab Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

CMS Public Relations

July 15, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) Racing returned in a big way to Central Missouri Speedway Saturday evening for the annual $1,500-to-Win Street Stock track special event during 610 Sports Radio and Pepsi night at the races. A total of 102 drivers signed in for the night with 14 USRA Modifieds, 16 Midwest Mod-Lites, 29 Street Stocks, 21 USRA B-Mods, and 22 Pure Stocks.

Preliminary heat-race victories in the Pure Stocks went to Topeka, Kansas driver Byron Glotzbach, newcomer Jaren Powrie, and Glenn Wilson. For the 15-lap Pure Stock main event, Glotzbach and Powrie started on the front row with Wilson and Darrin Christy in row two. On the opening lap of the 14-lap main events, Jason Ballard’s car became high-sided on turn two forcing a complete restart.

Once drivers completed the opening laps of the main event, Glotzbach’s car was stout and by the time lap five rolled around, he enjoyed a half straight-a-way lead on the field ahead of a five-car furious battle for second. Just as most of the field crossed the finish line, the 427-machine driven by Jeff Hardy turned over on its roof on the front stretch after contact with Joey Harper. Hardy checked out okay after the flip and the track crew returned his car to its wheels in front of the relieved crowd.

When the field went back to green flag action, it was Glotzbach with the lead over Christy, Powrie, Jason Ryun and Rodger Detherage. Powrie moved back to second shortly after the green flag flew but a lap later the yellow flew for a spin by Dakkota Brisbin. Glotzbach then led Powrie, Christy, Ryun and Jimmy Smith inside the top five at lap seven. Another quick caution flew before racing continued as Powrie and now Jason Ryun closed in as they battled for second. Glotzbach stayed strong out front leaving the pair to sort things out for second with Christy in fourth and Smith fifth.

Caution flew again on lap eleven for a spin by Rob Gard. With four laps remaining, the race resumed with Glotzbach showing the way over Powrie, Ryun, Christy, Smith, and Glenn Wilson inside the top six. Again, at the drop of the green, Glotzbach held on to the lead but another quick yellow flag flew for debris. As the race resumed, the cars of Smith and Ryun got together, Smith spun from his fifth spot in the running order as Jason Ryun retired with a damaged front end after the two made contact in turn one. When the field was realigned, Glotzbach was out front of Powrie, Christy, Wilson, and Larry Norris for the final few laps.

Wilson moved up to challenge Christy late in the race but another yellow flag waved just as the white flag flew for Scott Martin’s turn-four spin. For the final two laps, Glotzbach was too strong as he pulled away for this first win of the year and sixth career CMS win over Powrie, Christy, Norris, Wilson, and Jonathan Evans.

USRA B-Mods took the green flag in three preliminary heat races with Jacob Ebert claiming his fourth heat win in the opening event, Kameron Grindstaff claimed his third heat victory during heat number two while Jake Richards claimed his sixth heat-race victory to conclude heat races for the night. At the start of the 20-lap main event, Richards and Ebert, both previous feature winners, brought the field to turn one for the first time.

Jake Richards shot out to an early race lead using the low line, as he has grown accustomed to doing at CMS over the last few weeks. Entering the night’s action, Richards had five CMS wins and sat third in national USRA B-Mod points. Ebert did all he could to stay with Richards in the opening laps but found himself guarding his position from a determined Steve Clancy in second.

A quick caution for debris slowed the field in the race’s early stages as Richards held the top spot through a second caution on lap number eight. By this time, Clancy made his way to second with Ebert third. For the restart, Clancy tried everything possible to hang with Richards, but Richards continued to pull away from his closest pursuers.

Meanwhile, Chase Galvan was having one of his best-ever CMS runs as he advanced to the top five from his tenth starting position. Cody Frazon sat in the fifth position with Bobby Russell, Chad Staus, Shane Patch and Chris Brockway fighting for spots inside the top ten.

Cody Frazon’s strong top-five run came to an end when he did a half spin in between turns three and four as Chad Staus had to slow to avoid contact with Frazon and the utility tire. Unfortunately, both drivers were relegated to the back on the restart as Richards continued to lead Clancy, Ebert, Galvan, and Bobby Russell.

Just eight laps remained on the field as the drivers returned to full-throttle action. Over the final laps, Clancy again stayed within striking distance of Richards but was never able to mount a serious challenge to overtake Richards, who ultimately went on to record his sixth victory of the year at CMS, more than any other driver at the track this year. Clancy rans a solid second with Ebert coming away in third. Galvan ran fourth at the finish followed by Bobby Russell and Shane Patch.

A strong field of 29 competitors signed in for Street Stock competition. Jay Prevete claimed his fourth heat-race win during the opening heat race. Dean Wille grabbed his first Street Stock heat win of the year in heat two, while Darrin Crisler muscled his way to the front for the heat three victory. James Flood drove from third at the start to claim the fourth and final heat win of the night. Grayson McKiney grabbed the victory in the Street Stock b-main to set the stage for the main event. To start the a-main, it was Prevete and Crisler who earned the most passing points for the night as they began the race from row one.

To start the main event, Darrin Crisler grabbed the lead as Marc Carter ran strong behind him with Jay Prevete and James Flood close behind. Lap-after-lap, Crisler showed the way in the early stages with Carter doing everything he could to gain ground on the tricky race surface.

By lap six, Flood moved into third with Prevete fourth and Dean Wille fifth. Wille was locked in a fierce battle for a top-five run with Clayton Campbell as both drivers did all they could to gain ground on the leaders. Scotty Dukes was an early retiree from the event before lap ten. By the halfway distance, Crisler caught lapped traffic, which allowed Carter to pull up to his back bumper as Prevete regained third from Flood. Campbell ran fifth with Wille sixth, Jimmy Ngo seventh, Michael Mullins eighth, Brett Wood ninth, and Jason Estes tenth.

With ten laps remaining, Crisler was staring down cars about to go a lap down in front of him as he battled three-wide to hold his lead as Carter did all he could to stay with the race-long leader. Crisler consistently searched the low line for a way around the tailback cars as Carter inched closer and closer in a close three-wide battle in between lapped cars, which kept the fans on edge. On lap 19, Carter drove to the outside of Crisler to go for the lead as he moved towards the front by lap 20 in heavy lapped traffic.

Carter inched in front by lap 21, with just four laps remaining in the thrilling battle as Flood regained third with Campbell fourth and Prevete fifth. Crisler tried repeatedly to grab the lead back from Carter in heavy lapped traffic but Carter repelled all challenges as Flood closed in on Crisler for second at the checkers. In the end, Carter took the win, which was his 42nd career win at CMS, good for fourth on the all-time win’s list. Crisler ran strong to finish second, Flood advanced to third with Campbell fourth and Prevete fifth. The race went caution-free in a memorable 25-lap event for the $1,500 pay day.

Midwest Mod-Lites were up next in the program with three heat races as Travis Alexander, Justin Raffurty, and Donnie Dannar prevailed in their respective preliminary events. During the intermission break, all Midwest Mod-Lite drivers came to the front straight-a-way and gave away Frisbees and shirts to the enthusiastic crowd. However, that wasn’t quite the highlight of their appearance as Justin Raffurty surprised his long-time girlfriend, Alora Baker, with a proposal, and the best part about it, she said yes!

When Mod-Lite drivers returned for their main event, it was Alexander and Justin Raffurty showing the way at the front of the field. Alexander was in search of his third win of the season and led the opening lap; however, coming to the line for lap number two it was current point’s leader Dillon Raffurty who moved to the front, relegating Alexander to second. By lap three, Dillon Raffurty was pulling away from the field but the yellow flag flew for a spin in turn four by Mark Lane.

When action resumed, Dillon Raffurty led Alexander, Justin Raffurty, Cody Miller and Don Dannar. A few more green-flag laps were completed with Raffurty still in command before a caution flew for Nathan Wolfe’s stalled machine. Again, Dillon Raffurty led the way when green-flag racing returned as Alexander, Justin Raffurty, Miller and Dannar ran hard for the second position.

Another caution slowed the field when newly engaged Justin Raffurty drew a caution as his car suddenly veered to the right, nearly colliding head-on with the turn four wall; however, Raffurty slowed his car and avoided contact in the incident, although he had to retire from the event.

With five laps remaining, Dillon Raffurty smashed the loud pedal and brought the field back to green-flag action with Alexander, Miller, Ed Griggs, and Danner inside the top five. Griggs advanced from his seventh-starting position by using the high line to gain momentum and pass his fellow competitors as he made his way to the top five. In the final laps, Dillon Raffurty pulled away and ultimately claimed his third victory of the season to extend his point’s lead. Alexander held on to finish second just in front of a determined Griggs, who used the high side to grab third at flagman Hershel Thompson’s double checkered flags. Miller ran strong with a sore wrist from an earlier encounter with the wall to finish fourth, one spot in front of Don Dannar in fifth.

In the USRA Modified division, two heat races were contested with Danny Scrogham of Peculiar, Missouri grabbing his first heat win of the year over Nathan Gold and Jim Moody in heat race one. For heat-race number two, Jimmy Dowell made his recent return to racing a success with a victory over Tim Karrick and Dalton Kirk. To start the 20-lap main event, Scrogham and Dowell led the field to the green flag.

Danny Scrogham grabbed the early race lead ahead of Jimmy Dowell and Dalton Kirk at the start of the main event, by lap three the drivers were locked in an intense battle for the lead with Dalton Kirk showing the way out front of the close battle. Jimmy Dowell stayed close on the high side trying to keep Kirk in check as Jim Moody made his way to the third position with Scrogham fourth and Tim Karrick fifth.

Dowell flirted with disaster on the high side on lap seven as he nearly went too high in turn three but the slip didn’t cost him too badly as he stayed right with race leader Dalton Kirk. Moody stayed steady in third with Karrick taking over the fourth spot by the midway marker as Scrogham ran fifth. Dean Wille, Nathan Vaughn, John Allen, Bryan Johnson and Kyle Westerhold also ran inside the top ten.

Back to the front, Dowell, continued to hound Kirk for the lead until a yellow flew just as Dowell grabbed the lead on lap twelve. Going back to the last completed lap, Kirk regained the lead with Dowell second, Moody third, Karrick fourth, and Scrogham fifth.

On the restart, Kirk was strong on the loud pedal and kept Dowell behind him; however, a multi-car tangle in turn four occurred with Jim Moody, Nathan Gold, Kyle Westerhold, Dean Wille, Jimmy Eaton, Steve Twenter, Nathan Vaugh, and John Allen all involved. Unfortunately, Wille had too much damage from the chain-reaction incident to continue and retired to the pits. Moody, Gold, Allen, and Vaughn continued while Jimmy Eaton and Steve Twenter also retired from the race with damaged race cars.

When racing resumed, it was Kirk leading Dowell, Karrick, Scrogham, Brian Johnson, Kaleb Bray, Moody, Vaughn, Gold, and John Allen remaining in the race at lap eleven. As the race restarted with nine laps to go, Kirk again powered his way off turn four to keep Dowell, a former track champion at CMS, behind him.

In the closing stages, Dowell went back to work on the high side with Karrick pressuring down low as the pair looked for a way to close in on Kirk. Meanwhile Scrogham and Moody found the high side to their liking as they raced for a spot inside the top five. Brian Johnson moved into fourth a couple laps later to keep his momentum going as Dowell used up the high side for all it was worth in search for a way around Kirk.

Moody claimed fourth a few laps later as the leaders continued their battle for the win with two distinct lanes, Kirk low and Dowell up high. Dowell was strong off turn two and kept close to Kirk on the final lap to make a bid for the lead as the pair ran side by side. Dowell made a successful pass for the lead coming off of turn two as he appeared to be in a sling-shot off the corner to grab the lead and the eventual win, which was his second career CMS win! Behind Dowell at the line was Kirk in second, Karrick third, Moody recovered from his earlier spin to grab fourth, Johnson recorded his strongest finish of the year in fifth, with John Allen sixth.

Next Saturday the season continues at CMS, pit gates will open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Warning: late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30.

General admission next week is as follows: Adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $30. There will be no private vehicles allowed in the pits on Saturday, only race cars and haulers are permitted.

In just a few weeks, CMS will host one of the most anticipated nights of the year with the annual “Kid’s Night at the Races” on Saturday, August 5th. CMS is currently seeking donations to make for an unforgettable night for the participating kids ages toddler to 12 years. Donations of bikes, backpacks, school supplies, hero cards, t-shirts, business coupons, and various small-sized treats are requested. CMS will also take monetary donations for the event, funds will be used to purchase school supplies to stuff the backpacks and goodie bags with to ensure every child on hand goes home with a bag and plenty of chances to win additional prizes. Donations may be dropped off on the pit side of the speedway to anyone working in the pit entrance office.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Main event results from Saturday, July 15, 2017 (Complete results at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

Pure Stock Main Event – 15 Laps

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks 100 1 2. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo 95 2 3. Darrin Christy (3b)

Kansas City, Ks 91 4 4. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo 87 9 5. Glenn Wilson (8up)

Peculiar, Mo 84 3 6. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo 81 18 7. Gale Harper (28jr)

Warrensburg, Mo 78 22 8. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo 76 12 9. Dallas Heuser (15H)

Corder, Mo 74 10 10. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo 72 13 11. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo 70 14 12. Zach Johnson (43)

Independence, Mo 68 15 13. Chuck Gard (296)

Kingsville, Mo 66 17 14. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo 64 7 15. Jimmy Smith (03)

Harrisonville, Mo 62 5 16. Don Johnson (4)

Overland Park, Ks 60 11 17. Rob Gard (51)

Warrensburg, Mo 58 21 18. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Calhoun, Mo 56 6 19. Jeff Hardy (427)

Sedalia, Mo 55 16 20. Jason Ballard (007)

Yates Center, Ks 54 8 DNS. Steven Tiedeman (S21)

Harrisonville, Mo 45 19 DNS. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo 45 20

USRA B-Mod main event, 20 laps.

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Jake Richards (17J)

Lansing, Ks 100 1 2. Steve Clancy Jr (12C)

Odessa, Mo 95 3 3. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo 91 2 4. Chase Galvan (0)

Bonner Springs, Ks 87 10 5. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo 84 5 6. Shane Patch (49)

Overland Park, Ks 81 8 7. Chris Brockway (03)

Warrensburg, Mo 78 16 8. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo 76 14 9. Bob Nakoneczny (21B)

Warrensburg, Mo 74 7 10. Kody Bray (15S)

Archie, Mo 72 15 11. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo 70 9 12. Jacob Callahan (27)

Warrensburg, Mo 68 21 13. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo 66 11 14. Cody Frazon (73)

LaMonte, Mo 64 6 15. Kevin Skaggs (15K)

Kirkville, Mo 62 17 16. Mack Ray (77R)

Fayette, Mo 60 20 17. Chris Kitch (13k)

Columbia, Mo 58 12 18. Jeff Jackson (81)

Liberty, Mo 56 13 19. Jack Cunningham (99c)

Wellington, Mo 55 19 20. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo 54 4 DNS. Jonathan Lucas (76L)

Fayette, Mo 45 18

Street Stock $1,500-to-Win main event, 25 laps.

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Marc Carter (21)

Warrensburg, Mo 4 2. Darrin Crisler (9)

Clever, Mo 2 3. James Flood (42)

Crane, Me 3 4. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo 6 5. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo 1 6. Dean Wille (68)

Warrensburg, Mo 5 7. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo 10 8. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo 13 9. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo 8 10. Jason Estes (997)

Winston, Mo 9 11. Darren Turner (888)

Hartsburg, Mo 15 12. Grayson McKiney (05G)

Springfield, Mo 20 13. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo 12 14. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks 22 15. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo 11 16. Bobby Ruff (x15)

Belton, Mo 7 17. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo 16 18. Kiel Morton (11k)

Laplata, Mo 14 19. Aaron Poe (10A)

Warrensburg, Mo 24 20. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo 19 21. Daryl Dooling (88d)

Ashland, Mo 23 22. Scott Johnson (7J)

Nevada, Mo 18 23. Scott Dukes (07)

Odessa, Mo 21 DNS. Gary Wise (70)

Blue Springs, Mo 17

Midwest Mod-Lites main event, 15 laps.

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo 100 5 2. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks 95 1 3. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo 91 7 4. Cody Miller (7M)

Kansas City, Mo 87 6 5. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo 84 3 6. David Raffurty (76)

Kansas City, Mo 81 9 7. Michael Raffurty (7)

Kansas City, Mo 78 13 8. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo 76 4 9. Joshua Guy (14)

Knob Noster, Mo 74 8 10. John Sharp (2j)

Topeka, Ks 72 10 11. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo 70 15 12. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks 68 12 13. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks 66 16 14. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo 64 2 15. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo 62 11 16. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo 60 14

USRA Modified Main Event, 20 Laps.