Racing On Tap At Christian County Fair In Taylorville, IL Wednesday

4th Annual Christian County Fair Racing Event Coming Wednesday Night

Larry’s Service Center NAPA Tripleheader Features NASCAR Driver And Three Popular Divisions

The 2017 Christian County Agricultural Fair opens up Tuesday July 25 and runs through July 29, but it’s Wednesday, July 26 that racing fans have marked on their schedules as three divisions of stock cars return. The Taylorville, IL fair put racing back on the schedule in 2014, much to the delight of racers and fans in the area. The event is promoted by Track Enterprises of Macon, IL and presented by Larry’s Service Center of Taylorville. This year, a former NASCAR driver will be joining in on the action.

In addition to racing in the Midwest Big Ten UMP Street Stock division, UMP Sportsman, and UMP Hornets, former NASCAR Cup driver, Ken Schrader, will be making his first Taylorville appearance. Schrader, who races all over the country in his open wheel Modified, will be Grand Marshall for the event but will also be behind the wheel of a racecar for the first time at the tight, but racey, oval. The Fenton, MO driver will be competing with the UMP Sportsman class.

Races at the fair returned in 2014 and were held again the last three years with solid car counts and great racing. The 2014 event, which was the first in decades, was very successful, boasting a strong turnout in cars and fans. The inaugural edition of the event saw Kaleb Wood take the win in a field of 20 Street Stocks. Jeremy Nichols claimed the Sportsman feature, while Jeremy Reed won the Hornet A-Main.

The 2015 NAPA Tripleheader presented by Larry’s Service Center saw Nichols again winning the Sportsman event, while Terry Reed won the Street Stock race, and Jeremy Reed ended the night in Hornet victory lane for a second time in two years.

Last year, heavy rainfall hit the fairgrounds during the afternoon hours. Despite the rain and subsequent flooding at the facility, officials worked hard to get back on track. Last season, 20 Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks were on hand with Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols, claiming the win. Nichols also bested a field of 13 Sportsman to claim that victory. In Hornet competition, Decatur, IL driver Jeremy Reed took the win.

This year’s Larry’s Service Center presented NAPA Triple Header will again feature Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets. While all races will be UMP sanctioned, the Street Stock event is also part of the Big Ten Series.

“This has been a fun event since it returned in 2014,” stated promoter Bob Sargent. “It’s a good midweek event, which draws plenty of drivers and gives racefans in Taylorville an event to attend right in their back yard.”

Pits open at 4:00 on Wednesday, July 26, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps at 6:20, with racing action taking the green at 7:00.

Macon Speedway rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.