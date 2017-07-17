Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Lake Ozark Speedway --> Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/15/17

Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/15/17

360 Sprints A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Evan Martin (4)
Lohman, Mo		 75 2
2. Jonathan Cornell (28)
Sedalia, Mo		 70 4
3. Randy Martin (14)
California, Mo		 65 5
4. Tyler Blank (75)
California, Mo		 60 3
5. Ben Brown (49b)
Marshall, Mo		 55 11
6. Zach Davis (3Z)
Savannah, Ms		 50 8
7. Mike Trent (0)
Rocheport, Mo		 48 1
8. Nathan Ryun (18x)
Corder, Mo		 46 7
9. J. Kinder (88)
Holts Summit, Mo		 44 10
10. Austin Alumbaugh (33)
Higginsville, Mo		 42 6
11. Todd McVay (89)
Grain Valley, Mo		 40 9
DNS. Dustin Barks (22)
Farmington, Mo		 0 12

 

A Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Ryan Middaugh (21)
Fulton, Mo		 100 1
2. Steve Picou (0X)
High Ridge, Mo		 95 2
3. Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo		 91 3
4. Robbie Test (27T)
Kaise, Mo		 87 8
5. Ronnie Woods (53)
Mexico, Mo		 84 4
6. Kyle Graves (14)
Fulton, Mo		 81 7
7. Curt Potter (11P)
Boonville, Mo		 78 5
8. Scott Halley (F21) 76 6
DNS. Eric Johnson (66)
Columbia, Mo		 0 9

 

B Mods A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Shawn Strong (14)
Republic, Mo		 100 1
2. Adam Hall (574)
Columbia, Mo		 95 5
3. Cale Turner (66)
Fulton, Mo		 91 2
4. Cole Campbell (22)
Mexico, Mo		 87 11
5. Cole Queathem (82Q)
Troy, Mo		 84 8
6. Ryu Taggart (14R)
Jefferson City, Mo		 81 7
7. Mark Forrester (10F)
Columbia, Mo		 78 3
8. Lance Cox (16)
Mexico, Mo		 76 9
9. Donald Jackson (42J)
Lebanon, Mo		 74 15
10. Quentin Taylor (14T)
Flemington, Mo		 72 10
11. Jeremy Polston (11)
Mexico, Mo		 70 17
12. Don Randall (5R) 68 6
13. Bill Schaar (51)
St. Robert, Mo		 66 18
14. Charles Saunders (16S)
Fulton, Mo		 64 14
15. Jon Melloway (5)
Hallsville, Mo		 62 16
16. Stephen Muilenburg (39)
Sparta, Mo		 60 4
17. Eric Graves (2)
Richland, Mo		 58 12
18. Tyler Imhoff (33)
Boonville, Mo		 56 13
DNS. Matthew Clark (75)
Fulton, Mo		 0 19
DNS. Cody Admire (77A)
Eldon, Mo		 0 20

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START
1. Chris Smyser (25S)
Lancaster, Mo		 75 3
2. Justin Russell (0X)
Henley, Mo		 70 1
3. David Melloway (14X)
Columbia, Mo		 65 5
4. Tommy Cordray (5)
Browning, Mo		 60 6
5. Michael Maggard (160)
Springfield, Mo		 55 4
6. Richard Kimberling (1K)
Slater, Mo		 50 10
7. Walt Imhoff (69)
Jamestown, Mo		 48 7
8. Jared Riddle (40)
Warrenton, Mo		 46 11
9. Bob Cummings (6)
Sedalia`, Mo		 44 9
10. Jon Melloway (74X)
Hallsville, Mo		 42 2
DNS. Jake Morris (7J)
Marshall, Mo		 0 8
