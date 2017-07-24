Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Macon Speedway, Tuesday, July 25th!

BATAVIA, OH (July 24, 2017) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to “The Mighty Macon” on Tuesday night, July 25th for the 4th Annual St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100.

The highly-anticipated event at the 1/5-mile bullring will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 100-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The event is sure to provide exciting, door-to-door racing action, lap after lap, as the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battle a strong contingent of local and regional standouts.

Macon Speedway is located at 205 North Wiles in Macon, Illinois, just 9 miles south of Decatur, IL on US 51 then .6 miles west on Andrews Street and south on Wiles. For information, call 217-764-3000 (track), or contact Macon Speedway, via email at: track1985@gmail.com. Also, visit: www.maconracing.comor www.trackenterprises.comfor additional information.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5800 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 5655 -145 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5635 -165 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5275 -525 5 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5150 -650 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5090 -710 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4945 -855 8 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 4875 -925 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 4680 -1120 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 4600 -1200 11 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 4590 -1210 12 99 Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4240 -1560

Track Information:

Macon Speedway

Phone Number 217-764-3000

Track Promoter: Bob Sargent

Location: 205 North Wiles, Macon, IL 62544

Website: www.maconracing.com

Tire Rule for Macon Speedway – July 25th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20 (no cutting, no siping)

Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Macon Speedway July 25th Event Purse:

$12,000-to-win: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000