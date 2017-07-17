DOUBLE-X SPEEDWAY – Racing News 7-16-17

Double-X Speedway

California, MO

7/16/2017

Sunday night thunder rolled into Double-X Speedway again on Sunday night and was sponsored by the California Sonic. The action on the track was almost as hot as the temperature in the air. In the winged sprint cars, Jonathan Cornell came home victorious after having mechanical issues in hot laps. Passing early leader Lanny Carpenter just before the 10th circuit was complete it looked as if Cornell was on cruise control in claiming the win. Tyler Blank ran a hard race finishing second, Carpenter would cross the stripe third, veteran Bill Porter claimed fourth in his first race this year and Bailey Elliott finished fifth. Carpenter claimed the heat race in the division.

In the 600cc Winged Micro Sprint class, Houstonia, MO driver Aubrey Smith rang up her first win at Double-X this season in her fleet #35. She bested hard charging Riley Goodno by a car length at the finish. Goodno claimed a very impressive second, Alex Rein was third, Alex Owen claimed fourth and Brian Wood finished fifth.

Smith and Rein were the heat race victors.

The Hobby Stock division gave the fans some excitement as drivers traded paint during the feature event. At the checkered flag it was Kevin Prall taking the win over point leader Chuck Coffey in second. Chris Brockert posted another top three finish in third, Nathan Tully was fourth and Aaron Brookshier claimed fifth. Prall and Mike Schrader won the heat races.

In the Street Stock class it was shaping up to be an “old guys” versus “young pups” feature, but it sorted out that experience can win over youthful exuberance. Veteran Steve Beach put his machine in victory lane over fellow veteran Dale Berry in second. Young Marshall Berry was third followed by veteran James Keeran in fourth and Brandon Hays completing the top five. Berry and Mark Davis won the heat races.

Next week in the much anticipated 15th annual Clyde Wood Memorial Race featuring the ASCS Warrior Region Sprint Cars on hand vying for the $3000 to win feature event. Gates will open early for tailgating in the parking area. Be sure to bring some shade if you are planning on coming out early. Keep an eye on the Double-X Speedway Fan Page on Facebook for updates this week.

Results-

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature Event- 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 24-Lanny Carpenter, Clarksburg; 4. 15-Bill Porter, California; 5. 99-Bailey Elliott, California; 6. 8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown; 7. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall

Heat Race- 1. Carpenter; 2. Brown; 3. Blank; 4. Wingate; 5. Porter; 6. Elliott; 7. Cornell

600cc Winged Micro Sprints-

Feature- 1. 35-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 2.11-Riley Goodno, Knoxville,IA; 3. 7R-Alex Rein, Kewakum,WI; 4. 99A-Alex Owen, Lincoln,NE; 5. 92-Brian Wood, California; 6. 15-Kaitlyn Boland, Columbia; 7. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 8. 55-Brent McMillan, Spring Hill,KS; 9. 26B-Nick Rasa, Sedalia

Heat 1- 1. Smith; 2. Goodno; 3. Owen; 4. McMillan; 5. Arnold

Heat 2- 1. Rein; 2. Wood; 3. Boland; 4. Rasa

Hobby Stocks-

Feature- 1. 14-Kevin Prall, Sedalia; 2, 171-Chuck Coffey, Windsor; 3. 82-Chris Brockert, Versailles; 4. 21-Nathan Tully, Carrollton; 5. 7X-Aaron Brookshier, Warsaw; 6. 33-Drew Tully, Carrollton; 7. X-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 8. 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Prairie Home

Heat 1- 1. Prall; 2. Coffey; 3. Wallingford; 4. D. Tully

Heat 2- 1. Schrader; 2. Brockert; 3. Brookshier; 4. N. Tully

Street Stocks-

Feature- 1. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 2. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 3. 4-Marshall Berry, Tuscumbia; 4. 52J-James Keeran, California; 5. 4U-Brandon Hays, California; 6. 96-Dalton Imhoff, Jamestown; 7. 54-Evan Hays, California; 8. 29D- Destiny Dowell, Tipton; 9. 56-Mark Davis, Grove Spring (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. D. Berry; 2. E. Hays; 3. Imhoff; 4. Keeran; 5. B. Hays

Heat 2- 1. Davis; 2. Beach; 3.M. Berry; 4. Dowell