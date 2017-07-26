Home
--> World of Outlaw Late Model Series rolls into Fayette County Speedway tonight, Wednesday, May 26th!
Pit Gates: 12 PM CT
Tickets & Will Call: 12 PM CT
Grandstands: 12 PM CT
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM CT
Racing: 7:30 PM CT
Prices:
Adult GA: $30
GA Ages 7-11: $5
6 & Under: Free
Pit Pass: $40
Also racing, UMP Modifieds & B-Mods!
