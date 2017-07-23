Jacksonville Speedway Special This Sunday July 23rd

$2,000 To Win Late Models Highlight Sunday Special Event

This Sunday it’s another chance to catch a great show at Jacksonville Speedway as we go Super Late Model racing again with $2,000 on the line for the Midwest Big Ten Series Also on tap are Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Mods and Micro Sprints.

Come out early and catch the Brickyard 400 in the Hall of Fame Lounge as a part of your Sunday Funday!. Racers and fans are welcome to join us to hang out prior to the race. Soda and Water is available in addition to Adult Beverages. We will have it open most of the afternoon – even before we start selling tickets or pit passes.

Speaking of pit passes, we are going to try something new for our grandstand guests that we hope can be a nightly thing. All grandstand guests can walk through the pits prior to the races without paying for a pit pass. After you purchase your grandstand ticket, come to the area North of the Grandstands between the two buildings near the Turn 4 area which is our pedestrian pit entrance. Simply sign a pit waiver and leave your Driver’s License with our gate attendant and you can hang out in the pits through hot laps. You must return to the grandstand prior to the start of racing when we play the National Anthem. When you leave the pits your license will be returned to you.

Adult admission is $15. Ages 11-18 $7, Kids 10 and under Free as always. Pits open at 4:00. Grandstands at 4:30 (although you can come inside earlier than that to watch the Brickyard), Driver Registration ends at 5:30. Hot laps 6:00. Late Model Qualifying 6:20. Racing at 6:30.

Questions? Text Kenny at 217-371-3653