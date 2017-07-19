Kerbystrong 100 Saturday; Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tuesday @ Macon IL Speedway

Best In Super Late Model Racing Preparing For Two Shows At Macon IL Speedway

Saturday’s Kerbystrong 100 To Be Backed Up By Tuesday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Event

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway puts on amazing shows, whether it’s sprint cars, midgets, or stock cars, but fans seem to really love the Super Late Models at the 1/5-mile bullring. After an outstanding turnout at this year’s Herald & Review 100 for the Summer National Late Models, the boys are back in town this coming Saturday, July 22 for the 3rd annual Kerbystrong 100 and Tuesday, July 25 for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The back-to-back events are as a result of an early season postponement for the Lucas Oil Late Models.

This Saturday’s Kerbystrong 100 will feature 50 laps of Late Model racing for the Midwest Big Ten Late Models, paying $2,000 to win and $250 to start. A Billingsley Towing UMP Modified 25 lap feature will pay $700 to win and a 25 lap Sportsman feature will be run with a $600 top prize. Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Hornets will also be in action.

The race is in memory of Kerby Damery, a former Late Model racer at Macon Speedway and surrounding tracks in central Illinois. The 2004 Late Model track champion passed away in early 2015, after a long battle with cancer. The event also was put together to raise cancer awareness and to give hope to cancer patients and educate the community.

In 2015, 34 Super Late Models were trackside and strong fields in the other classes as well. After a back and forth battle with Dave Crawley, Jr., Tonica, IL driver, Scott Schmitt pulled away with the Late Model victory. Last season, Late Model hotshoe, Jason Feger, made a surprise appearance to take the top prize.

As if Saturday’s action isn’t enough, the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series will be coming to town just a few days later, on Tuesday, July 25 for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29 but was canceled due to rain. The makeup event should be huge, with all of the Lucas Oil stars coming in to compete against locals from the region vying for the $12,000 top prize. The Billingsley Towing UMP Modifieds will be racing for $1,000 to win, while the B-Mods will also be on the card with an event paying $300 to the winner.

Much like last season, Bobby Pierce, the young racing star from Oakwood, IL, will be trying to claim the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event in the same month that he won the Herald & Review 100. Pierce has won two out of the three Lucas Oil events in track history and has won the last three events at the track he has entered. While he will be the favorite, some very good talent will be on hand Tuesday to try and dethrone him including WoO Late Model point leader Brandon Sheppard, Lucas Oil Late Model star Scott Bloomquist, Illinois hotshoe Ryan Unzicker, local favorite Shannon Babb, among others.

The Saturday, July 22 Kerbystrong 100 event will have pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, competitor pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

On Tuesday, July 25 for the Lucas Oil Late Model event, the times will remain the same with general admission being $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.

CURRENT STANDINGS (TOP 10’S)

Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models

Pos First Name Last Name Points

1 Rusty Griffaw 162

2 Michael Kloos 152

3 Greg Kimmons 144

4 Matt Shannon 140

5 Jason Suhre 126

6 Daryn Klein 102

7 Adam Tischhauser 90

8 Mark Voigt 82

9 Alan Westling 78

10 Dewayne Kiefer 74

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 602 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 574 28

3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 472 130

4 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 412 190

5 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 408 194

6 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 392 210

7 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 234

8 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 284 318

9 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 266 336

10 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 250 352

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 534 0

2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 520 14

3 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 460 74

4 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 454 80

5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 426 108

6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 362 172

7 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 178

8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 302 232

9 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 262 272

10 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 228 306

UMP Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 278 0

2 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 278 0

3 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 242 36

4 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 230 48

5 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 196 82

6 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 160 118

7 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 136 142

8 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 110 168

9 56 Brandon Pralle Ashkum IL 108 170

10 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 108 170

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 650 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 634 16

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 568 82

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 500 150

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 424 226

6 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 410 240

7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 394 256

8 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 380 270

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 334 316

10 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 224 426

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 550 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 500 50

3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 406 144

4 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 352 198

5 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 324 226

6 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 234 316

7 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 228 322

8 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 178 372

9 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 160 390

10 911 Brad Rexroad Hammond IL 158 392