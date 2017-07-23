Shute takes ULMA Late Model win; Bryant, Ott and Reed also prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 22, 2017) – Todd Shute recovered from an early race bobble and went on to capture the featured Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Shute earned his second straight victory, taking home $1,000 in the special 25-lap main event of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

Other feature winners on a program presented by the National Wild Turkey Federation were Andy Bryant (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B Mods), Toby Ott (Big O Tires Street Stocks) and Robert Reed (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds).

Shute took over after an early race duel with Johnny Fennewald, opened a seemingly comfortable lead and then had to hold off a charging Fennewald on the final lap of the caution-free ULMA Late Model feature.

The Des Moines, Iowa driver second straight victory at Lucas Oil Speedway. He denied Fennewald a fourth feature win in 2017.

The top two started on the front row with Shute jumping to the lead before Fennewald, of Appleton City, Mo., wrested it away with a pass going down the backstretch on lap four when Shute suddenly slowed.

“I accidentally shook the car up doing down the backstretch,” Shute said of a split-second hiccup that helped Fennewald take the lead. “This car’s a little bit different than the one I normally drive and I put a lot of rear brake into it.

“The track was a little bit slicker than I expected. But I think it was good racing and hopefully you guys enjoyed it.”

But just two laps later, Shute reclaimed the top spot coming off turn four. He weaved through lapped traffic midway through the race, never allowing Fennewald an opening to get back past him.

Chris Cox was third and season points leader Aaron Poe was fourth.

Bryant makes if three: Season points leader Andy Bryant won his second straight feature in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and his third win overall of the season.

The Fort Scott, Kan., driver took the lead from Shawn Strong coming out of turn four to complete lap four and held on for another win. Strong was second, Ryan Gillmore third and Kaeden Cornell finished fourth.

“We have a bunch of class drivers out here,” Bryant said, referring to another duel with Strong, whom he also beat to the line on July 8 at Lucas Oil Speedway. “The track was great and we had a pretty decent race.”

Ott wins his fifth: Toby Ott’s season of dominance continued as the hometown driver earned his fifth Big O Tires Street Stocks win of the season.

Ott and Brown traded the lead four times in the first half of the race, including on three straight laps. Ott took the lead for good coming down the front straighaway to complete lap 10 and pulled away from there.

“I’ll tell you what, Tim’s won a lot of big shows and I felt very fortunate to be running beside him,” Ott said. “Then I got by him, I never saw him again and I thought, ‘what is going on?’ ”

Brown held on for second with Marc Carter third.

Reed rolls in USRA Mods: Robert Reed of Mexico, Mo., held off a last-lap bid from Eric Turner to complete a flag-to-flag victory in the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds.

“It was a good track tonight – my kind of track – slicked off and smooth,” Reed said. “It’s what I like.”

Reed set sail from the pole and opened a straightaway-length lead over Turner before a lap 17 caution wiped that out and left a three-lap shootout for the win.

Turner pulled to the back bumper coming into the final turn of the final lap, but could not get past. Jason Pursley finished third and John Allen was fourth.

“That last lap, I could feel it back there,” Reed said.

Up next: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes next Saturday night. KOLR 10 and Z27 present the action, featuring the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds the Big O Tires Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods.

Help the Ozarks Food Harvest by bringing four non-perishable food items and get FREE Admission to the races. The Street Stocks will be the evening’s featured class running for a special 25-lap, $500 to win main event.

Off Road finale Sunday: Meanwhile, action on the new Off Road track concludes Sunday with the final day of the GEICO Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire. A look at the schedule and ticket info:

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9:30 a.m. – Mod Kart qualifying, followed by Pro 4, Pro Lite, Pro Buggy and Pro 2 qualifying.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Break for lunch/vendor exhibit visits.

1 p.m. – Mod Kart exhibition race, UTV race.

2:30 p.m. – Opening ceremonies followed by Pro 4, Pro Lite, Pro Buggy and Pro 2 races.

Tickets: $30 general admission/pit pass combo (ages 16 and up); seniors (62 and up) $27 ; youth (ages 6-15) $10. All tickets include access to the pit area. FREE ages 5-and-under. Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15).

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (July 22, 2017)

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan. 2, Shawn Strong, Republic, Mo. 3, Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo. 4, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 5, Mike Striegel, Hermitage, Mo. 6, Robert Heydenreich, Bolivar, Mo. 7, Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan. 8, Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo. 9, B.J. Deal, Brownstown, Ill. 10, Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo. 11, Mike Mansker, Brookline, Mo. 12, Randy Gilmore, Flemington, Mo. 13, Mitchell Franklin, Lebanon, Mo. 14, Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo. 15, Doug Scism, Nevada, Mo. 16, Quentin Taylor, Flemington, Mo. 17, Lexy Vanzandt, Billings, Mo. 18, Matthew Hendren, Nevada, Mo. 19, Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo. 20, Cody Acklin, Yellville, Ark. 21, Danny Martin, Republic, Mo. 22, Tyler Brown, Richland, Mo. 23, Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan. DNS Kaden Miller, Cabool, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Shawn Strong. 2, Bobby Williams. 3, Andy Bryant. 4, Quentin Taylor. 5, Cody Admire. 6, Cullen Thompson. 7, Andy Chrisenberry. 8, Taylor Moore. DNS Derek Brown.

Heat 2 – 1, Kenton Allen. 2, BJ Deal. 3, Danny Martin. 4, Robert Heydenreich. 5, Lexy Vanzandt. 6, Jacob Blair. 7, Jim CIhy. 8, Thomas Young. 9, Dustin Isaacs. 10, Kaden Miller.

Heat 3 – 1, Kaeden Cornell. 2, Robbe Ewing. 3, Mike Striegel. 4, Ricky Watkins. 5, Mitchell Franklin. 6, Doug Scism. 7, Matthew Hendren. 8, Jake Hereford. 9, Mark McGuire.

Heat 4 – 1, Ryan Gillmore. 2, Mike Mansker. 3, Randy Gilmore. 4, Dylan Allen. 5, Tyler Brown. 6, Terry Williams. 7, Cody Acklin. 8, Kenny Shaw. 9, James Nicholas.

B Main 1 – 1, Tyler Brown. 2, Michael Franklin. 3, Matthew Hendren. 4, Doug Scism. 5, Jake Hereford. 6, Cody Admire. 7, Mark McGuire. 8, Cullen Thompson, Hermann, Mo. 9, Taylor Moore, Bois D Arc, Mo. 10, Andy Chrisenberry, Chilhowee, Mo. DQ Derek Brown.

B Main 2 – 1, Kenton Allen. 2, Jacob Blair. 3, Kaden Miller. 4, Cody Acklin. 5, Jeremy Nicholas. 6, Evan McQuitty. 7, Kenny Shaw. 8, Thomas Young. 9, Jim Cihy. DNS Dusitn Isaacs. DQ Terry Williams.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature – 1, Todd Shute, Des Moines, Iowa. 2, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo. 3, Chris Cox, Jefferson City, Mo. 4, Aaron Poe, Warrensburg, Mo. 5, Daniel Jessen, Joplin, Mo. 6, Kanyan Methvin, Yellville, Ark. 7, Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo. 8, Lane Ehlert, Republic, Mo. 9, Nathan Mayes, Springdale, Ark. 10, Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo. 11, Dylan Hoover, Mexico, Mo. 12, Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo. 13, Jon Binning, Warrensburg, Mo. 14, Larry Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 15, Cody Holtkamp, Holts Summit, Mo. 16, Phil Edmondson, Marionville, Mo. 17, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon, Mo. 18, Garrett Essary, Crane, Mo. 19, Chad Richwine, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 20, Bob Cummings, Sedalia, Mo. 21, Dustin Walker, Bolivar, Mo. 22, Michael Maggard, Springfield, Mo. 23, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 24, Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo. 25, Dakota Maggard, Springfield, Mo. 26, Cody Peck, Lincoln, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Chris Cox. 2, Todd Shute. 3, Dustin Hodges. 4, Michael Maggard. 5, Tommy Cordray. 6, Ashlee Lancaster. 7, Dylan Hoover. 8, Jon Binning. 9, Phil Edmondson.

Heat 2 – 1, Daniel Jessen. 2, Johnny Fennewald. 3, Aaron Marrant. 4, Kaeden Cornell. 5, Nathan Mayes. 6, Chad Richwine. 7, Cody Holtkamp.

Heat 3 – 1, Lane Ehlert. 2, Aaron Poe. 3, Dustin Walker. 4, Kanyan Methvin. 5, Garrett Essary. 6, Larry Jones. 7, Bob Cummings. 8, Jason Sivils.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1, Robert Reed, Mexico, Mo. 2, Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo. 3, Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo. 4, John Allen, Chanute, Kan. 5, Mike Striegel, Hermitage, Mo. 6, Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo. 7, Zachary Sanders, Kearney, Mo. 8, Rex Merritt, Billings, Mo. 9, Shayne Bailey, Lathrop, Mo. 10, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo. 11, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo. 12, Kyle Thompson, Joplin, Mo. 13, Chad Tilley, Dexter, Mo. 14, Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 15, Daniel Wosoba, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 16, Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark. DNS Richard Payne, Jefferson City, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Robert Reed. 2, Donnie Fellers. 3, Eric Turner. 4, Rex Merritt. 5, Shayne Bailey. 6, Tracy Wolf. 7, Kyle Thompson. 8, Gene Nicholas. 9, Chad Tilley.

Heat 2 – 1, Jason Pursley. 2, Chase Domer. 3, John Allen. 4, Mike Striegel. 5, Daniel Wosoba. 6, Chase Jones. 7, Richard Payne. 8, Zachary Sanders.

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A Feature – 1, Toby Ott, Wheatland. 2, Tim Brown, Stoutland, Mo. 3, Marc Carter, Warrensburg, Mo. 4, Bobby Barnett, Republic, Mo. 5, Kenny Carroll, Camdenton, Mo. 6, Chris Tonoli, Hermitage, Mo. 7, Scott Chism, Bolivar, Mo. 8, Shawn Hendren, Nevada, Mo. 9, Bradley Gideon, Ozark Mo. 10, Josh Halbrook, Springfield, Mo. 11, Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts, Mo. DNS Brandon Dunham, California, Mo. DNS Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Tim Brown. 2, Toby Ott. 3, Kenny Carroll. 4, Chris Tonoli. 5, Marc Carter. 6, Bradley Gideon. 7, Josh Halbrook.

Heat 2 – 1, Scott Chism. 2, Bobby Barnett. 3, Ted Welschmeyer. 4, Shawn Hendren. 5, Brandon Dunham. 6, Johnny Coats.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and schedules, visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com.

To get ticket information on any event this season at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com for further information.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway.

Todd Shute (5) and Johnny Fennewald duel early in Saturday’s ULMA Late Model feature. (Kenny Shaw photo)

CONTACT:

Dan Robinson

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Lucas Oil MLRA Series Director

Office: (417) 282-5984

Dan@lucasoil.com

About Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway is considered by fans, drivers and industry insiders to be one of the top five race tracks in the nation. Located in Wheatland, Missouri, approximately an hour from Springfield, Missouri, and just a quick hour and a half from the Kansas City metro area, dubbed the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” Lucas Oil Speedway certainly lives up to the title.

Twenty-One VIP Luxury Suites, HD Jumbo-Tron Screen, Stadium Style Musco Sports Lighting, a Bose Sound System, Go-Kart Slick Track, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, the best track food in the country and paved pits are a few of the spectacular amenities setting the Diamond of Dirt apart. 2017 marks the 7th season for the Liquid Quarter Mile Drag Racing Lake, Lake Lucas. Two nationally televised Drag Boat Races featuring the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series will be held in 2017. New for 2017 will be an all new purpose build Off Road Racing facility featuring the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series as well as a host of other regional events.

Lucas Oil Speedway hosts some of the largest and most popular events in the Midwest! National and regional touring series appear frequently for Special Events on the Diamond of Dirt Tracks. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, POWRi Midget National Series, Lucas Oil Pro-Pulling League, United States Modified Touring Series, ASCS Sprint Cars and the Lucas Oil MLRA.

In addition to the incredible Special Events, the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series features the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Big O Tires Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, racing weekly.