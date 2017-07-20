Lucas Oil Late Model Stars Ready for Silver Dollar Nationals!

BATAVIA, OH (July 20, 2017) – The nation’s fastest growing crown jewel event, now boasting a $53,000 top prize, will take place this weekend at I-80 Speedway. The 7th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals is set for this Thursday-Saturday, July 21st-23rd. The largest auto racing event in the state of Nebraska is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association.

It is customary for I-80 Speedway to provide some of the most thrilling, door-to-door racing action, lap after lap. Along with the nation’s elite dirt late model teams, the United States Modified Touring Series will bring the best of the best in dirt modifieds to tackle the 4/10-mile oval.

This year’s blockbuster event will get underway on Thursday, July 21st with an open practice for the LOLMDS/Lucas Oil MLRA and United States Modified Touring Series competitors. Thursday night’s action also includes a complete program for the Malvern Bank Super Late Models, NE 360 Sprints, and B-Mods.

Friday night’s preliminary action is highlighted by two thrilling rounds of heat race action for the LOLMDS/Lucas Oil MLRA, and the USMTS. Passing points from each round will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s events.

On Saturday night, B-Mains for the LOLMDS/Lucas Oil MLRA, and the USMTS will be held – plus the $3,000-to-win Belt Bash non-qualifiers race. The top-three finishers of the Belt Bash have the choice of keeping their $3,000 winnings, or forfeiting their earnings to start in the main event. The USMTS will chase a $5,000 top prize in the 40-lap main event before the 80-lap Silver Dollar Nationals finale takes center stage.

For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com.

2017 Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY

1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5635

2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5445 -190

3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5385 -250

4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5095 -540

5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4965 -670

6 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4950 -685

7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4770 -865

8 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4705 -930

9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 4550 -1085

10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 4445 -1190

11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 4405 -1230

12 99 Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4090 -1545

Track Information:

Phone Number: 402-342-3453

Tracks Promoter: Joe Kosiski

Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

Website: www.i-80speedway.com

Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway:

Fronts – Hoosier WRS55

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Strobel Manufacturing and Malvern Bank Heat Race Payouts (Top 3, for both rounds): 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100

Belt Bash Non-Qualifier Purse: 1. $3,000, 2. 2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,200, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, 11. $500, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400

7th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Event Purse: 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,600, 8. $4,400, 9. $4,200, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,800, 12. $3,600, 13. $3,400, 14. $3,200, 15. $3,000, 16. $2,800, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,400, 19. $2,200, 20. $2,000, 21. $1,950, 22. $1,900, 23. $1,875, 24. $1,850, 25. $1,825, 26. $1,800, 27. $1,775, 28. $1,750, 29. $1,725, 30. $1,700