In the Spotlight: Lucas Oil Speedway Street Stock driver Welschmeyer takes pride in Military service

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 20, 2017) – Military and Veterans Appreciation Night at the Races earlier this month had special significance for Lucas Oil Speedway Big O Tires Street Stocks driver Ted Welschmeyer.

The long-time racer from the mid-Missouri town of Tebbetts, just outside of Jefferson City, spent seven years in the United States Army on active duty and 18 more in the Army Reserves. He earned two bronze stars and several other awards before retiring in 2014.

“It means all the world to us,” Welschmeyer said of recognition for him and others who served in the Armed Forces. “We just think of it as a job, but when people recognize us for what we did … it’s not something we look for, but it’s something that is greatly appreciated.”

Welschmeyer, the Tailgate Guys Radio Spotlight Driver of the Week for Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big RV Adventure Weekly Racing Series, is putting together a consistent season. He’s seventh in the Street Stocks points chase and feels that he’s trending upward.

After early season motor issues and running a borrowed engine in recent weeks, he gets his primary power plant back in the car for Saturday’s races.

“It’s been a struggle, but it’s getting better,” Welschmeyer said of his season. “We’re trying to get this car to work a little better. We got it to work a little better the last two weeks with some help from (fellow racer) Brian Schutt and now we’re going to get my bigger motor back and we’re going to be a little more competitive.”

Welschmeyer said he’s always raced in the Street Stock division because he enjoys taking a street-legal vehicle and turning it into a race car.

“I build all my cars,” said Welschmeyer, whose No. 21W car is a 1980s Olds Cutlass body style. “When I go out and do good, it’s what I did and not because of what I bought from somebody else.”

Welschmeyer has three track championships to his credit (two at LA Raceway in LaMonte, Mo., and one at Callaway Raceway). He said racing was a popular subject of conversation during separate, year-long deployments in Iraq and Kuwait where he was a commander of the 428th Transportation Company.

“All my guys knew I raced,” Welschmeyer said, adding that he missed racing while overseas.

“But we were pretty busy over there and you don’t have time to really miss it,” he added. “You stay pretty focused on what you have to do while you’re over there. But I was always looking forward to coming back and (racing) again.”

Welschmeyer said a military career might not be for everyone, but it suited him from an early age.

“As a kid, I always wanted to do the Army thing,” he said. “I won’t say it was always great, but overall it was a great experience for me. I got to travel the world for free. It was something that I always wanted to do. When I got deployed, I felt that I had done my part. I enjoyed it for a lot of years.”

Welschmeyer now puts his professional expertise to use in private business. He owns and operates Bronze Star Truck and Trailer in Jefferson City and said he approaches business with the same pride he viewed his military service.

“I think I provide more than just repair. I like to think that I provide a service,” Welschmeyer said.

Welschmeyer self-sponsors his race car and thanked his wife, Victoria, for supporting his racing endeavors. He said his goals for the rest of the season are simple.

“We just want to get back to where we’re competitive,” he said. “Over the last two or three years, we haven’t been as competitive as we were in the past I think we’re on the right track back to that. I just want to have fun and be competitive.”

