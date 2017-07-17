BULLETIN: This weekend’s $20-per-car load NHRA Lucas Oil Series event has been rescheduled due to excessive heat warnings

This weekend’s NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series $20-per-car load event at Gateway Motorsports Park postponed due to multiple-day excessive heat advisory for St. Louis area

July 17, 2017, St. Louis Region – This weekend’s NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series All-American Hot Rod Showdown at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois has been rescheduled due to a multiple-day excessive heat advisory for the St. Louis area. The event has been rescheduled for October 20-22.

A detailed schedule for the new event will be released soon. The $20-per-car load coupons and ticket vouchers, originally valid for July 21-22, will be honored on October 21-22.

From the National Weather Service St. Louis Office: “A major heat wave is expected to unfold on Tuesday and then grip the area through Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat are forecast with the most oppressive conditions occurring Thursday through Saturday when highs will range from 97 to 103 degrees, and afternoon/early evening heat index values will be from 105-113. The St. Louis metro region will experience the most dangerous heat levels throughout the area.” (July 17 — 5:15 a.m. CDT)

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, the state-of-the-art Gateway Kartplex and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.