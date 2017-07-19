Bloomquist Survives Epic Battle to Win at Brown County

ABERDEEN, SD (July 18, 2017) The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series’ first-ever visit to the Dakotas will go down as a memorable one. Scott Bloomquist survived several challenges to win Tuesday night at Brown County Speedway. Josh Richards came from the ninth starting spot to finish second with Tim McCreadie, who led a number of laps, ultimately came home in third. Completing the top five were Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Sheppard.

With his sixth LOLMDS win of the year, Bloomquist now has 584 career victories. Bloomquist took the lead for good with nine laps to go from McCreadie and then had to hold off a hard-charging Richards at the end.

“Man, it feels good to get back to victory lane. We have had trouble with the car vapor-locking. We dropped out of four races, and the decent point lead we had went south on us in a hurry with those. We are just glad to be back on top here tonight. The car ran well all night tonight. The Andy Durham engine was as smooth as it could be,” said the 53-year-old driver.

Bloomquist was able to find traction in the middle line and top line of the race track after he and McCreadie raced side-by-side for several laps in heavy lapped traffic. “Yes, I think that helped me. We pretty much stayed there the rest of the race. We might have went low a few times. There were a couple of rough spots, but all-in-all, the track was really good after they went out and worked on it.”

McCreadie jumped to the lead in his Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn and led the first 16 laps of the race. Bloomquist who started alongside McCreadie on the front row then caught McCreadie in traffic as he would take over the lead on lap 17. For the next 17 laps, the two put on a show for the lead going back and forth for the top spot. A caution on lap 34 allowed McCreadie some breathing room as all lapped cars restarted on the tail.

McCreadie led until lap 37 when Bloomquist forged ahead again. Bloomquist, McCreadie and fast-qualifier, Mike Marlar then staged a three-car battle for the lead, with Hudson O’Neal gaining on the leaders and bringing several others to join the fight for the lead with him. A caution on lap 41 set-up a nine-lap dash to the finish in which Bloomquist held off all challengers for the win.

Bloomquist’s Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Crop Production Services, Mark Martin Automotive, Sweet Mfg., Base Racing Fuel, Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, and Crossfit by Overton.

Richards maintains his LOLMDS points lead with his second-place finish in his Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket. “It was a little hairy at the start. I got into Darrell [Lanigan] there and everybody was jammed up. It looked like it was going to be one-lane on the bottom, but the groove moved up fortunately for us. If we could have restart the race near the end I think we could have been good. We were just able to get by Mikey [Marlar] and Timmy [McCreadie] there at the end.”

McCreadie was credited with a third-place finish after Richards got around him late in the race. “We had a lot of fun out there. It got to be where I just couldn’t steer as well through the center. I was a little bit of a sitting duck. The car just wasn’t comfortable running up top.”

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mike Marlar, Kent Arment, Don O’Neal, and Darrell Lanigan.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

Bullet SportsWear Shootout

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 13.535 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 13.376 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Mike Marlar, Josh Richards, Boom Briggs, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brandon Sheppard, JC Wyman, Josh Skorczewski

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Steve Francis, Hudson O’Neal, Jesse Stovall, Kent Arment, Terry Phillips, Brantlee Gotschall, Pat Weisgram

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Gregg Satterlee, Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, David McDonald, Cole Schill

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Ward, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Rodney Sanders, Clay Daly, Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Stadel

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Terry Phillips, Earl Pearson, Jr., Don O’Neal, Clay Daly, David McDonald, JC Wyman, Tony Jackson, Jr., Brantlee Gotschall, Pat Weisgram, Josh Skorczewski, Cole Schill, Mike Stadel

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $11,100 2 9 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 3 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 4 7 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 17 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,250 6 14 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,600 7 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500 8 15 9 Kent Arment Aberdeen, SD $1,300 9 20 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 10 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,800 11 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,775 12 13 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $1,750 13 18 75P Terry Phillips Springfield, MO $1,025 14 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $1,700 15 3 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,650 16 12 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $925 17 19 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,700 18 21 32B Clay Daly Salinas, CA $875 19 4 37 Scott Ward Hayti, SD $850 20 25 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $825 21 11 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $800 22 23 4G Brantlee Gotschall Nevada, MO $800 23 22 52X David McDonald Huron, SD $800 24 16 20x Rodney Sanders Happy, TX $800 25 24 4W JC Wyman Griswold, IA $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 29

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 16); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 17 – 29); Tim McCreadie (Laps 30 – 31); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 32 – 33); Tim McCreadie (Laps 34 – 35); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 36 – 50)

Cautions: Rodney Sanders, JC Wyman, David McDonald, Terry Phillips (Lap 1); Darrell Lanigan, Gregg Satterlee (Lap 1); Scott Ward, Tony Jackson Jr., Brantlee Gotschall (Lap 1); Boom Briggs (Lap 34); Steve Francis (Lap 41)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Brantlee Gotschall; JC Wyman

Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association Provisionals: Tony Jackson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Started: 17th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Josh Richards)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 14.2786 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (30 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 35 minutes 53 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5635 $156,750 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5445 $165,925 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5385 $128,975 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5095 $97,300 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4965 $97,425 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4950 $98,625 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4770 $75,050 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4705 $66,975 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 4550 $72,250 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 4445 $55,775 11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 4405 $58,950 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4090 $46,650

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*