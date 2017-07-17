Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/15/17

360 Sprints A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Evan Martin (4)
Lohman, Mo
|75
|2
|2.
|Jonathan Cornell (28)
Sedalia, Mo
|70
|4
|3.
|Randy Martin (14)
California, Mo
|65
|5
|4.
|Tyler Blank (75)
California, Mo
|60
|3
|5.
|Ben Brown (49b)
Marshall, Mo
|55
|11
|6.
|Zach Davis (3Z)
Savannah, Ms
|50
|8
|7.
|Mike Trent (0)
Rocheport, Mo
|48
|1
|8.
|Nathan Ryun (18x)
Corder, Mo
|46
|7
|9.
|J. Kinder (88)
Holts Summit, Mo
|44
|10
|10.
|Austin Alumbaugh (33)
Higginsville, Mo
|42
|6
|11.
|Todd McVay (89)
Grain Valley, Mo
|40
|9
|DNS.
|Dustin Barks (22)
Farmington, Mo
|0
|12
A Mods A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Ryan Middaugh (21)
Fulton, Mo
|100
|1
|2.
|Steve Picou (0X)
High Ridge, Mo
|95
|2
|3.
|Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo
|91
|3
|4.
|Robbie Test (27T)
Kaise, Mo
|87
|8
|5.
|Ronnie Woods (53)
Mexico, Mo
|84
|4
|6.
|Kyle Graves (14)
Fulton, Mo
|81
|7
|7.
|Curt Potter (11P)
Boonville, Mo
|78
|5
|8.
|Scott Halley (F21)
|76
|6
|DNS.
|Eric Johnson (66)
Columbia, Mo
|0
|9
B Mods A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Shawn Strong (14)
Republic, Mo
|100
|1
|2.
|Adam Hall (574)
Columbia, Mo
|95
|5
|3.
|Cale Turner (66)
Fulton, Mo
|91
|2
|4.
|Cole Campbell (22)
Mexico, Mo
|87
|11
|5.
|Cole Queathem (82Q)
Troy, Mo
|84
|8
|6.
|Ryu Taggart (14R)
Jefferson City, Mo
|81
|7
|7.
|Mark Forrester (10F)
Columbia, Mo
|78
|3
|8.
|Lance Cox (16)
Mexico, Mo
|76
|9
|9.
|Donald Jackson (42J)
Lebanon, Mo
|74
|15
|10.
|Quentin Taylor (14T)
Flemington, Mo
|72
|10
|11.
|Jeremy Polston (11)
Mexico, Mo
|70
|17
|12.
|Don Randall (5R)
|68
|6
|13.
|Bill Schaar (51)
St. Robert, Mo
|66
|18
|14.
|Charles Saunders (16S)
Fulton, Mo
|64
|14
|15.
|Jon Melloway (5)
Hallsville, Mo
|62
|16
|16.
|Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo
|60
|4
|17.
|Eric Graves (2)
Richland, Mo
|58
|12
|18.
|Tyler Imhoff (33)
Boonville, Mo
|56
|13
|DNS.
|Matthew Clark (75)
Fulton, Mo
|0
|19
|DNS.
|Cody Admire (77A)
Eldon, Mo
|0
|20
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|START
|1.
|Chris Smyser (25S)
Lancaster, Mo
|75
|3
|2.
|Justin Russell (0X)
Henley, Mo
|70
|1
|3.
|David Melloway (14X)
Columbia, Mo
|65
|5
|4.
|Tommy Cordray (5)
Browning, Mo
|60
|6
|5.
|Michael Maggard (160)
Springfield, Mo
|55
|4
|6.
|Richard Kimberling (1K)
Slater, Mo
|50
|10
|7.
|Walt Imhoff (69)
Jamestown, Mo
|48
|7
|8.
|Jared Riddle (40)
Warrenton, Mo
|46
|11
|9.
|Bob Cummings (6)
Sedalia`, Mo
|44
|9
|10.
|Jon Melloway (74X)
Hallsville, Mo
|42
|2
|DNS.
|Jake Morris (7J)
Marshall, Mo
|0
|8