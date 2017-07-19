Tri-City Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 cancel this weekend’s events due to excessive heat warnings!

St. Louis, MO (July 19th, 2017) – This weekend’s action at Tri-City Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have been canceled due to a multiple-day excessive heat advisory for the St. Louis area.

From the National Weather Service St. Louis Office: “A major heat wave is expected to unfold on Tuesday and then grip the area through Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat are forecast with the most oppressive conditions occurring Thursday through Saturday when highs will range from 99 to 105 degrees, and afternoon/early evening heat index values will be from 105-115. The St. Louis metro region will experience the most dangerous heat levels throughout the area.”

Tri-City Speedway located in Pontoon Beach, IL was scheduled to have a full show of UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds and Street Stocks this Friday, July 21st, which has been canceled due to the heat warnings. Tri-City will race two nights next week with the Thursday Night Thunder on Thursday, July 27th featuring $2,000 to win MOWA Sprint Cars & $2,000 to win UMP Late Models. They will come back on Friday, July 28th with a $1,000 to win UMP Modified, $1,000 to win B-Mods and Sport Compacts.

Belle-Clair Speedway located in Belleville, IL had a two day show scheduled this weekend on Friday and Saturday. The Friday show featuring UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Sport Compacts and Micro Sprints has been canceled. The Saturday show which was the Knepper Memorial featuring POWRi National Midgets and POWRi Outlaw Micro Sprints is being postponed. The Knepper Memorial will be rescheduled for a later date. Belle-Clair resumes racing on Friday, July 28th with UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Micro Sprints.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 located in Pevely, MO was scheduled to run a full show this Saturday, July 22nd which is being canceled. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will resume action on Saturday, July 29th with the Kids Christmas in July and Fan Appreciation Night. One of the largest nickel races for kids anywhere with tons of great prizes. Also fans get into the grandstands for 1/2 price that night. Only $6 for adults in the grandstands with kids 12 years and younger free in the grandstands.

For more information, visit each tracks websites at www.tricityspeedway.net (Tri-City Speedway), www.belleclairspeedway.com (Belle-Clair Speedway) and www.federatedautopartsraceway.com (Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55).