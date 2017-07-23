Kasey Kane Wins the Brickyard 400 ending a three year (102 races) winless streak

Cautions were frequent delaying the end of the race to nearly 9 pm ET…

Kyle Busch’s quest to be the first driver to win three straight Brickyard 400 ended in a crash with Martin Truex late in the race. Both Busch and Truex were the class of the field with Busch leading most of the laps and Truex also leading some laps.

Bucsh won stage 2 but Truex beat Busch out of the pits and took the outside starting position with Busch on the inside. On the restart Truex successfully went to the lead. All day the driver starting the outside was successfully jumping into the lead on restarts. Then on lap 108 Ricky Stenhouse spun out exiting turn two bringing out another caution. This time on the restart, Truex took the inside position for the restart. After this restart the two were side by side as they went in the short chute between turns 1 and 2 when Truex slide up into Busch causing both cars to crash into the wall taking the top two cars out of the race.

“I should have picked the outside,” regretted Busch.

Busch had the most dominate car. After each restart he quickly pulled away from field. He won both stages of the race.

“Had the one to put us in the record book,” said Busch.

Story By: Kevin Proot (STLRACING.COM / St. Louis Motor Racing News)

Photos By: Larry Vancil (STLRACING.COM / St. Louis Motor Racing News)