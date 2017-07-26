Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> World of Outlaw Late Model Series rolls into Fayette County Speedway tonight, Wednesday, May 26th!

World of Outlaw Late Model Series rolls into Fayette County Speedway tonight, Wednesday, May 26th!

Pit Gates: 12 PM CT
Tickets & Will Call: 12 PM CT
Grandstands: 12 PM CT
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM CT
Racing: 7:30 PM CT

Prices:
Adult GA: $30
GA Ages 7-11: $5
6 & Under: Free

Pit Pass: $40

Also racing, UMP Modifieds & B-Mods!

