28th Annual Prairie Dirt Classic Next Week !!!!

by Don Martin

As always the last weekend of July comes with the biggest Super Dirt Late Model event in the state of Illinois each year. The Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury American Legion Speedway pays $30,000 to win and $1500 to start, also the UMP Modifieds will be on hand paying a whopping $5,000 to win. The event just keeps getting bigger and bigger. They are expecting a sellout this year and with hundreds of campers on hand the campground will be overflowing.

The list of drivers is the who of who in the sport. The event is sanctioned by the World of Outlaws but you can expect many of the drivers following the Lucas Oil Late Model Series to be on hand as well. You can expect 65-70 late models on hand including the 5-Time winner Billy Moyer, as well as 3-Time Winner Shannon Babb, and 2-Time Winner Jimmy Mars. Other winners on hand include Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Dennis Erb Jr., Don O’Neal, Billy Drake, and Kevin Weaver. Other notables on hand include Steve Francis, Darrell Lanigan, Chris Madden, Chub Frank, Mason Ziegler, Rick Eckert, Chris Simpson, Earl Pearson Jr., Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, Devin Moran, and Illinois standouts Summer National Champion Bobby Pierce and current World of Outlaw point leader Brandon Sheppard.

It should also be noted this is the first year that Promoter Matt Curl isn’t working two jobs. In the past Matt managed the golf course Indian Hills in Fairbury and also promoted the racetrack. The fairboard in the off-season elected make Matt Curl a full-time employee to concentrate exclusively on the racing and fairgrounds. I can tell you just like everyone else best decision they have ever made. Racing is in Matt’s blood and he will do whatever it takes to keep making FALS bigger and bigger. I asked him about the difference of doing it full-time compared to in the past. It is not as hectic now, and he can concentrate and do a better job in being organized and promoting which is what he loves. He still works as hard and told me there is never a dull moment. They have also added several new events bringing in more open wheel events including midgets and sprint cars. As the season goes so does Matt, it just never stops!

The Format has been changed, while the feature is still 100 laps for the late models, the heat races have been tweaked. Friday will now have 4 – 25 lap feature events to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s events. The 4 races are now being called Qualifying features, each feature will be $2500 to win. Also Saturday will have again the Prairie Dirt Shootout for the late models that don’t qualify for the feature. It will pay $2000 to win, the winner of the event can elect to start at the tail of the feature if he chooses. The system does work last year Jonathan Davenport won the shootout elected to start 27th and was running 10th at the halfway mark before breaking a motor.

The race track sits in the heartland in Illinois less than an hour north of Bloomington and two hours south of Chicago. If you have never been there you need to go. Only Eldora’s World 100 atmosphere rivals Fairbury. The people are so down to earth, and the racing on the 1/4 mile dirt oval is action packed and is as good as any track in the country.

Also it should be noted that close to 20 drivers including Tim McCreadie, Rick Eckert, Frankie Heckenast, Jason Feger, Ryan Unzicker, Gregg Satterlee, Chris Madden, Gordy Gundaker, Shane Clanton, Morgan Bagley, Chase Junghans, Steve Francis, Nick Hoffman, and Chris Ferguson will be playing in the Golf Tournament Thursday at Indian Creek Country Club located in Fairbury to raise money for the Children’s Shriner Hospital. The event is sold out and has a 10 am shotgun start.

One other note the parties in the pit area after the races Friday are insane please stay away from the Jason Feger hauler if you know what is good for you !!!! I love me some Feger, one of the best personalities in racing.

Here is the link for all your racing needs at Fairbury. www.fairburyspeedway.com