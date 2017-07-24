Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Macon Speedway, Tuesday, July 25th!

BATAVIA, OH (July 24, 2017) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to “The Mighty Macon” on Tuesday night, July 25th for the 4th Annual St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100.
The highly-anticipated event at the 1/5-mile bullring will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The event is sure to provide exciting, door-to-door racing action, lap after lap, as the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battle a strong contingent of local and regional standouts.
Macon Speedway is located at 205 North Wiles in Macon, Illinois, just 9 miles south of Decatur, IL on US 51 then .6 miles west on Andrews Street and south on Wiles. For information, call 217-764-3000 (track), or contact Macon Speedway, via email at: track1985@gmail.com. Also, visit: www.maconracing.comor www.trackenterprises.comfor additional information.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|TRAIL BY
|1
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5800
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|5655
|-145
|3
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5635
|-165
|4
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5275
|-525
|5
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|5150
|-650
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|5090
|-710
|7
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|4945
|-855
|8
|28e
|Dennis Erb Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|4875
|-925
|9
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|4680
|-1120
|10
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|4600
|-1200
|11
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|4590
|-1210
|12
|99
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|4240
|-1560
Track Information:
Macon Speedway
Phone Number 217-764-3000
Track Promoter: Bob Sargent
Location: 205 North Wiles, Macon, IL 62544
Website: www.maconracing.com
Tire Rule for Macon Speedway – July 25th:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20 (no cutting, no siping)
Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)
Macon Speedway July 25th Event Purse:
$12,000-to-win: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000