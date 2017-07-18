Overton Dominant in Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Stop at Tri-County Race Track

By Michael Despain

BRASSTOWN, NC – July 17, 2017 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV would visit Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, NC for event number two of the 2017 series points chase and Brandon Overton of Evans, GA would turn in a dominant performance as he would all thirty-five laps of the event on his way to a $3,500 payday.

Brandon Overton would jump to the lead at the start of the 35 lap Schaeffer Oil A-Main contest, with Donald McIntosh and Steve Casebolt giving chase, while Craig Vosbergen and Shanon Buckingham would battle for the fourth position. Overton would stretch his lead in the early going and would start working slower traffic by lap six. Buckingham would finally win the battle for fourth with Vosbergen and claim the position on lap seven. As Overton continued to motor away from the field and work traffic with a magic touch, the first of three caution flags waved on lap eleven when a multi-car tangle on the frontchute would eliminate Jason Welshan from competition. The restart would see Overton and McIntosh pull away from the field, while Buckingham would challenge Casebolt for the third spot and take it on lap thirteen. Overton would start working traffic again by lap fifteen as Casey Roberts would make his way into the top five and grab fourth from Casebolt on lap sixteen.

As Overton continued to sit a torrid pace at the point, Roberts begin to mount a charge toward the front as Roberts would snag the third position from Buckingham on lap twenty-three and immediately challenge McIntosh for second and grab the runner-up position on lap twenty-seven. Roberts charge to the front would be aided by a caution flag on lap thirty when Levi Hicks would stop in turn one with mechanical issues, while third place running McIntosh would enter the work area to replace a flat left-rear tire and return. Overton would pull away from Roberts on the restart and it looked to be smooth sailing, but a final caution on lap thirty-three for a spin by Jason Walker would close the field up one final time. The final restart would see Overton not be denied on this night and he would see the checkered flag first, with Roberts and Buckingham claiming the final two podium positions as they would finish second and third respectively. Vosbergen and Casebolt would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Jake Knowles, Kenny Collins, Donald McIntosh, Robby Moses, and Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV next event will be Tuesday July 18 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN, paying $3,500 to win.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals, and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN on July 17, 2017

1. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.

2. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga.

3. Shanon Buckingham-Morristown, Tenn.

4. Craig Vosbergen-Perth, Western Australia

5. Steve Casebolt-Richmond, Ind.

6. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.

7. Kenny Collins-Colbert, Ga.

8. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

9. Robby Moses-Maryville, Tenn.

10. Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.-Ocala, Flor.

11. Stacy Boles-Clinton, Tenn.

12. Shane Tankersley-Blue Ridge, Ga.

13. Farrel Skelton-Mount Pleasant, Tenn.

14. Jason Walker-Culleoka, Tenn.

15. Johnny Chastain-Murphy, NC

16. Jamie Oliver-Murphy, NC

17. Levi Hicks-Murphy, NC

18. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

19. Shawn Chastain-Murphy, NC

20. George Mashburn-Murphy, NC

21. Jason Welshan-Maryville Tenn.

22. David Doherty-Sidney, Australia

23. Justin Winters-Cleveland, Tenn.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 13 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.567 seconds

Yellow Flags: 3 (lap 11, 30, 33)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (1-35)

Entries: 23

Overall Top Qualifier: Brandon Overton (Group A) 12.854 seconds

Keyser Manufacturing 11th Place Award: Stacy Boles

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: None

Current Schaeffer Oil Southern Nationals Series Points (after Tri-County)

1. Brandon Overton-396

2. Shanon Buckingham-386

3. Steve Casebolt-384

4. Donald McIntosh-372

5. Craig Vosbergen-368

6. Kenny Collins-366

7. Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.-358

8. Farrel Skelton-346

9. Robby Moses-340

10. Stacy Boles-334