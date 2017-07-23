Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Spoon River Speedway Results 7/22/17

Spoon River Speedway Results 7/22/17

7/22/17 POWRI WARS SPRINT RESULTS

POWRI WARS             Race Results Date _________ 7/22/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Chris Windom 1 Chris Windom (3)
2 Korey Weyant 2 Landon Simon (2)
3 Chris Parkinson 3 Mitch Wissmiller (6)
4 Slater Helt 4 Korey Weyant (1)
HEAT # 2 5 Mario Clouser (7)
6 Terry Babb (4)
1 Landon Simon 7 Slater Helt (8)
2 Mario Clouser 8 Chris Parkinson (5)
3 Mitch Wissmiller 9 James Lyerla (10)
4 Terry Babb 10 Andy Baugh (13)
11 Wade Seiler (9)
12 Tommy Rockwell (11)
13 Buddy Lowther (14)
14 Tyler Shoemaker (16)
15 Austin Sears (12)

7/22/17 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS

Modifieds             Race Results Date _________ 7/22/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Ray Bollinger 1 Ray Bollinger (1)
2 Josh Allen 2 Allen Weisser (3)
3 Todd Bates 3 Josh Allen (2)
4 Zac Oedewaldt 4 Zane Oedewaldt (4)
HEAT # 2 5 Brandon Roberts (5)
6 Todd Bates (6)
1 Allen Weisser 7 Zac Oedewaldt (7)
2 Brandon Roberts 8 Mike Brooks (9)
3 Zane Oedewaldt 9 Steve Theivagt (11)
4 Derrick Tassart 10 Floyd Jordon Jr (10)
11 Wiley Holt (13)
12 Derrick Tassart (8)
13 Brock Bauman (12)

7/22/17 DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS

Pro Late Models             Race Results Date _________ 7/22/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Tommy Elston 1 AJ May (2)
2 Josh Jackson 2 Myles Moos (5)
3 Jeff Ray 3 Tommy Elston (3)
4 David Marlow 4 Allen Weisser (6)
HEAT # 2 5 Evan Fink (10)
6 Josh Jackson (4)
1 AJ May 7 Jeff Ray (1)
2 Allen Weisser 8 Mavrick Piller (8)
3 Myles Moos 9 David Marlow (7)
4 Mavrick Piller 10 Melissa Hansmeyer (12)
Heat # 3 11 Carl Runge (14)
12 Jacob Denney (9)
1 13 Tegan Evans (11)

7/22/17 E-MOD RESULTS

E-Mods             Race Results Date _________ 7/22/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Mark Ross 1 Mark Anderson (6)
2 Matt Dobey 2 Mark Ross (2)
3 Lacey Goodin 3 Kyle Girard (5)
4 Steve Jones 4 Steve Jones (10)
HEAT # 2 5 Kevin Morrow (3)
6 Matt Dobey (1)
1 Mason Duncan 7 Jeff Dotzer (9)
2 Mark Anderson 8 Shannon Liescke (16)
3 Jake Montgomery 9 Tom Goodwin (13)
4 Dawson Cook 10 Dawson Cook (11)
Heat # 3 11 Thad Gee (15)
12 Dustin Branch (14)
1 Kevin Morrow 13 Bryan Saner (17)
2 Kyle Girard 14 Brendan Peterson (21)
3 Jeff Dotzer 15 Mason Duncan (4)
4 Ray Rivers 16 Ray Rivers (12)
17 Jake Montgomery (8)
18 Justin Cox (18)
1 19 Mike Cusack (19)
2 20 Lacey Goodin (7)
3 21 Jack Marion (20)
4 22 Makinzi Semmens (22)

7/22/17 DIRTCAR HORNET RESULTS

Hornets             Race Results Date _________ 7/22/2017
HEAT # 1 FEATURE
1 Kyle Dearing 1 Kyle Dearing
2 John Pace 2 Brett Pratt
3 Brett Pratt 3 John Pace
4 April Holt 4 Ronald Robinson
HEAT # 2 5 April Holt
6
