Spoon River Speedway Results 7/22/17
7/22/17 POWRI WARS SPRINT RESULTS
|
|POWRI WARS
|
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|7/22/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Chris Windom
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Chris Windom (3)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Korey Weyant
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Landon Simon (2)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Chris Parkinson
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Mitch Wissmiller (6)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Slater Helt
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Korey Weyant (1)
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Mario Clouser (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Terry Babb (4)
|
|
|
|
|1
|Landon Simon
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Slater Helt (8)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Mario Clouser
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Chris Parkinson (5)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Mitch Wissmiller
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|James Lyerla (10)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Terry Babb
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Andy Baugh (13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11
|Wade Seiler (9)
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|Tommy Rockwell (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Buddy Lowther (14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|Tyler Shoemaker (16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|15
|Austin Sears (12)
|
|
|
|
7/22/17 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS
|
|Modifieds
|
|
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|7/22/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Ray Bollinger (1)
|
|
|2
|Josh Allen
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Allen Weisser (3)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Todd Bates
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Josh Allen (2)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Zac Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Zane Oedewaldt (4)
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Brandon Roberts (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Todd Bates (6)
|
|
|
|
|1
|Allen Weisser
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Zac Oedewaldt (7)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Brandon Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Mike Brooks (9)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Zane Oedewaldt
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|Steve Theivagt (11)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Derrick Tassart
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Floyd Jordon Jr (10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11
|Wiley Holt (13)
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|Derrick Tassart (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Brock Bauman (12)
|
|
|
|
7/22/17 DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS
|
|Pro Late Models
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|7/22/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Tommy Elston
|
|
|
|1
|AJ May (2)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Josh Jackson
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Myles Moos (5)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jeff Ray
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Tommy Elston (3)
|
|
|
|
|4
|David Marlow
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Allen Weisser (6)
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Evan Fink (10)
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Josh Jackson (4)
|
|
|
|
|1
|AJ May
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Jeff Ray (1)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Allen Weisser
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Mavrick Piller (8)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Myles Moos
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|David Marlow (7)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Mavrick Piller
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Melissa Hansmeyer (12)
|
|
|
|
|Heat # 3
|
|11
|Carl Runge (14)
|
|
|
|
|12
|Jacob Denney (9)
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Tegan Evans (11)
|
|
|
|
7/22/17 E-MOD RESULTS
|
|E-Mods
|
|
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|7/22/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Mark Ross
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Mark Anderson (6)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Matt Dobey
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Mark Ross (2)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Lacey Goodin
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Kyle Girard (5)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Steve Jones
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Steve Jones (10)
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|Kevin Morrow (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|Matt Dobey (1)
|
|
|
|
|1
|Mason Duncan
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|Jeff Dotzer (9)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Mark Anderson
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|Shannon Liescke (16)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jake Montgomery
|
|
|
|
|
|9
|Tom Goodwin (13)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Dawson Cook
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|Dawson Cook (11)
|
|
|
|
|Heat # 3
|
|11
|Thad Gee (15)
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|Dustin Branch (14)
|
|
|
|
|1
|Kevin Morrow
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Bryan Saner (17)
|
|
|
|
|2
|Kyle Girard
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|Brendan Peterson (21)
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jeff Dotzer
|
|
|
|
|
|15
|Mason Duncan (4)
|
|
|
|
|4
|Ray Rivers
|
|
|
|
|
|16
|Ray Rivers (12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17
|Jake Montgomery (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|18
|Justin Cox (18)
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19
|Mike Cusack (19)
|
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|20
|Lacey Goodin (7)
|
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21
|Jack Marion (20)
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|22
|Makinzi Semmens (22)
|
|
|
|
7/22/17 DIRTCAR HORNET RESULTS
|
|Hornets
|
|
|
| Race Results
|Date _________
|7/22/2017
|HEAT # 1
|
|FEATURE
|
|1
|Kyle Dearing
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Kyle Dearing
|
|
|
|
|2
|John Pace
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Brett Pratt
|
|
|
|
|3
|Brett Pratt
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|John Pace
|
|
|
|
|4
|April Holt
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Ronald Robinson
|
|
|
|
|HEAT # 2
|
|5
|April Holt
|
|
|
|
|
|6
